Provident Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $72.0 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income totaled $207.7 million, or $1.59 per basic and diluted share, compared to $67.0 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”) during 2025, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, these costs totaled $15.6 million and $96.8 million, respectively, including an initial Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Provident continued to make progress on several strategic initiatives and delivered another impressive performance this quarter. We again achieved record revenues and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings by responsibly growing earning assets and deposits, while further improving operational efficiency and maintaining strong asset quality. We continued to invest in accomplished talent and technology and look forward to the sustained growth of our business and profitability.”

Performance Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

The Company's annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity (1) were 1.16%, 10.39% and 16.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.19%, 10.76% and 16.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release.

were 1.16%, 10.39% and 16.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.19%, 10.76% and 16.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release. The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity (2) were 1.76%, 15.74% and 22.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.64%, 14.88% and 21.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release.

were 1.76%, 15.74% and 22.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.64%, 14.88% and 21.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release. The Company reported record revenue for a second consecutive quarter of $221.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, comprised of record net interest income of $194.3 million and non-interest income of $27.4 million, compared to revenue of $214.2 million for the prior quarter.

Average interest-earning assets increased $162.8 million, or an annualized 2.9%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, versus the trailing quarter.

The Company’s commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan portfolio, excluding mortgage warehouse lines, increased $149.0 million, or 12.61% annualized, to $4.84 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $4.69 billion as of June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company's total commercial loan portfolio, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, increased $191.2 million, or 4.59% annualized, to $16.70 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $16.51 billion as of June 30, 2025.

The Company's total deposits increased $387.7 million, or 8.22% annualized, to $19.10 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $18.71 billion as of June 30, 2025, while total core deposits, which excludes certificates of deposits, increased $290.8 million, or 7.47% annualized, to $15.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $15.44 billion as of June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.87 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.15%, compared to $2.59 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.30%, as of June 30, 2025.

The net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.36% for the trailing quarter, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased one basis point to 2.94%. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased eight basis points to 5.76%, compared to the trailing quarter, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased two basis points to 2.96%, compared to the trailing quarter.

The Company recorded a $7.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which included a $4.5 million provision on loans and a $2.5 million provision on commitments, compared to a $2.9 million benefit to the provision for credit losses for the trailing quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.41% as of September 30, 2025, and annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of loans for the quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans decreased to 0.97% as of September 30, 2025, from 0.98% as of June 30, 2025.

Tangible book value per share (3) increased 3.6% to $15.13 and our tangible common equity ratio increased 19 basis points to 8.22% as of September 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.

increased 3.6% to $15.13 and our tangible common equity ratio increased 19 basis points to 8.22% as of September 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release. As of September 30, 2025, multi-family CRE loans secured by New York City properties totaled $286.7 million. This portfolio constitutes only 1.5% of total loans and has an average loan size of $3.0 million. Loans that are collateralized by rent stabilized apartments comprise less than 1.00% of the total loan portfolio and are all performing.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had no financial risk or investment tied to non-depository financial institutions, with the exception of our mortgage warehouse lines of credit portfolio, which totaled $292.1 million.

Results of Operations

Three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $72.0 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $7.2 million to $194.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $187.1 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to originations of new loans and securities at current market rates, partially offset by a decrease in average lower-costing deposits.

The Company’s net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.36% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased eight basis points to 5.76%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased two basis points to 2.96% from the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased five basis points to 2.67% from the trailing quarter. Average non-interest bearing deposits increased $25.5 million to $3.73 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.70 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.10% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 3.96%, compared to 3.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans of $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast compared to the prior quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $5.4 million, or an annualized 11 basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $1.2 million, or an annualized 3 basis points of average loans for the trailing quarter. Charge-offs in the current quarter were related to the resolution of several non-accrual loans that were largely specifically reserved for in prior periods. Non-accrual loans decreased $6.8 million this quarter to $100.4 million, or 0.52% of total loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income totaled $27.4 million, an increase of $344,000, compared to the trailing quarter. Fee income increased $600,000 to $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an increase in loan prepayment fee income, partially offset by a decrease in ATM fee income. Wealth management income increased $401,000 to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, other non-interest income increased $289,000 to $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily related to increases in swap-related fee income. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, insurance agency income decreased $1.1 million to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to normal seasonality of business activity in the current quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $113.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to $114.6 million for the trailing quarter. Other operating expenses decreased $1.0 million to $13.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $14.5 million for the trailing quarter, driven by decreases in legal, professional and other miscellaneous expenses. Data processing expense decreased $497,000 to $9.1 million, compared to $9.6 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreased software maintenance expense, while net occupancy expense decreased $238,000 to $12.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $13.0 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreases in maintenance and depreciation expense. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, advertising expense increased $211,000 to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the trailing quarter as a result of additional marketing campaigns in the current quarter.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) improved to 1.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.89% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) improved to 51.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 53.52% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $29.9 million with an effective tax rate of 29.4%, compared to income tax expense of $30.5 million with an effective tax rate of 29.7%, for the trailing quarter.

