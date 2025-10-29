Provident Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $72.0 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income totaled $207.7 million, or $1.59 per basic and diluted share, compared to $67.0 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”) during 2025, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, these costs totaled $15.6 million and $96.8 million, respectively, including an initial Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Provident continued to make progress on several strategic initiatives and delivered another impressive performance this quarter. We again achieved record revenues and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings by responsibly growing earning assets and deposits, while further improving operational efficiency and maintaining strong asset quality. We continued to invest in accomplished talent and technology and look forward to the sustained growth of our business and profitability.”

Performance Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

  • The Company's annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 1.16%, 10.39% and 16.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.19%, 10.76% and 16.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release.
  • The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(2) were 1.76%, 15.74% and 22.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.64%, 14.88% and 21.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release.
  • The Company reported record revenue for a second consecutive quarter of $221.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, comprised of record net interest income of $194.3 million and non-interest income of $27.4 million, compared to revenue of $214.2 million for the prior quarter.
  • Average interest-earning assets increased $162.8 million, or an annualized 2.9%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, versus the trailing quarter.
  • The Company’s commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan portfolio, excluding mortgage warehouse lines, increased $149.0 million, or 12.61% annualized, to $4.84 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $4.69 billion as of June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company's total commercial loan portfolio, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, increased $191.2 million, or 4.59% annualized, to $16.70 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $16.51 billion as of June 30, 2025.
  • The Company's total deposits increased $387.7 million, or 8.22% annualized, to $19.10 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $18.71 billion as of June 30, 2025, while total core deposits, which excludes certificates of deposits, increased $290.8 million, or 7.47% annualized, to $15.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $15.44 billion as of June 30, 2025.
  • As of September 30, 2025, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.87 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.15%, compared to $2.59 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.30%, as of June 30, 2025.
  • The net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.36% for the trailing quarter, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased one basis point to 2.94%. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased eight basis points to 5.76%, compared to the trailing quarter, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased two basis points to 2.96%, compared to the trailing quarter.
  • The Company recorded a $7.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which included a $4.5 million provision on loans and a $2.5 million provision on commitments, compared to a $2.9 million benefit to the provision for credit losses for the trailing quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.41% as of September 30, 2025, and annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of loans for the quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans decreased to 0.97% as of September 30, 2025, from 0.98% as of June 30, 2025.
  • Tangible book value per share(3) increased 3.6% to $15.13 and our tangible common equity ratio increased 19 basis points to 8.22% as of September 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.
  • As of September 30, 2025, multi-family CRE loans secured by New York City properties totaled $286.7 million. This portfolio constitutes only 1.5% of total loans and has an average loan size of $3.0 million. Loans that are collateralized by rent stabilized apartments comprise less than 1.00% of the total loan portfolio and are all performing.
  • As of September 30, 2025, the Company had no financial risk or investment tied to non-depository financial institutions, with the exception of our mortgage warehouse lines of credit portfolio, which totaled $292.1 million.

Results of Operations

Three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $72.0 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $7.2 million to $194.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $187.1 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to originations of new loans and securities at current market rates, partially offset by a decrease in average lower-costing deposits.

The Company’s net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.36% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased eight basis points to 5.76%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased two basis points to 2.96% from the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased five basis points to 2.67% from the trailing quarter. Average non-interest bearing deposits increased $25.5 million to $3.73 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.70 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.10% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 3.96%, compared to 3.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans of $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast compared to the prior quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $5.4 million, or an annualized 11 basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $1.2 million, or an annualized 3 basis points of average loans for the trailing quarter. Charge-offs in the current quarter were related to the resolution of several non-accrual loans that were largely specifically reserved for in prior periods. Non-accrual loans decreased $6.8 million this quarter to $100.4 million, or 0.52% of total loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income totaled $27.4 million, an increase of $344,000, compared to the trailing quarter. Fee income increased $600,000 to $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an increase in loan prepayment fee income, partially offset by a decrease in ATM fee income. Wealth management income increased $401,000 to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, other non-interest income increased $289,000 to $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily related to increases in swap-related fee income. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, insurance agency income decreased $1.1 million to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to normal seasonality of business activity in the current quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $113.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to $114.6 million for the trailing quarter. Other operating expenses decreased $1.0 million to $13.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $14.5 million for the trailing quarter, driven by decreases in legal, professional and other miscellaneous expenses. Data processing expense decreased $497,000 to $9.1 million, compared to $9.6 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreased software maintenance expense, while net occupancy expense decreased $238,000 to $12.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $13.0 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreases in maintenance and depreciation expense. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, advertising expense increased $211,000 to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the trailing quarter as a result of additional marketing campaigns in the current quarter.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) improved to 1.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.89% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) improved to 51.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 53.52% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $29.9 million with an effective tax rate of 29.4%, compared to income tax expense of $30.5 million with an effective tax rate of 29.7%, for the trailing quarter.

