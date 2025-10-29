SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $59.2 million, operating income was $18.1 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $11.5 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $68.9 million, operating loss of $6.5 million, and DVP of $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, and consolidated operating revenues of $60.8 million, operating income of $6.1 million, and DVP of $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Notable third quarter items include:

  • 14.1% decrease in revenues from the third quarter of 2024 and a 2.7% decrease from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Average day rates of $19,490, a 3.2% increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a 1.2% decrease from the second quarter of 2025.
  • 66% utilization, a decrease from 67% in the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease from 68% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • DVP margin of 19.4%, a decrease from 23.2% in the third quarter of 2024 and an increase from 18.6% in the second quarter of 2025, due in part to $9.9 million of drydocking and major repairs during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, all of which are expensed as incurred.
  • During the third quarter of 2025, the Company completed the sale of two 335’ class liftboats for total proceeds of $76.0 million and a gain of $30.5 million.

For the third quarter of 2025, net income was $9.0 million ($0.35 earnings per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the third quarter of 2024 of $16.3 million ($0.59 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the third quarter 2025 results compare to a net loss of $6.7 million ($0.26 loss per basic and diluted share) in the second quarter of 2025.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The third quarter results reflect lower revenues driven by lower utilization in our premium liftboat fleet and soft market conditions in the North Sea.

As previously announced, we completed the sale of our two 335’ class liftboats to a foreign buyer at the end of the third quarter. In connection with this sale we incurred some market downtime during the quarter as the two liftboats were taken off the market in order to ensure a timely delivery. Additionally, one of our premium liftboats in the Middle East remained off hire undergoing repairs during the entire quarter. This vessel has now completed its repairs and is mobilizing towards a contract.

Average rates held steady during the quarter, despite poor utilization and pricing in the North Sea, and each of our reporting segments reported positive DVP for the quarter, except the Middle East due to the ongoing repairs of the premium liftboat, which are now completed.

Our fast supply vessel (“FSV”) fleet saw improved utilization and dayrate performance. We reactivated two of the three FSVs previously cold-stacked in the U.S., with one FSV redeployed to a contract internationally during the quarter and another one being prepared for service in international markets.

The platform supply vessel (“PSV”) fleet generated a 24.8% DVP margin despite being negatively affected by continued soft conditions in the North Sea. During the quarter, we were awarded multi-year contracts in Brazil for two of our large hybrid-powered PSVs with contract commencement in Q1 2026. These contracts will reduce our presence in the North Sea to two PSVs.

The successful execution of the liftboat sale during the third quarter demonstrates the deep value of our fleet and allows us to continue our strategic shift away from high volatility markets. We are streamlining our cost structure to reflect the recent asset sales and will utilize our improved liquidity profile to fund our newbuild PSV program and position ourselves for developments in offshore markets in the near term. With a better positioned fleet, an improved cost structure and a strengthened balance sheet, we will continue to explore opportunities to redeploy capital into more attractive assets or consolidation.”

(1)Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
   

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Operating Revenues $59,194  $68,916  $175,503  $201,553 
Costs and Expenses:            
Operating  47,684   52,907   139,105   150,526 
Administrative and general  11,269   11,019   34,753   33,825 
Lease expense  280   364   942   1,331 
Depreciation and amortization  12,125   12,928   37,025   38,749 
   71,358   77,218   211,825   224,431 
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  30,230   1,821   55,202   1,857 
Operating Income (Loss)  18,066   (6,481)  18,880   (21,021)
Other Income (Expense):            
Interest income  297   358   1,105   1,396 
Interest expense  (8,947)  (10,127)  (27,377)  (30,626)
Derivative gains (losses), net  17   67   229   (372)
Foreign currency gains (losses), net  218   (1,717)  (3,097)  (2,357)
Gains on insurance claim settlement  4,581      4,581    
Other, net  (221)  29   (221)  (66)
   (4,055)  (11,390)  (24,780)  (32,025)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  14,011   (17,871)  (5,900)  (53,046)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  5,410   (513)  8,822   (270)
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  8,601   (17,358)  (14,722)  (52,776)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  393   1,012   1,500   878 
Net Income (Loss) $8,994  $(16,346) $(13,222) $(51,898)
             