Three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland during 2025, these costs totaled $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $10.6 million to $194.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $183.7 million for same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to favorable repricing of deposits and growth in the securities portfolio at favorable market rates.

The Company’s net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.31% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased eight basis point to 5.76%, compared to 5.84% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 to 2.96%, compared to 3.19% for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 2.67%, compared to 2.96% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $15.5 million to $3.73 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.74 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 3.96%, compared to 3.73% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a $9.6 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast compared to the prior year period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $5.4 million, or an annualized 11 basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans, for the same period last year. Charge-offs in the current quarter were related to the resolution of several non-accrual loans that were largely specifically reserved for in prior periods.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $27.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $564,000, compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $1.5 million to $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increases in loan prepayment fee income and deposit fee income. Additionally, other income increased $675,000 to $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gains on loan sales, combined with increases in other miscellaneous income. Insurance agency income increased $221,000 to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, largely due to an increase in business activity. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest income, BOLI income decreased $1.6 million to $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized, while wealth management fees decreased $271,000 to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense totaled $113.1 million, a decrease of $22.9 million, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Merger-related expenses decreased $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Amortization of intangibles decreased $2.7 million to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to a decrease in the core deposit intangible amortization related to the Lakeland merger in the current year. Additionally, other operating expenses decreased $2.3 million to $13.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a prior year write-down on a foreclosed property, combined with decreases in legal and professional service expenses. Data processing expenses decreased $1.4 million to $9.1 million for three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to core processing system expenses in the prior year related to the addition of Lakeland.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) improved to 1.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.98% for the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) improved to 51.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 57.20% for the same respective period in 2024.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $29.9 million with an effective tax rate of 29.4%, compared with $18.9 million with an effective tax rate of 28.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in pre-tax income with a greater proportion of that income attributable to taxable sources.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income totaled $207.7 million, or $1.59 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $67.0 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland in 2025, those costs totaled $96.8 million, including an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans recorded as part of the Lakeland merger, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $144.3 million to $563.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from $418.9 million for same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was largely driven by growth in average earning assets including net assets added in the May 16, 2024 acquisition of Lakeland and related accretion of purchase accounting adjustments, further aided by lower rates on funding.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the net interest margin increased 20 basis points to 3.38%, compared to 3.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased eight basis points to 5.69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 5.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 13 basis points to 2.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.06% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 20 basis points to 2.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.84% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $818.6 million to $3.72 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $2.90 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.89%, compared to 3.73% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $75.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast. The provision for credit losses on loans for the prior year period was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million, recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $8.6 million or an annualized six basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $9.1 million, or an annualized eight basis points of average loans, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income totaled $81.5 million, an increase of $11.6 million compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $7.3 million to $31.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, loan prepayment fee income and debit and credit card related fee income. Net gains on securities transactions increased $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to a prior year $2.8 million loss on the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio prior to the merger. Other income increased $3.0 million to $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in gains on sales of SBA and mortgage loans and other miscellaneous income. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $1.5 million to $14.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, BOLI income decreased $2.1 million to $7.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized, combined with lower equity valuations, while wealth management income decreased $1.3 million to $21.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in the average market value of assets under management during the period.

