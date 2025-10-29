TSplus Celebrates the Remarkable Journey of Sisters in Rose at the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025

FÈS, Morocco, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The curtain has closed on the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025, marking the end of an extraordinary adventure across the Moroccan desert. TSplus proudly celebrates the inspiring journey of Sisters In Rose, the sister duo Olivia and Emilie, who embodied courage, perseverance, and unity throughout this year’s rally.

After more than 450 kilometers of rugged trails, endless dunes, and two nights under the stars, Team #324 “Sisters in Rose” crossed the finish line in 20th place in the 4×4 category, celebrating an incredible achievement among 78 competing teams.

The Final Stages of the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025: Sisters in Rose Meet the Challenge

The last stretch of the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025 perfectly captured the rally’s spirit: a blend of endurance, emotion, and human connection.

The competitors wrapped up the Marathon stage after navigating 453 km of desert trails, spending a night under the stars highlighted by an improvised concert that brought all the Roses together in song and solidarity.

Humanitarian action remained at the heart of the event. Participants supported the Enfants du Désert association through donations of school supplies and essentials and shared a breakfast with Le Club des Petits Déjeuners, an organization helping more than 650,000 children in the country access healthy meals at school.

For the final stage, the roadbook led the teams through breathtaking, previously unexplored landscapes in the competition; from the ghostly abandoned mines of Mibladen to rocky plains, cedar forests, and the mountain passes of the Atlas. The rally concluded in a dreamlike setting at Lake Aguelmane, beneath the towering Djebel Sidi Ali (2,395 m). There, every team received a participation medal, followed by a festive evening of music and fireworks celebrating the 25th anniversary of the rally.

The next day, on Saturday, all the Roses gathered one last time in Fès for the official closing ceremony, filled with pride, joy, and emotion.

Sisters in Rose Share Their Feelings After the Finish Line

After crossing the finish line, Olivia and Emilie shared their reflections on the experience:

“The rally went well — full of emotions. It was very challenging this year, especially with a new race director. We finished 20th after a breakdown that cost us a few places, but we are happy and proud to have made it to the end. We’re now on our way back through Spain, with incredible memories to last a lifetime.”

Their words perfectly capture the mix of exhaustion, pride, and fulfillment that defines every participant’s journey through the Moroccan desert.

TSplus and Sisters in Rose: A Shared Spirit of Resilience and Connection

At TSplus, we are incredibly proud to have supported Sisters in Rose in this adventure that mirrors our core values: resilience, connection, and global collaboration.

As the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025 concludes, we celebrate not just the competition, but the solidarity and human spirit it fostered. Congratulations to Olivia and Emilie for their outstanding performance and to all the Roses for making this 25th anniversary edition truly unforgettable.

TSplus is still awaiting the official photos of the event and will soon share a selection with their community. Stay tuned!

About TSplus

TSplus delivers secure remote access, application delivery, and IT management solutions for businesses worldwide. From Remote Access to Remote Support and Server Monitoring, TSplus helps teams stay connected, productive, and secure — wherever they are. Trusted in over 140 countries, TSplus drives innovation and simplifies digital work.

Press Contact

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director at TSplus

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86d43805-5be3-4c81-aacd-b3a84972bc9e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f98a288c-efd1-4e5a-b328-6374342e93ef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7503bac-9686-4ea4-a315-2c673100ebf9