Three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland during 2025, these costs totaled $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $10.6 million to $194.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $183.7 million for same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to favorable repricing of deposits and growth in the securities portfolio at favorable market rates.

The Company’s net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.31% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased eight basis point to 5.76%, compared to 5.84% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 to 2.96%, compared to 3.19% for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 2.67%, compared to 2.96% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $15.5 million to $3.73 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.74 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 3.96%, compared to 3.73% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a $9.6 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast compared to the prior year period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $5.4 million, or an annualized 11 basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans, for the same period last year. Charge-offs in the current quarter were related to the resolution of several non-accrual loans that were largely specifically reserved for in prior periods.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $27.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $564,000, compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $1.5 million to $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increases in loan prepayment fee income and deposit fee income. Additionally, other income increased $675,000 to $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gains on loan sales, combined with increases in other miscellaneous income. Insurance agency income increased $221,000 to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, largely due to an increase in business activity. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest income, BOLI income decreased $1.6 million to $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized, while wealth management fees decreased $271,000 to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense totaled $113.1 million, a decrease of $22.9 million, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Merger-related expenses decreased $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Amortization of intangibles decreased $2.7 million to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to a decrease in the core deposit intangible amortization related to the Lakeland merger in the current year. Additionally, other operating expenses decreased $2.3 million to $13.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a prior year write-down on a foreclosed property, combined with decreases in legal and professional service expenses. Data processing expenses decreased $1.4 million to $9.1 million for three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to core processing system expenses in the prior year related to the addition of Lakeland.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) improved to 1.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.98% for the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) improved to 51.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 57.20% for the same respective period in 2024.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $29.9 million with an effective tax rate of 29.4%, compared with $18.9 million with an effective tax rate of 28.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in pre-tax income with a greater proportion of that income attributable to taxable sources.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income totaled $207.7 million, or $1.59 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $67.0 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland in 2025, those costs totaled $96.8 million, including an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans recorded as part of the Lakeland merger, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $144.3 million to $563.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from $418.9 million for same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was largely driven by growth in average earning assets including net assets added in the May 16, 2024 acquisition of Lakeland and related accretion of purchase accounting adjustments, further aided by lower rates on funding.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the net interest margin increased 20 basis points to 3.38%, compared to 3.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased eight basis points to 5.69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 5.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 13 basis points to 2.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.06% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 20 basis points to 2.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.84% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $818.6 million to $3.72 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $2.90 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.89%, compared to 3.73% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $75.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast. The provision for credit losses on loans for the prior year period was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million, recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $8.6 million or an annualized six basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $9.1 million, or an annualized eight basis points of average loans, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income totaled $81.5 million, an increase of $11.6 million compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $7.3 million to $31.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, loan prepayment fee income and debit and credit card related fee income. Net gains on securities transactions increased $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to a prior year $2.8 million loss on the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio prior to the merger. Other income increased $3.0 million to $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in gains on sales of SBA and mortgage loans and other miscellaneous income. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $1.5 million to $14.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, BOLI income decreased $2.1 million to $7.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized, combined with lower equity valuations, while wealth management income decreased $1.3 million to $21.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in the average market value of assets under management during the period.

Non-interest expense totaled $344.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $20.7 million, compared to $323.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $30.4 million to $188.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $158.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland personnel. Amortization of intangibles increased $9.1 million to $28.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $19.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $7.3 million to $39.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in depreciation and maintenance expense related to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $7.0 million to $44.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $37.4 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in write-downs on foreclosed property, combined with additional expenses due to the addition of Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $2.6 million to $28.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $25.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland, while FDIC insurance increased $591,000 to $10.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest expense, merger-related expenses decreased $36.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Income Tax Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $88.2 million with an effective tax rate of 29.8%, compared with income tax expense of $19.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in taxable income, combined with a prior year $5.3 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024. Additionally, prior year pre-tax income was negatively impacted by the initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations from the Lakeland merger.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans as of September 30, 2025 were $100.4 million, or 0.52% of total loans held for investment, compared to $107.2 million, or 0.56% of total loans as of June 30, 2025 and $72.1 million, or 0.39% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. The $6.8 million decrease in non-performing loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $5.7 million decrease in non-performing multi-family loans, a $3.8 million decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $159,000 decrease in non-performing consumer loans, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in non-performing commercial loans, a $649,000 increase in non-performing residential mortgage loans and a $319,000 increase in non-performing construction loans. As of September 30, 2025, impaired loans totaled $85.4 million with related specific reserves of $6.2 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $92.7 million with related specific reserves of $11.4 million as of June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, impaired loans totaled $55.4 million with related specific reserves of $7.5 million.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.97% of total loans, compared to 0.98% and 1.04% as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $6.5 million to $187.0 million as of September 30, 2025, from $193.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was due to net charge-offs of $8.7 million, partially offset by a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans held for investment on the dates indicated, as well as delinquency statistics and certain asset quality ratios.