Non-interest expense totaled $344.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $20.7 million, compared to $323.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $30.4 million to $188.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $158.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland personnel. Amortization of intangibles increased $9.1 million to $28.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $19.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $7.3 million to $39.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in depreciation and maintenance expense related to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $7.0 million to $44.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $37.4 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in write-downs on foreclosed property, combined with additional expenses due to the addition of Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $2.6 million to $28.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $25.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland, while FDIC insurance increased $591,000 to $10.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest expense, merger-related expenses decreased $36.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Income Tax Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $88.2 million with an effective tax rate of 29.8%, compared with income tax expense of $19.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in taxable income, combined with a prior year $5.3 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024. Additionally, prior year pre-tax income was negatively impacted by the initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations from the Lakeland merger.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans as of September 30, 2025 were $100.4 million, or 0.52% of total loans held for investment, compared to $107.2 million, or 0.56% of total loans as of June 30, 2025 and $72.1 million, or 0.39% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. The $6.8 million decrease in non-performing loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $5.7 million decrease in non-performing multi-family loans, a $3.8 million decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $159,000 decrease in non-performing consumer loans, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in non-performing commercial loans, a $649,000 increase in non-performing residential mortgage loans and a $319,000 increase in non-performing construction loans. As of September 30, 2025, impaired loans totaled $85.4 million with related specific reserves of $6.2 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $92.7 million with related specific reserves of $11.4 million as of June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, impaired loans totaled $55.4 million with related specific reserves of $7.5 million.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.97% of total loans, compared to 0.98% and 1.04% as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $6.5 million to $187.0 million as of September 30, 2025, from $193.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was due to net charge-offs of $8.7 million, partially offset by a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans held for investment on the dates indicated, as well as delinquency statistics and certain asset quality ratios.

September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Number

of

Loans

Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans

Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans

Principal

Balance

of Loans (Dollars in thousands) Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial mortgage loans 3 $ 956 1 $ 129 7 $ 8,538 Multi-family mortgage loans — — — — — — Construction loans — — — — — — Residential mortgage loans 32 8,085 20 5,541 22 6,388 Total mortgage loans 35 9,041 21 5,670 29 14,926 Commercial loans 8 729 4 997 9 3,026 Consumer loans 40 2,739 30 1,592 47 3,152 Total 30 to 59 days past due 83 $ 12,509 55 $ 8,259 85 $ 21,104 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial mortgage loans 4 $ 4,314 1 $ 347 4 $ 3,954 Multi-family mortgage loans 1 879 1 431 — — Construction loans — — — — — — Residential mortgage loans 22 6,180 16 3,816 17 5,049 Total mortgage loans 27 11,373 18 4,594 21 9,003 Commercial loans 4 1,390 13 4,389 3 1,117 Consumer loans 11 299 9 699 15 856 Total 60 to 89 days past due 42 13,062 40 9,682 39 10,976 Total accruing past due loans 125 $ 25,571 95 $ 17,941 124 $ 32,080 Non-accrual: Commercial mortgage loans 13 $ 39,036 15 $ 42,828 17 $ 20,883 Multi-family mortgage loans 1 424 3 6,143 6 7,498 Construction loans 2 19,220 3 18,901 2 13,246 Residential mortgage loans 29 7,858 25 7,209 23 4,535 Total mortgage loans 45 66,538 46 75,081 48 46,162 Commercial loans 42 32,483 34 30,531 32 24,243 Consumer loans 19 1,388 21 1,547 23 1,656 Total non-accrual loans 106 $ 100,409 101 $ 107,159 103 $ 72,061 Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment 0.52 % 0.56 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 186.21 % 175.32 % 268.43 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.04 %

At September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, there were no non-accrual or past due loans held for sale, respectively. At December 31, 2024, total non-accrual loans held for sale, which are not in the table above, totaled $2.4 million. Additionally, at December 31, 2024, total past due loans held for sale, including non-accrual loans held for sale, totaled $4.8 million.

At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company held foreclosed assets of $2.0 million and $9.5 million, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, there was a write-down of one foreclosed commercial property of $2.7 million based on a contracted sales price. The sale of this property closed in the second quarter of 2025, which reduced foreclosed assets by an additional $5.8 million. There was one addition to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $1.0 million. Foreclosed assets as of September 30, 2025 were comprised of two commercial properties. Total non-performing assets at September 30, 2025 increased $20.9 million to $102.4 million, or 0.41% of total assets, from $81.5 million, or 0.34% of total assets at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets as of September 30, 2025 were $24.83 billion, a $780.9 million increase from December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $626.7 million increase in loans held for investment and a $344.3 million increase in total investments, partially offset by a $148.1 million decrease in loans held for sale, and decreases in intangibles and other assets.

