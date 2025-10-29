Excitement surges as nonprofits, public safety departments, and hairy enthusiasts gear up for No Shave November

Springfield, Mo., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Shave November, one of the nation’s largest cancer awareness movements, returns with a refreshed look and a $250,000 goal to fight cancer.

“The month hasn’t even begun, and we’ve already received more than $265,000 in commitments,” said Michell Baker, Vice President of Philanthropy at Fight CRC. “The way the ‘No Shave’ community has embraced our mission is truly inspiring. Their enthusiasm reflects a deep commitment to raising awareness, funding research, and supporting everyone affected by cancer. When people come together around a shared purpose, real change happens.”

After Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) acquired No Shave November last year, the organization launched a full rebrand, reigniting excitement around the campaign. Since its founding, No Shave November has evolved into a mission-driven platform that unites individuals, companies, and communities to raise funds and awareness for cancer prevention, research, and support—work that matters deeply as more than 1.85 million Americans are diagnosed with cancer each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Corporate partners, including Newrez and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, are rallying behind the cause through fundraising events, round-up campaigns, and employee engagement initiatives. “No Shave November provides an opportunity for our organization to unite behind a meaningful cause that extends far beyond the workplace,” said Charles DiPino, Regional Manager at Newrez LLC. “It reinforces our shared commitment to community engagement and demonstrates how even small acts of participation can contribute to lasting change in the fight against cancer.”

Proceeds from No Shave November will help drive innovation in research, raise awareness about early-onset colorectal cancer, and support communities impacted by cancer. Partners Man Up To Cancer reshape how men experience cancer through peer support, and Prevent Cancer Foundation is dedicated to advancing early detection and screening. Each partner will receive 100 percent of the funds raised through their own pages, plus a portion of the total campaign.

For more information or to get involved, visit no-shave.org or follow No Shave November on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.