  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
  Number
of
Loans
 Principal
Balance
of Loans		 Number
of
Loans
 Principal
Balance
of Loans		 Number
of
Loans
 Principal
Balance
of Loans
  (Dollars in thousands)
Accruing past due loans:               
30 to 59 days past due:               
Commercial mortgage loans 3  $956  1  $129  7  $8,538 
Multi-family mortgage loans               
Construction loans               
Residential mortgage loans 32   8,085  20   5,541  22   6,388 
Total mortgage loans 35   9,041  21   5,670  29   14,926 
Commercial loans 8   729  4   997  9   3,026 
Consumer loans 40   2,739  30   1,592  47   3,152 
Total 30 to 59 days past due 83  $12,509  55  $8,259  85  $21,104 
                
60 to 89 days past due:               
Commercial mortgage loans 4  $4,314  1  $347  4  $3,954 
Multi-family mortgage loans 1   879  1   431      
Construction loans               
Residential mortgage loans 22   6,180  16   3,816  17   5,049 
Total mortgage loans 27   11,373  18   4,594  21   9,003 
Commercial loans 4   1,390  13   4,389  3   1,117 
Consumer loans 11   299  9   699  15   856 
Total 60 to 89 days past due 42   13,062  40   9,682  39   10,976 
Total accruing past due loans 125  $25,571  95  $17,941  124  $32,080 
                
Non-accrual:               
Commercial mortgage loans 13  $39,036  15  $42,828  17  $20,883 
Multi-family mortgage loans 1   424  3   6,143  6   7,498 
Construction loans 2   19,220  3   18,901  2   13,246 
Residential mortgage loans 29   7,858  25   7,209  23   4,535 
Total mortgage loans 45   66,538  46   75,081  48   46,162 
Commercial loans 42   32,483  34   30,531  32   24,243 
Consumer loans 19   1,388  21   1,547  23   1,656 
Total non-accrual loans 106  $100,409  101  $107,159  103  $72,061 
                
Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment     0.52%     0.56%     0.39%
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans     186.21%     175.32%     268.43%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment     0.97%     0.98%     1.04%
                      

At September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, there were no non-accrual or past due loans held for sale, respectively. At December 31, 2024, total non-accrual loans held for sale, which are not in the table above, totaled $2.4 million. Additionally, at December 31, 2024, total past due loans held for sale, including non-accrual loans held for sale, totaled $4.8 million.

At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company held foreclosed assets of $2.0 million and $9.5 million, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, there was a write-down of one foreclosed commercial property of $2.7 million based on a contracted sales price. The sale of this property closed in the second quarter of 2025, which reduced foreclosed assets by an additional $5.8 million. There was one addition to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $1.0 million. Foreclosed assets as of September 30, 2025 were comprised of two commercial properties. Total non-performing assets at September 30, 2025 increased $20.9 million to $102.4 million, or 0.41% of total assets, from $81.5 million, or 0.34% of total assets at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets as of September 30, 2025 were $24.83 billion, a $780.9 million increase from December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $626.7 million increase in loans held for investment and a $344.3 million increase in total investments, partially offset by a $148.1 million decrease in loans held for sale, and decreases in intangibles and other assets.