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share:            
Basic $0.35  $(0.59) $(0.50) $(1.88)
Diluted $0.35  $(0.59) $(0.50) $(1.88)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:            
Basic  25,657,809   27,772,733   26,409,312   27,615,699 
Diluted  25,887,710   27,772,733   26,409,312   27,615,699 
                 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024  Sep. 30, 2024 
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average Rates Per Day $19,490  $19,731  $18,825  $18,901  $18,879 
Fleet Utilization  66%  68%  60%  72%  67%
Fleet Available Days (2)  4,321   4,310   4,583   4,870   5,026 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $55,958  $57,673  $51,933  $66,095  $63,313 
Bareboat charter  846   838   708   364   372 
Other marine services  2,390   2,299   2,858   3,349   5,231 
   59,194   60,810   55,499   69,808   68,916 
Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  17,616   18,969   18,537   20,365   21,940 
Repairs and maintenance  14,603   13,648   8,520   10,433   9,945 
Drydocking  2,430   5,143   3,869   2,467   6,068 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,948   2,982   2,153   2,473   2,584 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  4,465   4,296   4,546   4,884   6,574 
Other  6,622   4,455   4,303   6,104   5,796 
   47,684   49,493   41,928   46,726   52,907 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)  11,510   11,317   13,571   23,082   16,009 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense  280   325   337   347   364 
Administrative and general  11,269   11,998   11,486   10,888   11,019 
Depreciation and amortization  12,125   12,090   12,810   12,879   12,928 
   23,674   24,413   24,633   24,114   24,311 
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  30,230   19,163   5,809   11,624   1,821 
Operating Income (Loss)  18,066   6,067   (5,253)  10,592   (6,481)
Other Income (Expense):               
Interest income  297   372   436   372   358 
Interest expense  (8,947)  (8,844)  (9,586)  (10,001)  (10,127)
Derivative gains (losses), net  17   87   125   (536)  67 
Loss on debt extinguishment           (31,923)   
Foreign currency gains (losses), net  218   (2,119)  (1,196)  1,308   (1,717)
Gains on insurance claim settlement  4,581             
Other, net  (221)        187   29 
   (4,055)  (10,504)  (10,221)  (40,593)  (11,390)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  14,011   (4,437)  (15,474)  (30,001)  (17,871)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  5,410   2,508   904   (2,345)  (513)
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  8,601   (6,945)  (16,378)  (27,656)  (17,358)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  393   218   889   1,430   1,012 
Net Income (Loss) $8,994  $(6,727) $(15,489) $(26,226) $(16,346)
                
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share:               
Basic $0.35  $(0.26) $(0.56) $(0.94) $(0.59)
Diluted $0.35  $(0.26) $(0.56) $(0.94) $(0.59)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:               
Basic  25,658   25,687   27,908   27,773   27,773 
Diluted  25,888   25,687   27,908   27,773   27,773 
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End  26,976   26,976   29,488   28,950   28,950 
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024  Sep. 30, 2024 
United States, primarily Gulf of America               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $20,419  $25,262  $23,874  $26,116  $17,188 
Fleet utilization  53%  48%  25%  45%  42%
Fleet available days  926   1,007   1,121   920   920 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  191   144   153   75   116 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status (2)  116   270   173   184   175 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $10,024  $12,205  $6,765  $10,744  $6,593 
Other marine services  1,108   1,175   235   1,114   1,188 
   11,132   13,380   7,000   11,858   7,781 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  5,815   6,854   6,486   6,097   6,297 
Repairs and maintenance  1,309   1,950   1,479   1,680   1,655 
Drydocking  1,079   3,684   1,066   1,451   2,615 
Insurance and loss reserves  816   1,067   702   854   799 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  700   1,010   819   854   964 
Other  118   631   349   229   225 
   9,837   15,196   10,901   11,165   12,555 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $1,295  $(1,816) $(3,901) $693  $(4,774)
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $148  $139  $136  $136  $140 
Depreciation and amortization  3,106   3,203   3,705   3,196   3,194 
                