The Company’s loans held for investment portfolio totaled $19.29 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $18.66 billion as of December 31, 2024. The loan portfolio consisted of the following:

September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: Commercial $ 7,318,725 $ 7,313,904 $ 7,228,078 Multi-family 3,534,751 3,517,509 3,382,933 Construction 719,961 751,914 823,503 Residential 1,977,483 1,985,355 2,010,637 Total mortgage loans 13,550,920 13,568,682 13,445,151 Commercial loans 4,837,934 4,688,888 4,447,672 Mortgage warehouse lines 292,133 240,134 160,928 Consumer loans 614,983 617,190 613,819 Total gross loans 19,295,970 19,114,894 18,667,570 Premiums on purchased loans 1,362 1,308 1,338 Net deferred fees and unearned discounts (11,265 ) (11,372 ) (9,538 ) Total loans $ 19,286,067 $ 19,104,830 $ 18,659,370

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the loans held for investment portfolio had net increases of $149.0 million of commercial loans, $52.0 million of mortgage warehouse lines, $17.2 million of multi-family loans and $4.8 million of commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases of $32.0 million of construction loans, $7.9 million of residential mortgage loans and $2.2 million of consumer loans. Total commercial loans, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, represented 86.6% of the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2025, compared to 85.9% as of December 31, 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $7.00 billion, compared with $2.53 billion for the same period in 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $3.82 billion, including commitments of $2.20 billion in commercial loans, $572.9 million in construction loans and $312.0 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 were $2.73 billion and $2.97 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.89 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $1.79 billion and $1.98 billion as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Total investment securities were $3.57 billion as of September 30, 2025, a $344.3 million increase from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to purchases of mortgage-backed securities and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities.

Total deposits increased $472.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $19.10 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts increased $276.2 million to $15.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, while total time deposits increased $196.2 million to $3.36 billion as of September 30, 2025. The increase in time deposits consisted of a $204.3 million increase in brokered time deposits, partially offset by an $8.1 million decrease in retail time deposits. The increase in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to $270.6 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits and a $144.5 million increase in money market deposits, partially offset by a $101.7 million decrease in savings deposits and a $37.2 million decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Borrowed funds increased $188.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $2.21 billion. Borrowed funds represented 8.9% of total assets as of September 30, 2025, an increase from 8.4% as of December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity increased $165.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $2.77 billion, primarily due to net income earned for the period and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, partially offset by cash dividends paid to stockholders. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, common stock repurchases totaled 1,335 shares at an average cost of $18.15 per share and 157,905 shares at an average cost of $18.07 per share, respectively, all of which were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. As of September 30, 2025, approximately 814,634 shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) as of September 30, 2025 were $21.18 and $15.13, respectively, compared with $19.93 and $13.66, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Post Earnings Conference Call

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Statement of Income Net interest income $ 194,332 $ 187,094 $ 183,701 $ 563,154 $ 418,877 Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses 7,044 (2,888 ) 9,299 4,794 78,684 Non-interest income 27,419 27,075 26,855 81,524 69,937 Non-interest expense 113,092 114,614 136,002 343,973 323,224 Income before income tax expense 101,615 102,443 65,255 295,911 86,906 Net income 71,720 71,981 46,405 207,729 67,001 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.36 $ 1.59 $ 0.65 Interest rate spread 2.80 % 2.74 % 2.65 % 2.76 % 2.55 % Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.36 % 3.31 % 3.38 % 3.18 % Profitability Annualized return on average assets 1.16 % 1.19 % 0.76 % 1.14 % 0.47 % Annualized adjusted return on average assets(1) 1.16 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 1.15 % 0.66 % Annualized return on average equity 10.39 % 10.76 % 6.94 % 10.33 % 4.14 % Annualized adjusted return on average equity(1) 10.39 % 10.76 % 8.62 % 10.43 % 5.83 % Annualized return on average tangible equity(4) 16.01 % 16.79 % 12.06 % 16.18 % 7.13 % Annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity(1) 16.01 % 16.79 % 14.53 % 16.31 % 9.56 % Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets(4) 1.83 % 1.89 % 1.98 % 1.88 % 1.99 % Efficiency ratio(6) 51.01 % 53.52 % 57.20 % 52.95 % 58.27 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 100,409 $ 107,159 $ 89,934 $ 100,409 $ 89,934 90+ and still accruing — — — — — Non-performing loans 100,409 107,159 88,061 100,409 88,061 Foreclosed assets 2,015 963 9,801 2,015 9,801 Non-performing assets 102,424 108,122 97,862 102,424 97,862 Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment 0.52 % 0.56 % 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.47 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan losses $ 186,969 $ 187,871 $ 191,175 $ 186,969 $ 191,175 Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 186.21 % 175.32 % 217.09 % 186.21 % 217.09 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 0.97 % 1.02 % Net loan charge-offs $ 5,401 $ 1,249 $ 6,756 $ 8,638 $ 9,067 Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 24,518,290 $ 24,349,808 $ 24,248,038 $ 24,312,490 $ 19,198,113 Loans, net 18,906,763 18,827,305 18,531,939 18,776,139 14,631,071 Earning assets 22,492,065 22,329,230 21,809,226 22,257,800 17,305,446 Core deposits 15,602,031 15,222,027 15,394,715 15,440,865 12,271,839 Borrowings 2,136,111 2,490,379 2,125,149 2,182,319 2,074,958 Interest-bearing liabilities 17,704,286 17,612,934 17,304,569 17,539,874 13,757,895 Stockholders' equity 2,738,414 2,684,342 2,660,470 2,687,384 2,163,856 Average yield on interest-earning assets 5.76 % 5.68 % 5.84 % 5.69 % 5.61 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.96 % 2.94 % 3.19 % 2.93 % 3.06 %





Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(1) Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Equity and Tangible Equity Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Income $ 71,720 $ 71,981 $ 46,405 $ 207,729 $ 67,001 Write-down on ORE property — — — 2,690 — Merger-related transaction costs — — 15,567 — 36,684 Less: income tax expense — — (4,306 ) (809 ) (9,274 ) Annualized adjusted net income $ 71,720 71,981 57,666 $ 209,610 $ 94,411 Plus: Amortization of Intangibles (net of tax) 6,639 6,639 8,551 $ 19,922 $ 13,577 Annualized adjusted net income for annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity $ 78,359 $ 78,620 $ 66,217 $ 229,531 $ 107,988 Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets 1.16 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 1.15 % 0.66 % Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Equity 10.39 % 10.76 % 8.62 % 10.43 % 5.83 % Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity 16.01 % 16.79 % 14.53 % 16.31 % 9.56 % (2) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income $ 71,720 $ 71,981 $ 46,405 $ 207,729 $ 67,001 Adjustments to net income: Provision (benefit) charge for credit losses 7,044 (2,888 ) 9,299 4,794 78,684 Write-down on ORE property — — — 2,690 — Net loss on Lakeland bond sale — — — — 2,839 Merger-related transaction costs — — 15,567 — 36,684 Income tax expense 29,895 30,462 18,850 88,182 19,905 PTPP income $ 108,659 $ 99,555 $ 90,121 $ 303,395 $ 205,113 Annualized PTPP income $ 431,093 $ 399,314 $ 358,525 $ 405,638 $ 273,983 Average assets $ 24,518,290 $ 24,349,808 $ 24,248,038 $ 24,312,490 $ 19,198,113 Average equity $ 2,738,414 $ 2,684,342 $ 2,660,470 $ 2,687,384 $ 2,163,856 Average tangible equity $ 1,941,625 $ 1,877,923 $ 1,813,327 $ 1,881,067 $ 1,508,594 Annualized PTPP return on average assets 1.76 % 1.64 % 1.48 % 1.67 % 1.43 % Annualized PTPP return on average equity 15.74 % 14.88 % 13.48 % 15.09 % 12.66 % Annualized PTPP return on average tangible equity 22.20 % 21.26 % 19.77 % 21.56 % 18.16 % (3) Tangible Common Equity Ratio, Book and Tangible Book Value per Share September 30, June 30, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