The Company’s loans held for investment portfolio totaled $19.29 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $18.66 billion as of December 31, 2024. The loan portfolio consisted of the following:

 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
 (Dollars in thousands)
Mortgage loans:     
Commercial$7,318,725  $7,313,904  $7,228,078 
Multi-family 3,534,751   3,517,509   3,382,933 
Construction 719,961   751,914   823,503 
Residential 1,977,483   1,985,355   2,010,637 
Total mortgage loans 13,550,920   13,568,682   13,445,151 
Commercial loans 4,837,934   4,688,888   4,447,672 
Mortgage warehouse lines 292,133   240,134   160,928 
Consumer loans 614,983   617,190   613,819 
Total gross loans 19,295,970   19,114,894   18,667,570 
Premiums on purchased loans 1,362   1,308   1,338 
Net deferred fees and unearned discounts (11,265)  (11,372)  (9,538)
Total loans$19,286,067  $19,104,830  $18,659,370 
            

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the loans held for investment portfolio had net increases of $149.0 million of commercial loans, $52.0 million of mortgage warehouse lines, $17.2 million of multi-family loans and $4.8 million of commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases of $32.0 million of construction loans, $7.9 million of residential mortgage loans and $2.2 million of consumer loans. Total commercial loans, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, represented 86.6% of the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2025, compared to 85.9% as of December 31, 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $7.00 billion, compared with $2.53 billion for the same period in 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $3.82 billion, including commitments of $2.20 billion in commercial loans, $572.9 million in construction loans and $312.0 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 were $2.73 billion and $2.97 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.89 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $1.79 billion and $1.98 billion as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Total investment securities were $3.57 billion as of September 30, 2025, a $344.3 million increase from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to purchases of mortgage-backed securities and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities.

Total deposits increased $472.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $19.10 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts increased $276.2 million to $15.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, while total time deposits increased $196.2 million to $3.36 billion as of September 30, 2025. The increase in time deposits consisted of a $204.3 million increase in brokered time deposits, partially offset by an $8.1 million decrease in retail time deposits. The increase in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to $270.6 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits and a $144.5 million increase in money market deposits, partially offset by a $101.7 million decrease in savings deposits and a $37.2 million decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Borrowed funds increased $188.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $2.21 billion. Borrowed funds represented 8.9% of total assets as of September 30, 2025, an increase from 8.4% as of December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity increased $165.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $2.77 billion, primarily due to net income earned for the period and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, partially offset by cash dividends paid to stockholders. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, common stock repurchases totaled 1,335 shares at an average cost of $18.15 per share and 157,905 shares at an average cost of $18.07 per share, respectively, all of which were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. As of September 30, 2025, approximately 814,634 shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) as of September 30, 2025 were $21.18 and $15.13, respectively, compared with $19.93 and $13.66, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Post Earnings Conference Call

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-412-4131 (United States Toll Free) and 1-646-960-0134 (United States Local). Speakers will need to enter conference ID code (3610756) before being met by a live operator. Internet access to the call is also available (listen only) at provident.bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on "Webcast."

A supplemental 3rd Quarter results investor presentation is also available on our investor relations website under "Presentations."

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” "project," "intend," “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, inflation and unemployment, competitive products and pricing, real estate values, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, tariffs, changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, potential goodwill impairment, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets, the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, and the impact of a recent shutdown of the federal government.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement.

Footnotes

(1) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, annualized return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity capital ratio, tangible book value per share, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.

          
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
    
 At or for the
Three Months Ended		 At or for the
Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Statement of Income         
Net interest income$194,332  $187,094  $183,701  $563,154  $418,877 
Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses 7,044   (2,888)  9,299   4,794   78,684 
Non-interest income 27,419   27,075   26,855   81,524   69,937 
Non-interest expense 113,092   114,614   136,002   343,973   323,224 
Income before income tax expense 101,615   102,443   65,255   295,911   86,906 
Net income 71,720   71,981   46,405   207,729   67,001 
Diluted earnings per share$0.55  $0.55  $0.36  $1.59  $0.65 
Interest rate spread 2.80%  2.74%  2.65%  2.76%  2.55%
Net interest margin 3.43%  3.36%  3.31%  3.38%  3.18%
          
Profitability         
Annualized return on average assets 1.16%  1.19%  0.76%  1.14%  0.47%
Annualized adjusted return on average assets(1) 1.16%  1.19%  0.95%  1.15%  0.66%
Annualized return on average equity 10.39%  10.76%  6.94%  10.33%  4.14%
Annualized adjusted return on average equity(1) 10.39%  10.76%  8.62%  10.43%  5.83%
Annualized return on average tangible equity(4) 16.01%  16.79%  12.06%  16.18%  7.13%
Annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity(1) 16.01%  16.79%  14.53%  16.31%  9.56%
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets(4) 1.83%  1.89%  1.98%  1.88%  1.99%
Efficiency ratio(6) 51.01%  53.52%  57.20%  52.95%  58.27%
          