Africa and Europe               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $17,983  $19,140  $17,294  $16,895  $18,875 
Fleet utilization  75%  77%  70%  73%  77%
Fleet available days  1,656   1,668   1,710   1,856   1,990 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  229   248   382   180   203 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status              58 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $22,357  $24,535  $20,835  $22,999  $28,809 
Other marine services  733   806   852   1,027   3,048 
   23,090   25,341   21,687   24,026   31,857 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  4,465   5,515   5,183   5,654   6,083 
Repairs and maintenance  6,531   4,646   3,462   3,712   3,455 
Drydocking  1,413   901   1,241   835   681 
Insurance and loss reserves  326   899   594   577   599 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,781   1,714   2,180   2,226   2,514 
Other  3,573   2,357   2,727   3,748   3,975 
   18,089   16,032   15,387   16,752   17,307 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $5,001  $9,309  $6,300  $7,274  $14,550 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $8  $51  $63  $82  $75 
Depreciation and amortization  4,302   4,263   4,402   4,477   4,540 
 
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of September 30, 2025.
 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024  Sep. 30, 2024 
Middle East and Asia               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $17,818  $15,506  $17,848  $17,337  $17,825 
Fleet utilization  64%  73%  75%  88%  71%
Fleet available days  1,104   1,089   1,170   1,266   1,288 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  157   204   82   30   229 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $12,606  $12,365  $15,710  $19,385  $16,411 
Other marine services  319   432   292   635   375 
   12,925   12,797   16,002   20,020   16,786 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  4,956   4,511   4,927   5,470   5,769 
Repairs and maintenance  5,798   6,338   2,505   3,574   3,318 
Drydocking  (1)  13   1,031   (226)  832 
Insurance and loss reserves  611   842   702   804   927 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,241   1,279   883   840   1,043 
Other  1,167   1,104   881   1,305   1,131 
   13,772   14,087   10,929   11,767   13,020 
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1) $(847) $(1,290) $5,073  $8,253  $3,766 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $70  $72  $83  $72  $73 
Depreciation and amortization  3,231   3,227   3,230   3,272   3,261 
                
Latin America               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $25,541  $23,764  $22,084  $21,390  $21,984 
Fleet utilization  68%  66%  67%  73%  63%
Fleet available days (2)  635   546   582   828   828 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  7   26      20   94 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $10,971  $8,568  $8,623  $12,967  $11,500 
Bareboat charter  846   838   708   364   372 
Other marine services  230   (114)  1,479   573   620 
   12,047   9,292   10,810   13,904   12,492 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  2,380   2,089   1,941   3,144   3,791 
Repairs and maintenance  965   714   1,074   1,467   1,517 
Drydocking  (61)  545   531   407   1,940 
Insurance and loss reserves  195   174   155   238   259 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  743   293   664   964   2,053 
Other  1,764   363   346   822   465 
   5,986   4,178   4,711   7,042   10,025 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $6,061  $5,114  $6,099  $6,862  $2,467 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $54  $63  $55  $57  $76 
Depreciation and amortization  1,486   1,397   1,473   1,934   1,933 
 
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024  Sep. 30, 2024 
AHTS               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $  $  $  $10,410  $10,316 
Fleet utilization  %  %  %  79%  46%
Fleet available days           178   334 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings           28   87 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status              58 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $  $(22) $15  $1,465  $1,576 
Other marine services  (7)  (9)  9      13 
   (7)  (31)  24   1,465   1,589 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $11  $9  $1  $595  $981 
Repairs and maintenance  (24)  255   38   128   239 
Drydocking           5   436 
Insurance and loss reserves     (4)     49   66 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  3   (125)  66   25   90 
Other  18   (4)  12   210   263 
   8   131   117   1,012   2,075 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $  $  $  $7  $4 
Depreciation and amortization  4   3   4   122   175 
                
FSV               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $14,007  $13,468  $13,786  $13,643  $13,102 
Fleet utilization  71%  67%  71%  72%  81%
Fleet available days  1,932   1,935   1,980   2,024   2,024 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  236   181   135   118   96 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  116   270   90   92   83 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $19,131  $17,573  $19,357  $19,992  $21,606 
Other marine services  566   516   762   416   1,012 
   19,697   18,089   20,119   20,408   22,618 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $4,502  $4,526  $4,933  $5,078  $5,637 
Repairs and maintenance  6,041   3,542   2,983   4,480   4,378 
Drydocking  678   666   353   426   448 
Insurance and loss reserves  270   683   517   422   532 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,480   1,449   1,173   1,586   1,962 
Other  2,889   1,428   1,782   2,456   2,238 
   15,860   12,294   11,741   14,448   15,195 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $4,695  $4,703  $4,932  $4,746  $4,744 
                     


