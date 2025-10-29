Vaxil Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States

NESS-ZIONA, ISRAEL, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement on a commercially reasonable efforts basis (the "Offering") of up to 2,456,140 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.1425 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $350,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Shares") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.19 per Share for a period of five years following the closing of the Offering.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to support general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, approval by the TSX Venture Exchange of the Offering

The Company expects the Offering to close on or around November 14, 2025.

On the closing of the Offering, the Company has agreed to pay certain finders a cash commission of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and non-transferrable Warrants (the "Finders' Warrants") of up to 8% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering.

The Units, the Shares and Warrants comprising the Units and the Finders' Warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil was an immunotherapy biotech company focused on targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product was ImMucin™ for which it had received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The Company is presently evaluating the pursuit other business, which may or may not be in the biotechnology industry, in order to enhance shareholder value.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