Total assets $ 24,832,763 $ 24,547,286 $ 24,051,825 Less: total intangible assets 790,729 800,232 819,230 Total tangible assets $ 24,042,034 $ 23,747,054 $ 23,232,595 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,767,035 $ 2,707,555 $ 2,601,207 Less: total intangible assets 790,729 800,232 819,230 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,976,306 $ 1,907,323 $ 1,781,977 Tangible common equity ratio 8.22 % 8.03 % 7.67 % Shares outstanding 130,621,757 130,624,243 130,489,493 Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 21.18 $ 20.73 $ 19.93 Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 15.13 $ 14.60 $ 13.66 (4) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Total average stockholders' equity $ 2,738,414 $ 2,684,342 $ 2,660,470 $ 2,687,384 $ 2,163,856 Less: total average intangible assets 796,789 806,419 847,143 806,317 655,262 Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,941,625 $ 1,877,923 $ 1,813,327 $ 1,881,067 $ 1,508,594 Net income $ 71,720 $ 71,981 $ 46,405 $ 207,729 $ 67,001 Plus: Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax 6,639 6,639 8,551 19,922 13,577 Total net income $ 78,359 $ 78,620 $ 54,956 $ 227,651 $ 80,578 Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity) 16.01 % 16.79 % 12.06 % 16.18 % 7.13 % (5) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reported non-interest expense $ 113,092 $ 114,614 $ 136,002 $ 343,973 $ 323,224 Adjustments to non-interest expense: Write-down on ORE property — — — 2,690 — Merger-related transaction costs — — 15,567 — 36,684 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 113,092 $ 114,614 $ 120,435 $ 341,283 $ 286,540 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense $ 448,680 $ 459,715 $ 479,122 $ 456,294 $ 382,751 Average assets $ 24,518,290 $ 24,349,808 $ 24,248,038 $ 24,312,490 $ 19,198,113 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets 1.83 % 1.89 % 1.98 % 1.88 % 1.99 % (6) Efficiency Ratio Calculation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net interest income $ 194,332 $ 187,094 $ 183,701 $ 563,154 $ 418,877 Reported non-interest income 27,419 27,075 26,855 81,524 69,937 Adjustments to non-interest income: Net (gain) loss on securities transactions (67 ) — 2 (153 ) 2,972 Adjusted non-interest income 27,352 27,075 26,853 81,371 72,909 Total income $ 221,684 $ 214,169 $ 210,554 $ 644,525 $ 491,786 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 113,092 $ 114,614 $ 120,435 $ 341,283 $ 286,540 Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income) 51.01 % 53.52 % 57.20 % 52.95 % 58.27 %





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024 (Dollars in Thousands) Assets September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,614 $ 205,939 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 3,141,320 2,768,915 Held to maturity debt securities, (net of $19,000 allowance as of September 30, 2025 (unaudited) and $14,000 allowance as of December 31, 2024) 292,120 327,623 Equity securities, at fair value 19,682 19,110 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 119,551 112,767 Loans held for sale 14,329 162,453 Loans held for investment 19,286,067 18,659,370 Less allowance for credit losses 186,969 193,432 Net loans 19,113,427 18,628,391 Foreclosed assets, net 2,015 9,473 Banking premises and equipment, net 113,098 119,622 Accrued interest receivable 94,647 91,160 Intangible assets 790,729 819,230 Bank-owned life insurance 412,253 405,893 Other assets 432,307 543,702 Total assets $ 24,832,763 $ 24,051,825 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits $ 14,153,908 $ 13,775,991 Savings deposits 1,577,946 1,679,667 Certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more 886,137 789,342 Other time deposits 2,478,253 2,378,813 Total deposits 19,096,244 18,623,813 Mortgage escrow deposits 46,255 42,247 Borrowed funds 2,209,310 2,020,435 Subordinated debentures 405,340 401,608 Other liabilities 308,579 362,515 Total liabilities 22,065,728 21,450,618 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 137,565,966 shares issued and 130,621,757 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 130,489,493 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 1,376 1,376 Additional paid-in capital 1,841,920 1,834,495 Retained earnings 1,102,269 989,111 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87,243 ) (135,355 ) Treasury stock (91,287 ) (88,420 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,767,035 2,601,207 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,832,763 $ 24,051,825





