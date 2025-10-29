Parex Resources Announces Its Proposal to Acquire GeoPark and an 11.8% Ownership Position

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) announces that it submitted a Proposal (the “Proposal”) to the Board of Directors of GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) to acquire all outstanding common shares of GeoPark for US$9.00 per share in cash. Following a lack of constructive engagement with, and rejection of the Proposal by the Board of Directors of GeoPark (the “GeoPark Board”), Parex has also acquired an 11.8% ownership position in GeoPark. The Proposal represents:

a 44% premium to GeoPark’s share price at the time of the Proposal;

a 51% premium to GeoPark’s share price as of October 21, 2025, the trading day immediately prior to the time Parex acquired a greater than 5% ownership position in GeoPark;

a 38% premium to GeoPark’s 90-day, volume-weighted average share price as of October 28, 2025; and

a total value for GeoPark of approximately US$940 million, including net debt, which at strip pricing meaningfully exceeds the value of GeoPark’s Colombian proved plus probable reserves based on its 2024 year-end reserves disclosure.





Parex believes the all-cash premium Proposal delivers immediate, compelling, and certain value to GeoPark shareholders, and allows them to avoid the significant risks associated with GeoPark’s recently announced Argentine investment. Despite this, the GeoPark Board has refused to engage with Parex regarding its Proposal, and the GeoPark Board has not offered a convincing explanation for why it is refusing to explore an opportunity for their shareholders to receive cash for their shares at a significant premium.

As an indication of the seriousness of the Company’s interest in this transaction, Parex has acquired an 11.8% ownership stake in GeoPark, which allows Parex to call a special shareholder meeting of GeoPark shareholders. Parex remains ready and willing to engage with GeoPark to finalize a transaction as outlined in the Proposal.

Imad Mohsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our Proposal would deliver immediate and compelling value to GeoPark shareholders. By rejecting the Proposal, the GeoPark Board denied its shareholders an opportunity to receive cash for their shares at a significant premium. Instead, GeoPark proceeded with an acquisition in Argentina, which entails significant spending, high debt levels, and execution risk. Given the inherently low-risk nature of our all-cash Proposal, we believe GeoPark shareholders should be made aware of the premium they are being offered and provided the opportunity to review our Proposal.”

The Proposal’s rejection by the GeoPark Board is part of a larger pattern in which GeoPark has failed to engage constructively with Parex to reach a deal in their shareholders’ best interests. The following summarizes key events leading up to this announcement:

December 2021: Parex submits a proposal to acquire GeoPark in a cash and share transaction at a sizable premium. Parex agrees to a standstill as part of the negotiations regarding the proposal. GeoPark later rejects Parex’s proposal knowing the standstill prevented Parex from making its proposal public.

September 4, 2025: Parex submits a Proposal to acquire GeoPark in an all-cash offer for US$9.00 per share, representing a 44% premium to GeoPark’s share price.

September 17, 2025: After the GeoPark Board fails to respond to the Proposal and Parex became aware that GeoPark was pursuing a transaction in Argentina, Parex reiterates the strategic benefits of its Proposal to GeoPark, and requests engagement from the GeoPark Board before GeoPark agrees to a transaction outside of Colombia.

September 25, 2025: GeoPark announces a capital-intensive, early-stage investment in Argentina.

October 15, 2025: After six weeks of not engaging, the Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark informs the Chief Executive Officer of Parex in writing that the GeoPark Board has summarily rejected the Proposal.

October 29, 2025: Parex acquires an 11.8% ownership interest in GeoPark, just below the threshold in GeoPark’s Shareholder Rights Plan, implemented by the GeoPark Board on June 3, 2025.





The chart below outlines GeoPark’s daily, volume-weighted share price performance from September 2, 2025, to October 28, 2025, surrounding Parex’s Proposal and leading up to this announcement.





The Company remains ready and willing to engage with GeoPark to finalize a transaction as outlined in the Proposal, and is hopeful that the GeoPark Board will reconsider its position given the compelling benefits for its shareholders.

Parex has retained Scotiabank as its financial advisor; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, and Appleby (Bermuda) Limited LLP as its legal counsel; and Innisfree as its proxy solicitor.

For additional information about the Proposal, a presentation is available at www.parexresources.com under Investors.

Formal Proposal to the GeoPark Board on September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025



Board of Directors

GeoPark Limited

Calle 94 N° 11-30, 8th floor

Bogotá, Colombia

Attention: Sylvia Escovar Gómez, Chair of the Board of Directors

Felipe Bayon, Chief Executive Officer Re: Firm Proposal for the Acquisition of GeoPark Limited by Parex Resources Inc.

Dear Sylvia and Felipe:

We are pleased to submit this firm proposal (the "Proposal") outlining the principal terms and conditions for the acquisition of GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark") by Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex") (the "Transaction").

Proposed Transaction Terms

1. Price and Consideration

Parex proposes to acquire all of the currently issued and outstanding common shares of GeoPark ("Common Shares") for US$ 9.00 per Common Share in cash ("Price"). The proposed Price represents a premium of approximately 44% to the closing price of the Common Shares on September 3, 2025.

2. Structure

Parex, or a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parex, would acquire all the Common Shares.

3. Financing

Parex is in a very strong financial and operating position. The Transaction consideration would be funded by Parex' existing cash and other sources of financing that have been advanced by Parex.

4. Approvals and Conditions

Parex has obtained all of the necessary internal approvals to submit this Proposal.

The Transaction is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) as well as the receipt of all required shareholder, regulatory and other material third party approvals. The Transaction would not be subject to approval by Parex shareholders, and the Definitive Agreement will not include a financing condition.

Parex anticipates that the Definitive Agreement would contain customary closing conditions, customary representations, warranties and covenants in respect of each of GeoPark and Parex prior to closing, as well as customary deal protection provisions. We also anticipate that the directors and senior management of GeoPark would enter into voting agreements to support the Transaction.

5. Schedule

Given our familiarity with GeoPark's main asset and people, we are highly confident in our ability to complete, negotiate and execute within approximately 30 days a mutually acceptable Definitive Agreement. Parex is ready to mobilize both its internal team and its financial and legal advisors immediately.

6. Confidentiality

This Proposal is being submitted on the basis that GeoPark shall keep its existence and contents strictly confidential.

7. Term

This Proposal is open for your consideration until 5:00 p.m. (MDT) on September 26, 2025, after which time this Proposal shall terminate.

Concluding Remarks

Parex is excited about the potential of the combined company, and we believe the Proposal offers compelling value for GeoPark shareholders.

Please feel free to contact the undersigned at [REDACTED] / email: [REDACTED] if you have any questions or need additional clarification regarding our Proposal.

We believe that time is of the essence and very much look forward to hearing from you at your earliest convenience.

PAREX RESOURCES INC

By: Imad Mohsen, President & CEO

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company’s corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