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024  Sep. 30, 2024 
PSV               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $21,507  $22,231  $19,424  $17,912  $21,819 
Fleet utilization  65%  68%  55%  72%  58%
Fleet available days(1)  1,748   1,738   1,890   1,932   1,932 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  161   247   396   117   349 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $24,439  $26,440  $20,286  $24,865  $24,488 
Bareboat charter  846   838   708   364   372 
Other marine services  592   433   508   1,561   2,855 
   25,877   27,711   21,502   26,790   27,715 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $7,882  $8,567  $8,351  $8,999  $9,360 
Repairs and maintenance  4,618   3,799   3,949   4,101   3,798 
Drydocking  1,113   1,993   2,513   1,046   2,629 
Insurance and loss reserves  546   906   631   618   636 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  2,030   1,858   2,594   2,379   3,594 
Other  3,262   2,199   2,018   2,566   2,821 
   19,451   19,322   20,056   19,709   22,838 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $  $  $  $  $(3)
Depreciation and amortization  3,968   3,943   4,133   4,122   4,117 
 
(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024  Sep. 30, 2024 
Liftboats               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $33,566  $31,904  $39,559  $39,326  $36,423 
Fleet utilization  58%  67%  44%  68%  58%
Fleet available days  641   637   713   736   736 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  188   194   87   41   109 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status        83   92   92 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $12,388  $13,682  $12,275  $19,773  $15,643 
Other marine services  1,128   1,168   1,289   1,177   1,142 
   13,516   14,850   13,564   20,950   16,785 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $5,209  $5,673  $5,247  $5,678  $5,926 
Repairs and maintenance  3,943   6,022   1,571   1,722   1,531 
Drydocking  639   2,484   1,003   990   2,555 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,145   1,376   1,241   1,384   1,334 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  951   1,114   712   894   928 
Other  407   803   482   860   473 
   12,294   17,472   10,256   11,528   12,747 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization  3,450   3,424   3,719   3,866   3,866 
                
Other Activity               
Operating Revenues:               
Other marine services $111  $191  $290  $195  $209 
   111   191   290   195   209 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $12  $194  $5  $15  $36 
Repairs and maintenance  25   30   (21)  2   (1)
Insurance and loss reserves  (13)  21   (236)     16 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1      1       
Other  46   29   9   12   1 
   71   274   (242)  29   52 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $280  $325  $337  $340  $363 
Depreciation and amortization  8   17   22   23   26 
                     