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30,

June 30, September 30,

September 30,

September 30, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest and dividend income: Real estate secured loans $ 197,252 $ 192,792 $ 197,857 $ 577,097 $ 461,632 Commercial loans 81,943 78,854 81,183 236,616 175,815 Consumer loans 10,847 10,464 12,947 31,470 25,820 Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 33,578 31,444 25,974 94,666 58,698 Held to maturity debt securities 1,897 1,966 2,136 5,859 6,761 Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 764 788 2,425 2,227 5,466 Total interest income 326,281 316,308 322,522 947,935 734,192 Interest expense: Deposits 102,094 96,257 110,009 295,771 243,602 Borrowed funds 21,307 24,470 19,923 63,555 57,871 Subordinated debt 8,548 8,487 8,889 25,455 13,842 Total interest expense 131,949 129,214 138,821 384,781 315,315 Net interest income 194,332 187,094 183,701 563,154 418,877 Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses 7,044 (2,888 ) 9,299 4,794 78,684 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 187,288 189,982 174,402 558,360 340,193 Non-interest income: Fees 11,336 10,736 9,816 31,727 24,426 Wealth management income 7,349 6,948 7,620 21,625 22,878 Insurance agency income 3,852 4,942 3,631 14,445 12,912 Bank-owned life insurance 2,662 2,585 4,308 7,340 9,448 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 67 — 2 153 (2,972 ) Other income 2,153 1,864 1,478 6,234 3,245 Total non-interest income 27,419 27,075 26,855 81,524 69,937 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 63,202 63,249 63,468 188,817 158,404 Net occupancy expense 12,773 13,011 12,790 39,711 32,452 Data processing expense 9,102 9,599 10,481 28,305 25,698 FDIC Insurance 3,418 3,341 4,180 10,144 9,553 Amortization of intangibles 9,497 9,497 12,231 28,496 19,420 Advertising and promotion expense 1,640 1,429 1,524 4,124 3,661 Merger-related expenses — — 15,567 — 36,684 Other operating expenses 13,460 14,488 15,761 44,376 37,352 Total non-interest expense 113,092 114,614 136,002 343,973 323,224 Net income before income tax expense 101,615 102,443 65,255 295,911 86,906 Income tax expense 29,895 30,462 18,850 88,182 19,905 Net income $ 71,720 $ 71,981 $ 46,405 $ 207,729 $ 67,001 Basic earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.36 $ 1.59 $ 0.65 Average basic shares outstanding 130,506,517 130,484,287 129,941,845 130,439,534 102,819,042 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.36 $ 1.59 $ 0.65 Average diluted shares outstanding 130,553,819 130,500,143 130,004,870 130,479,443 102,845,261





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 79,471 $ 764 3.82 % $ 75,714 $ 788 4.21 % $ 179,313 $ 2,425 5.38 % Available for sale debt securities 3,070,080 30,952 4.03 % 2,958,325 29,092 3.95 % 2,644,262 24,608 3.71 % Held to maturity debt securities, net(1) 299,506 1,897 2.53 % 315,204 1,966 2.49 % 342,217 2,136 2.50 % Equity securities, at fair value 19,457 120 2.47 % 19,235 214 4.44 % 19,654 276 5.62 % Total securities 3,389,043 32,969 3.89 % 3,292,764 31,272 3.81 % 3,006,133 27,020 3.58 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 116,788 2,506 8.58 % 133,447 2,138 6.44 % 91,841 1,090 4.75 % Net loans:(2) Total mortgage loans 13,390,032 197,252 5.85 % 13,398,650 192,792 5.77 % 13,363,265 197,857 5.83 % Total commercial loans 4,908,131 81,943 6.63 % 4,816,237 78,854 6.57 % 4,546,088 81,183 7.05 % Total consumer loans 608,600 10,847 7.07 % 612,418 10,464 6.85 % 622,586 12,947 8.27 % Total net loans 18,906,763 290,042 6.09 % 18,827,305 282,110 6.01 % 18,531,939 291,987 6.21 % Total interest-earning assets $ 22,492,065 $ 326,281 5.76 % $ 22,329,230 $ 316,308 5.68 % $ 21,809,226 $ 322,522 5.84 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 154,859 150,464 341,505 Other assets 1,871,366 1,870,114 2,097,307 Total assets $ 24,518,290 $ 24,349,808 $ 24,248,038 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 10,280,314 $ 70,584 2.72 % $ 9,874,149 $ 64,803 2.63 % $ 9,942,053 $ 74,864 3.00 % Savings deposits 1,596,072 896 0.22 % 1,647,746 900 0.22 % 1,711,502 1,006 0.23 % Time deposits 3,287,241 30,614 3.69 % 3,197,374 30,555 3.83 % 3,112,598 34,139 4.36 % Total deposits 15,163,627 102,094 2.67 % 14,719,269 96,258 2.62 % 14,766,153 110,009 2.96 % Borrowed funds 2,136,111 21,307 3.96 % 2,490,379 24,470 3.94 % 2,125,149 19,923 3.73 % Subordinated debentures 404,548 8,548 8.38 % 403,286 8,487 8.44 % 413,267 8,889 8.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,704,286 131,949 2.96 % 17,612,934 129,215 2.94 % 17,304,569 138,821 3.19 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 3,725,645 3,700,132 3,741,160 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 349,945 352,400 541,839 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 4,075,590 4,052,532 4,282,999 Total liabilities 21,779,876 21,665,466 21,587,568 Stockholders' equity 2,738,414 2,684,342 2,660,470 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,518,290 $ 24,349,808 $ 24,248,038 Net interest income $ 194,332 $ 187,093 $ 183,701 Net interest rate spread 2.80 % 2.74 % 2.65 % Net interest-earning assets $ 4,787,779 $ 4,716,296 $ 4,504,657 Net interest margin(3) 3.43 % 3.36 % 3.31 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.27x 1.27x 1.26x