Asset Quality         
Non-accrual loans$100,409  $107,159  $89,934  $100,409  $89,934 
90+ and still accruing              
Non-performing loans 100,409   107,159   88,061   100,409   88,061 
Foreclosed assets 2,015   963   9,801   2,015   9,801 
Non-performing assets 102,424   108,122   97,862   102,424   97,862 
Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment 0.52%  0.56%  0.47%  0.52%  0.47%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.41%  0.44%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%
Allowance for loan losses$186,969  $187,871  $191,175  $186,969  $191,175 
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 186.21%  175.32%  217.09%  186.21%  217.09%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 0.97%  0.98%  1.02%  0.97%  1.02%
Net loan charge-offs$5,401  $1,249  $6,756  $8,638  $9,067 
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.11%  0.03%  0.14%  0.06%  0.08%
          
Average Balance Sheet Data         
Assets$24,518,290  $24,349,808  $24,248,038  $24,312,490  $19,198,113 
Loans, net 18,906,763   18,827,305   18,531,939   18,776,139   14,631,071 
Earning assets 22,492,065   22,329,230   21,809,226   22,257,800   17,305,446 
Core deposits 15,602,031   15,222,027   15,394,715   15,440,865   12,271,839 
Borrowings 2,136,111   2,490,379   2,125,149   2,182,319   2,074,958 
Interest-bearing liabilities 17,704,286   17,612,934   17,304,569   17,539,874   13,757,895 
Stockholders' equity 2,738,414   2,684,342   2,660,470   2,687,384   2,163,856 
Average yield on interest-earning assets 5.76%  5.68%  5.84%  5.69%  5.61%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.96%  2.94%  3.19%  2.93%  3.06%
          


 
Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
 

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

           
(1) Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Equity and Tangible Equity          
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net Income $71,720  $71,981  $46,405  $207,729  $67,001 
Write-down on ORE property           2,690    
Merger-related transaction costs        15,567      36,684 
Less: income tax expense        (4,306)  (809)  (9,274)
Annualized adjusted net income $71,720   71,981   57,666  $209,610  $94,411 
Plus: Amortization of Intangibles (net of tax)  6,639   6,639   8,551  $19,922  $13,577 
Annualized adjusted net income for annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity $78,359  $78,620  $66,217  $229,531  $107,988 
           
Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets  1.16%  1.19%  0.95%  1.15%  0.66%
Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Equity  10.39%  10.76%  8.62%  10.43%  5.83%
Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity  16.01%  16.79%  14.53%  16.31%  9.56%
           
(2) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity          
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net income $71,720  $71,981  $46,405  $207,729  $67,001 
Adjustments to net income:          
Provision (benefit) charge for credit losses  7,044   (2,888)  9,299   4,794   78,684 
Write-down on ORE property           2,690    
Net loss on Lakeland bond sale              2,839 
Merger-related transaction costs        15,567      36,684 
Income tax expense  29,895   30,462   18,850   88,182   19,905 
PTPP income $108,659  $99,555  $90,121  $303,395  $205,113 
           
Annualized PTPP income $431,093  $399,314  $358,525  $405,638  $273,983 
Average assets $24,518,290  $24,349,808  $24,248,038  $24,312,490  $19,198,113 
Average equity $2,738,414  $2,684,342  $2,660,470  $2,687,384  $2,163,856 
Average tangible equity $1,941,625  $1,877,923  $1,813,327  $1,881,067  $1,508,594 
           
Annualized PTPP return on average assets  1.76%  1.64%  1.48%  1.67%  1.43%
Annualized PTPP return on average equity  15.74%  14.88%  13.48%  15.09%  12.66%
Annualized PTPP return on average tangible equity  22.20%  21.26%  19.77%  21.56%  18.16%
           
     
(3) Tangible Common Equity Ratio, Book and Tangible Book Value per Share          
      September 30, June 30, December 31,
      2025
 2025
 2024
Total assets     $24,832,763  $24,547,286  $24,051,825 
Less: total intangible assets      790,729   800,232   819,230 
Total tangible assets     $24,042,034  $23,747,054  $23,232,595 
           
Total stockholders' equity     $2,767,035  $2,707,555  $2,601,207 
Less: total intangible assets      790,729   800,232   819,230 
Total tangible stockholders' equity     $1,976,306  $1,907,323  $1,781,977 
           
Tangible common equity ratio      8.22%  8.03%  7.67%
Shares outstanding      130,621,757   130,624,243   130,489,493 
           
Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)     $21.18  $20.73  $19.93 
Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)     $15.13  $14.60  $13.66 
           