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
                
  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024  Sep. 30, 2024 
ASSETS               
Current Assets:               
Cash and cash equivalents $90,953  $34,381  $42,988  $59,491  $35,601 
Restricted cash  17,255   17,174   2,440   16,649   2,263 
Receivables:               
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss  62,788   63,287   63,946   69,888   76,497 
Other  16,801   10,439   8,811   7,913   7,841 
Tax receivable  507   507   1,602   1,601   983 
Inventories  2,552   2,539   2,827   2,760   3,139 
Prepaid expenses and other  3,448   4,716   6,075   4,406   4,840 
Assets held for sale        12,195   10,943    
Total current assets  194,304   133,043   140,884   173,651   131,164 
Property and Equipment:               
Historical cost  797,381   887,408   881,961   900,414   921,445 
Accumulated depreciation  (344,899)  (377,265)  (365,422)  (367,448)  (362,604)
   452,482   510,143   516,539   532,966   558,841 
Construction in progress  40,394   31,772   27,248   11,904   11,935 
Net property and equipment  492,876   541,915   543,787   544,870   570,776 
Right-of-use asset - operating leases  903   1,179   3,293   3,436   3,575 
Right-of-use asset - finance leases  22   25   28   36   19 
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies  2,707   2,310   4,507   3,541   2,046 
Other assets  1,686   1,558   1,665   1,577   1,864 
Total assets $692,498  $680,030  $694,164  $727,111  $709,444 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY               
Current Liabilities:               
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $510  $543  $540  $606  $494 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  11   11   11   17   17 
Current portion of long-term debt  30,000   30,000   30,000   27,500   28,605 
Accounts payable  25,928   26,737   28,445   29,236   22,744 
Other current liabilities  24,702   24,182   16,414   27,683   28,808 
Total current liabilities  81,151   81,473   75,410   85,042   80,668 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  567   812   2,926   2,982   3,221 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  11   14   17   20   4 
Long-term debt  311,858   310,980   310,108   317,339   272,325 
Deferred income taxes  20,609   18,330   20,312   22,037   26,802 
Deferred gains and other liabilities  639   625   1,356   1,369   1,416 
Total liabilities  414,835   412,234   410,129   428,789   384,436 
Equity:               
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:               
Common stock  281   281   293   287   287 
Additional paid-in capital  470,228   468,669   480,904   479,283   477,661 
Accumulated deficit  (193,822)  (202,816)  (196,089)  (180,600)  (154,374)
Shares held in treasury  (9,639)  (9,639)  (9,628)  (8,110)  (8,110)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  10,294   10,980   8,234   7,141   9,223 
   277,342   267,475   283,714   298,001   324,687 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  321   321   321   321   321 
Total equity  277,663   267,796   284,035   298,322   325,008 
Total liabilities and equity $692,498  $680,030  $694,164  $727,111  $709,444 
                     


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024  Sep. 30, 2024 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:               
Net Income (Loss) $8,994  $(6,727) $(15,489) $(26,226) $(16,346)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:               
Depreciation and amortization  12,125   12,090   12,810   12,879   12,928 
Deferred financing costs amortization  (86)  43   43   254   298 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,559   1,510   1,627   1,622   1,604 
Debt discount amortization  236   232   226   1,799   2,061 
Allowance for credit losses  627   (213)  (407)  59   101 
Gains from equipment sales, retirements or impairments  (30,230)  (19,163)  (5,809)  (11,624)  (1,821)
Losses on debt extinguishment           28,252    
Derivative (gains) losses  (17)  (87)  (125)  536   (67)
Interest on finance lease  1   1   1   2    
Settlements on derivative transactions, net        (373)      
Currency (gains) losses  (218)  2,119   1,196   (1,308)  1,717 
Deferred income taxes  2,279   (1,982)  (1,725)  (4,766)  (3,281)
Equity earnings  (393)  (218)  (889)  (1,430)  (1,012)
Dividends received from equity investees     3,199         1,498 
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:               
Accounts receivables  (6,700)  284   5,333   5,448   (7,411)
Other assets  1,385   1,901   (1,681)  1,338   1,032 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (221)  4,934   (6,204)  1,693   9,325 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (10,659)  (2,077)  (11,466)  8,528   626 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:               
Purchases of property and equipment  (9,348)  (10,213)  (20,795)  (3,010)  (210)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment  76,068   31,592   8,472   22,441   2,331 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  66,720   21,379   (12,323)  19,431   2,121 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:               
Payments on long-term debt  (7,500)  (7,500)  (5,000)  (2,479)  (7,770)
Payments on debt extinguishment           (328,712)   
Payments on debt extinguishment cost           (3,671)   
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs  8,098   8,097   (396)  345,192    
Payments on finance leases  (3)  (4)  (9)  (13)  (10)
Payments for repurchase of common stock     (7,089)         
Payments for repurchase of warrants     (6,668)         
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants              38 
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting     (11)  (1,518)      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  595   (13,175)  (6,923)  10,317   (7,742)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents  (3)           (1)
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents  56,653   6,127   (30,712)  38,276   (4,996)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  51,555   45,428   76,140   37,864   42,860 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $108,208  $51,555  $45,428  $76,140  $37,864 
                     


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
          
  Owned  Managed  Total 
September 30, 2025         
FSV  21      21 
PSV  19      19 
Liftboats  5      5 
   45      45 
December 31, 2024         
AHTS     2   2 
FSV  22   1   23 
PSV  21      21 
Liftboats  8      8 
   51   3   54 



