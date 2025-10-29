YES Prep Public Schools Launches “The Power of YES”, an $80 Million Campaign to Transform Education in Houston

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Prep Public Schools, a leading public charter school in Houston, is proud to announce the launch of The Power of YES campaign, a bold initiative designed to inspire students, engage families, and rally community support around the limitless potential of education. Following in the footsteps of the Leading Houston Forward campaign, which raised $80 million for 11 new elementary schools, this initiative also targets an $80 million goal to provide quality education for all Houston students. Once this phase is complete, the feeder pattern elementary schools for all secondary campuses will be finished.

The Power of YES campaign focuses on three key areas:

Edge (Innovation) – Driving forward innovative ideas, technology, and learning models that prepare students for college, careers, and leadership in a rapidly changing world.

– Driving forward innovative ideas, technology, and learning models that prepare students for college, careers, and leadership in a rapidly changing world. Expansion (Growth) – Investing in new facilities and opportunities, including five new elementary schools that will feed into secondary campuses; one new secondary school; and the renovation of three existing schools. Among the schools include: West Elementary, Fifth Ward Elementary, Northside Secondary (Rebuild), Northside Elementary, North Rankin Secondary, Gulfton Elementary, and Northwest Elementary.

– Investing in new facilities and opportunities, including five new elementary schools that will feed into secondary campuses; one new secondary school; and the renovation of three existing schools. Among the schools include: West Elementary, Fifth Ward Elementary, Northside Secondary (Rebuild), Northside Elementary, North Rankin Secondary, Gulfton Elementary, and Northwest Elementary. Excellence (Achievement) – Building on current success as a “B” rated district and working toward becoming an “A” rated district, ensuring every student reaches their highest potential.



Through this initiative, YES Prep will highlight student stories, deepen family engagement, expand partnerships with businesses and nonprofits, and mobilize community investment to create transformational change.

“The Power of YES is comprehensive; it is yes to excellence and results, yes to opportunity and access, and ultimately yes to fulfilling the promise of our mission for every student,” said CEO Mark DiBella. “This campaign is a celebration of what’s possible when families, educators, and the community come together to support our children.”

The Power of YES campaign takes momentum this fall with a series of events, digital storytelling, and opportunities for community involvement. Members of the Houston community are invited to participate in efforts to provide students with the high-quality education they deserve.

For more information about The Power of YES campaign and ways to get involved, visit www.yesprep.org/support-yes/the-power-of-yes.

About YES Prep Public Schools

YES Prep Public Schools is a tuition-free charter school system serving more than 20,000 students across 26 Houston campuses. For 25 years, YES Prep has redefined what’s possible in public education and earned national recognition for its strong academic outcomes and college readiness. From elementary through high school, YES Prep is closing opportunity gaps and preparing every student to thrive in college, career, and life. Learn more at yesprep.org.

Media Contact:

Felicia Perez

felicia@mpublicrelations.com