(4) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity          
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Total average stockholders' equity $2,738,414  $2,684,342  $2,660,470  $2,687,384  $2,163,856 
Less: total average intangible assets  796,789   806,419   847,143   806,317   655,262 
Total average tangible stockholders' equity $1,941,625  $1,877,923  $1,813,327  $1,881,067  $1,508,594 
           
Net income $71,720  $71,981  $46,405  $207,729  $67,001 
Plus: Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax  6,639   6,639   8,551   19,922   13,577 
Total net income $78,359  $78,620  $54,956  $227,651  $80,578 
           
Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity)  16.01%  16.79%  12.06%  16.18%  7.13%
           
(5) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets          
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Reported non-interest expense $113,092  $114,614  $136,002  $343,973  $323,224 
Adjustments to non-interest expense:          
Write-down on ORE property           2,690    
Merger-related transaction costs        15,567      36,684 
Adjusted non-interest expense $113,092  $114,614  $120,435  $341,283  $286,540 
           
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense $448,680  $459,715  $479,122  $456,294  $382,751 
           
Average assets $24,518,290  $24,349,808  $24,248,038  $24,312,490  $19,198,113 
           
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets  1.83%  1.89%  1.98%  1.88%  1.99%
           
(6) Efficiency Ratio Calculation          
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net interest income $194,332  $187,094  $183,701  $563,154  $418,877 
Reported non-interest income  27,419   27,075   26,855   81,524   69,937 
Adjustments to non-interest income:          
Net (gain) loss on securities transactions  (67)     2   (153)  2,972 
Adjusted non-interest income  27,352   27,075   26,853   81,371   72,909 
Total income $221,684  $214,169  $210,554  $644,525  $491,786 
           
Adjusted non-interest expense $113,092  $114,614  $120,435  $341,283  $286,540 
           
Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income)  51.01%  53.52%  57.20%  52.95%  58.27%
                     


 
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024
(Dollars in Thousands)
    
AssetsSeptember 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents$301,614  $205,939 
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 3,141,320   2,768,915 
Held to maturity debt securities, (net of $19,000 allowance as of September 30, 2025 (unaudited) and $14,000 allowance as of December 31, 2024) 292,120   327,623 
Equity securities, at fair value 19,682   19,110 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 119,551   112,767 
Loans held for sale 14,329   162,453 
Loans held for investment 19,286,067   18,659,370 
Less allowance for credit losses 186,969   193,432 
Net loans 19,113,427   18,628,391 
Foreclosed assets, net 2,015   9,473 
Banking premises and equipment, net 113,098   119,622 
Accrued interest receivable 94,647   91,160 
Intangible assets 790,729   819,230 
Bank-owned life insurance 412,253   405,893 
Other assets 432,307   543,702 
Total assets$24,832,763  $24,051,825 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
Demand deposits$14,153,908  $13,775,991 
Savings deposits 1,577,946   1,679,667 
Certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more 886,137   789,342 
Other time deposits 2,478,253   2,378,813 
Total deposits 19,096,244   18,623,813 
Mortgage escrow deposits 46,255   42,247 
Borrowed funds 2,209,310   2,020,435 
Subordinated debentures 405,340   401,608 
Other liabilities 308,579   362,515 
Total liabilities 22,065,728   21,450,618 
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued     
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 137,565,966 shares issued and 130,621,757 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 130,489,493 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 1,376   1,376 
Additional paid-in capital 1,841,920   1,834,495 
Retained earnings 1,102,269   989,111 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87,243)  (135,355)
Treasury stock (91,287)  (88,420)
Total stockholders' equity 2,767,035   2,601,207 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$24,832,763  $24,051,825 
        


 
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
             
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30, September 30,
 September 30,
 September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Interest and dividend income:            
Real estate secured loans$197,252  $192,792  $197,857  $577,097  $461,632 
Commercial loans 81,943   78,854   81,183   236,616   175,815 
Consumer loans 10,847   10,464   12,947   31,470   25,820 
Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 33,578   31,444   25,974   94,666   58,698 
Held to maturity debt securities 1,897   1,966   2,136   5,859   6,761 
Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 764   788   2,425   2,227   5,466 
Total interest income 326,281   316,308   322,522   947,935   734,192 
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits 102,094   96,257   110,009   295,771   243,602 
Borrowed funds 21,307   24,470   19,923   63,555   57,871 
Subordinated debt 8,548   8,487   8,889   25,455   13,842 
Total interest expense 131,949   129,214   138,821   384,781   315,315 
Net interest income 194,332   187,094   183,701   563,154   418,877 
Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses 7,044   (2,888)  9,299   4,794   78,684 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 187,288   189,982   174,402   558,360   340,193 
             