(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.

9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 12/31/24 9/30/24 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 3.89 % 3.81 % 3.73 % 3.55 % 3.58 % Net loans 6.09 % 6.01 % 5.95 % 5.99 % 6.21 % Total interest-earning assets 5.76 % 5.68 % 5.63 % 5.66 % 5.84 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Deposits 2.67 % 2.62 % 2.64 % 2.81 % 2.96 % Borrowings 3.96 % 3.94 % 3.76 % 3.64 % 3.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.96 % 2.94 % 2.90 % 3.03 % 3.19 % Interest rate spread 2.80 % 2.74 % 2.73 % 2.63 % 2.65 % Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.36 % 3.34 % 3.28 % 3.31 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.27x 1.27x 1.27x 1.27x 1.26x





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Average Year to Date Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 78,434 $ 2,227 4.21 % $ 39,280 $ 5,466 5.38 % Available for sale debt securities 2,952,923 87,530 3.95 % 2,189,671 52,277 3.18 % Held to maturity debt securities, net(1) 311,507 5,859 2.51 % 350,529 6,761 2.57 % Equity securities, at fair value 19,294 469 3.24 % 10,050 276 3.67 % Total securities 3,283,724 93,858 3.81 % 2,550,250 59,314 3.10 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 119,503 6,667 7.48 % 84,845 6,145 9.66 % Net loans:(2) Total mortgage loans 13,362,561 577,097 5.77 % 10,682,974 461,632 5.70 % Total commercial loans 4,803,599 236,616 6.59 % 3,487,600 175,815 6.69 % Total consumer loans 609,979 31,470 6.90 % 460,497 25,820 7.49 % Total net loans 18,776,139 845,183 6.02 % 14,631,071 663,267 5.99 % Total interest-earning assets $ 22,257,800 $ 947,935 5.69 % $ 17,305,446 $ 734,192 5.61 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 146,568 229,336 Other assets 1,908,122 1,663,331 Total assets $ 24,312,490 $ 19,198,113 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 10,084,036 $ 200,819 2.66 % $ 7,931,251 $ 174,609 2.94 % Savings deposits 1,641,821 2,720 0.22 % 1,444,135 2,476 0.23 % Time deposits 3,228,399 92,232 3.82 % 2,091,806 66,517 4.25 % Total deposits 14,954,256 295,771 2.64 % 11,467,192 243,602 2.84 % Borrowed funds 2,182,319 63,555 3.89 % 2,074,958 57,871 3.73 % Subordinated debentures 403,299 25,455 8.44 % 215,745 13,842 8.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 17,539,874 $ 384,781 2.93 % $ 13,757,895 $ 315,315 3.06 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 3,715,008 2,896,453 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 370,224 379,909 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 4,085,232 3,276,362 Total liabilities 21,625,106 17,034,257 Stockholders' equity 2,687,384 2,163,856 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,312,490 $ 19,198,113 Net interest income $ 563,154 $ 418,877 Net interest rate spread 2.76 % 2.55 % Net interest-earning assets $ 4,717,926 $ 3,547,551 Net interest margin(3) 3.38 % 3.18 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.27x 1.26x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 3.81 % 3.10 % 2.57 % Net loans 6.02 % 5.99 % 5.25 % Total interest-earning assets 5.69 % 5.61 % 4.76 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Deposits 2.64 % 2.84 % 1.82 % Borrowings 3.89 % 3.73 % 3.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.93 % 3.06 % 2.07 % Interest rate spread 2.76 % 2.55 % 2.69 % Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.18 % 3.19 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.27x 1.26x 1.32x



