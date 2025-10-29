Momentum Padel Sports goes live to power UK’s padel boom

Poole, UK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Padel Sports today announced the launch of its dedicated UK e-commerce destination for padel players, bringing together a focused range of rackets, performance footwear and clear, practical buying advice designed to help players choose with confidence and progress faster on court.

“Momentum Padel Sports exists to remove guesswork,” said Kaan Oglakci - Company Founder. “Players told us the challenge isn’t a lack of options, it’s too many options with not enough guidance. We’ve hand-picked the kit that actually helps you play better, and we explain exactly who and what each item is for.”

The brand: built for players, not algorithms

Momentum Padel Sports is a player-first retailer. The site focuses on fewer, better choices, honest product notes, and a simple path from research to purchase. Visitors can browse the full range at momentum-sports.co.uk, where each collection page has been designed for fast comparison and informed decision-making. The goal is straightforward: help newcomers find kit they’ll love from day one, and help regulars refine their setup without the noise.

Key brand principles:

Curation over clutter: A focused assortment selected for performance, comfort and value.

Education over hype: Plain-English advice and guides that translate tech specs into meaningful benefits.

Service you can trust: Independent reviews on Trustpilot and responsive support.



Momentum Padel Sports

Rackets: a focused edit that makes choosing easier

The racket collection is organised by ability and playing style, with clear guidance on the variables that matter most:

Head shape: Round for control and forgiveness; Diamond for top-end power; Teardrop for a balanced blend.

Weight & balance: How overall mass and balance point affect arm comfort, manoeuvrability and shot stability.

Core & face materials: Why EVA density, carbon layups and surface textures change feel, touch and spin.

Frame durability: What to expect from different constructions if you play multiple times per week.

Every product page pairs specs with practical notes, who the racket suits, typical learning curve, and considerations for elbow/shoulder comfort, so players can match a frame to how they actually play.

How to choose the perfect racket

For anyone unsure where to begin, the step-by-step buying guide - How to choose the right padel racket for your level - covers:

Spotting your current level (entry, improver, intermediate, advanced)

Choosing a head shape that supports your goals (control vs power vs balance)

Dialling in weight and balance to manage fatigue and enhance timing

Selecting core/face materials that deliver the feel and feedback you prefer

The result is fewer returns, faster on-court progression and a setup that feels “right” from the first rally.



Momentum Padel Sports

Footwear: stability, grip and all-session comfort

Momentum’s footwear collection prioritises grip, lateral support and comfort—three pillars that keep players moving confidently through quick cuts and stop-starts:

● Court-specific outsoles for reliable traction on padel surfaces without excessive wear.

● Sidewall & midfoot support to stabilise the foot during hard lateral movements.

● Cushioning & fit guidance tuned for longer sessions, including notes on sizing quirks between models.

Players can filter options by support level, surface preference and fit profile, making it simple to land on a shoe that supports their game (and their joints).

Expert guidance at the heart of the experience

Momentum Padel Sports is built on the belief that growing the sport means empowering players with knowledge, not just selling products. Educational content runs throughout the store, with buying tips, fit advice and maintenance notes woven into product pages and guides. The aim is to help players progress with fewer equipment mistakes and more on-court confidence.

A trusted partner for everything padel

Trust is central to the Momentum promise. The company invites customers to read and contribute independent reviews via Trustpilot, providing transparent, third-party feedback on products and service. Clear contact routes and responsive support ensure players always have a human on hand for sizing, setup and aftercare questions.

“Absolutely brilliant! I was searching for specific gear, and Momentum Sports had everything I needed. The order process was easy, and delivery was fast. I will definitely be returning for more! - says Benjamin Scott”

What’s next

Momentum Padel Sports will continue to expand its expert content and product testing, including seasonal footwear edits and racket round-ups by level and playing style. The brand is also exploring community initiatives, starter clinics, demo days and club partnerships, to help more people discover padel with the right kit and clear guidance from day one.

Quick links

About Momentum Padel Sports

Momentum Padel Sports is a UK specialist retailer dedicated to padel equipment and education. The brand combines curated rackets, performance footwear and practical, plain-English guidance, such as how-to buying guides, to help players make confident choices at every stage of their journey. Explore the range at momentum-sports.co.uk.

###

Media contact:

Name: Kaan Oglakci

Title: Director

Email: hello@momentumsports.co.uk

Website: momentum-sports.co.uk

Attachment