Non-interest income:            
Fees 11,336   10,736   9,816   31,727   24,426 
Wealth management income 7,349   6,948   7,620   21,625   22,878 
Insurance agency income 3,852   4,942   3,631   14,445   12,912 
Bank-owned life insurance 2,662   2,585   4,308   7,340   9,448 
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 67      2   153   (2,972)
Other income 2,153   1,864   1,478   6,234   3,245 
Total non-interest income 27,419   27,075   26,855   81,524   69,937 
             
Non-interest expense:            
Compensation and employee benefits 63,202   63,249   63,468   188,817   158,404 
Net occupancy expense 12,773   13,011   12,790   39,711   32,452 
Data processing expense 9,102   9,599   10,481   28,305   25,698 
FDIC Insurance 3,418   3,341   4,180   10,144   9,553 
Amortization of intangibles 9,497   9,497   12,231   28,496   19,420 
Advertising and promotion expense 1,640   1,429   1,524   4,124   3,661 
Merger-related expenses       15,567      36,684 
Other operating expenses 13,460   14,488   15,761   44,376   37,352 
Total non-interest expense 113,092   114,614   136,002   343,973   323,224 
Net income before income tax expense 101,615   102,443   65,255   295,911   86,906 
Income tax expense 29,895   30,462   18,850   88,182   19,905 
Net income$71,720  $71,981  $46,405  $207,729  $67,001 
             
Basic earnings per share$0.55  $0.55  $0.36  $1.59  $0.65 
Average basic shares outstanding 130,506,517   130,484,287   129,941,845   130,439,534   102,819,042 
             
Diluted earnings per share$0.55  $0.55  $0.36  $1.59  $0.65 
Average diluted shares outstanding 130,553,819   130,500,143   130,004,870   130,479,443   102,845,261 
                    


 
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Quarterly Average Balances
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets:                 
Deposits$79,471 $764 3.82% $75,714 $788 4.21% $179,313 $2,425 5.38%
Available for sale debt securities 3,070,080  30,952 4.03%  2,958,325  29,092 3.95%  2,644,262  24,608 3.71%
Held to maturity debt securities, net(1) 299,506  1,897 2.53%  315,204  1,966 2.49%  342,217  2,136 2.50%
Equity securities, at fair value 19,457  120 2.47%  19,235  214 4.44%  19,654  276 5.62%
Total securities 3,389,043  32,969 3.89%  3,292,764  31,272 3.81%  3,006,133  27,020 3.58%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 116,788  2,506 8.58%  133,447  2,138 6.44%  91,841  1,090 4.75%
Net loans:(2)                 
Total mortgage loans 13,390,032  197,252 5.85%  13,398,650  192,792 5.77%  13,363,265  197,857 5.83%
Total commercial loans 4,908,131  81,943 6.63%  4,816,237  78,854 6.57%  4,546,088  81,183 7.05%
Total consumer loans 608,600  10,847 7.07%  612,418  10,464 6.85%  622,586  12,947 8.27%
Total net loans 18,906,763  290,042 6.09%  18,827,305  282,110 6.01%  18,531,939  291,987 6.21%
Total interest-earning assets$22,492,065 $326,281 5.76% $22,329,230 $316,308 5.68% $21,809,226 $322,522 5.84%
                  
Non-Interest Earning Assets:                 
Cash and due from banks 154,859      150,464      341,505    
Other assets 1,871,366      1,870,114      2,097,307    
Total assets$24,518,290     $24,349,808     $24,248,038    
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Demand deposits$10,280,314 $70,584 2.72% $9,874,149 $64,803 2.63% $9,942,053 $74,864 3.00%
Savings deposits 1,596,072  896 0.22%  1,647,746  900 0.22%  1,711,502  1,006 0.23%
Time deposits 3,287,241  30,614 3.69%  3,197,374  30,555 3.83%  3,112,598  34,139 4.36%
Total deposits 15,163,627  102,094 2.67%  14,719,269  96,258 2.62%  14,766,153  110,009 2.96%
                  
Borrowed funds 2,136,111  21,307 3.96%  2,490,379  24,470 3.94%  2,125,149  19,923 3.73%
Subordinated debentures 404,548  8,548 8.38%  403,286  8,487 8.44%  413,267  8,889 8.56%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,704,286  131,949 2.96%  17,612,934  129,215 2.94%  17,304,569  138,821 3.19%
                  
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:                 
Non-interest bearing deposits 3,725,645      3,700,132      3,741,160    
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 349,945      352,400      541,839    
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 4,075,590      4,052,532      4,282,999    
Total liabilities 21,779,876      21,665,466      21,587,568    
Stockholders' equity 2,738,414      2,684,342      2,660,470    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$24,518,290     $24,349,808     $24,248,038    
                  
Net interest income  $194,332     $187,093     $183,701  
                  
Net interest rate spread    2.80%     2.74%     2.65%
Net interest-earning assets$4,787,779     $4,716,296     $4,504,657    
                  
Net interest margin(3)    3.43%     3.36%     3.31%
                  
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities1.27x     1.27x     1.26x    


  
(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
   


 
The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.
 9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 12/31/24 9/30/24
 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr.
Interest-Earning Assets:         
Securities3.89% 3.81% 3.73% 3.55% 3.58%
Net loans6.09% 6.01% 5.95% 5.99% 6.21%
Total interest-earning assets5.76% 5.68% 5.63% 5.66% 5.84%
          
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:         
Deposits2.67% 2.62% 2.64% 2.81% 2.96%
Borrowings3.96% 3.94% 3.76% 3.64% 3.73%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.96% 2.94% 2.90% 3.03% 3.19%
          
Interest rate spread2.80% 2.74% 2.73% 2.63% 2.65%
Net interest margin3.43% 3.36% 3.34% 3.28% 3.31%
          
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities1.27x 1.27x 1.27x 1.27x 1.26x
          


 
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Average Year to Date Balances
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
            
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 Average   Average Average   Average
 Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets:           
Deposits$78,434 $2,227 4.21% $39,280 $5,466 5.38%
Available for sale debt securities 2,952,923  87,530 3.95%  2,189,671  52,277 3.18%
Held to maturity debt securities, net(1) 311,507  5,859 2.51%  350,529  6,761 2.57%
Equity securities, at fair value 19,294  469 3.24%  10,050  276 3.67%
Total securities 3,283,724  93,858 3.81%  2,550,250  59,314 3.10%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 119,503  6,667 7.48%  84,845  6,145 9.66%
Net loans:(2)           
Total mortgage loans 13,362,561  577,097 5.77%  10,682,974  461,632 5.70%
Total commercial loans 4,803,599  236,616 6.59%  3,487,600  175,815 6.69%
Total consumer loans 609,979  31,470 6.90%  460,497  25,820 7.49%
Total net loans 18,776,139  845,183 6.02%  14,631,071  663,267 5.99%
Total interest-earning assets$22,257,800 $947,935 5.69% $17,305,446 $734,192 5.61%
            
Non-Interest Earning Assets:           
Cash and due from banks 146,568      229,336    
Other assets 1,908,122      1,663,331    
Total assets$24,312,490     $19,198,113    
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Demand deposits$10,084,036 $200,819 2.66% $7,931,251 $174,609 2.94%
Savings deposits 1,641,821  2,720 0.22%  1,444,135  2,476 0.23%
Time deposits 3,228,399  92,232 3.82%  2,091,806  66,517 4.25%
Total deposits 14,954,256  295,771 2.64%  11,467,192  243,602 2.84%
Borrowed funds 2,182,319  63,555 3.89%  2,074,958  57,871 3.73%
Subordinated debentures 403,299  25,455 8.44%  215,745  13,842 8.57%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$17,539,874 $384,781 2.93% $13,757,895 $315,315 3.06%
            
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:           
Non-interest bearing deposits 3,715,008      2,896,453    
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 370,224      379,909    
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 4,085,232      3,276,362    
Total liabilities 21,625,106      17,034,257    
Stockholders' equity 2,687,384      2,163,856    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$24,312,490     $19,198,113    
            
Net interest income  $563,154     $418,877  
            
Net interest rate spread    2.76%     2.55%
Net interest-earning assets$4,717,926     $3,547,551    
            
Net interest margin(3)    3.38%     3.18%
            
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities1.27x     1.26x    
            
            
(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
 


 
The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years.
      
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
Interest-Earning Assets:     
Securities3.81% 3.10% 2.57%
Net loans6.02% 5.99% 5.25%
Total interest-earning assets5.69% 5.61% 4.76%
      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:     
Deposits2.64% 2.84% 1.82%
Borrowings3.89% 3.73% 3.29%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.93% 3.06% 2.07%
      
Interest rate spread2.76% 2.55% 2.69%
Net interest margin3.38% 3.18% 3.19%
      
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities1.27x 1.26x 1.32x
      



