Sherman Portfolios Releases the Sherman Launch System (SLS), Delivering Real-Time Market Signals and Research for Financial Advisors

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherman Portfolios, LLC (SPL), an SEC-registered investment adviser, today announced the release of the Sherman Launch System (SLS) — a subscription software platform that delivers real-time market signals, daily research, and a growing suite of Financial Advisor workflow tools.





The online suite of tools operationalizes SPL’s patented research methodologies and six proprietary indicators. The firm has built those indicators to monitor short-, medium-, long- and seasonal-term timeframes that deliver real-time signals to advisors to help minimize risk and maximize returns with timely exits and entries into the market.

At its base, SPL notifies subscribers to market momentum shifts, both up and down, enabling them to make informed, emotionless decisions that are designed to protect portfolios from potential disastrous losses while at the same taking advantage of desired gains in times of market strength. The design of the SLS platform is to trigger alerts that give advisors the power and freedom to act within their own fiduciary process and bolster their firm’s investment approach.

The platform centralizes daily market updates, ranked positions for investment allocation, tools for creating and visualizing client portfolios, a native mobile app for worldwide access, and various marketing materials.

“Advisors told us they want a single pane of glass for signal-driven research and portfolio construction,” said Adam Weisner, Sherman Portfolios President & CEO. “SLS distills decades of tactical research and analysis into a practical, real-time system that advisors can use to create exit strategies to help avoid market disasters and know when momentum shifts back to times of advantageous exposure.”

Key capabilities

Real-time signal alerts based on SPL’s six indicators, delivered on web and mobile.

Daily updates to market data for monitoring market changes with ETF rankings.

Access to over 50 tactical models access within the Portfolio Toolkit.

Advisor-friendly onboarding and a 30-day money-back guarantee for monthly subscribers.

“Our research and tools are designed to help advisors confidently take a tactical investment approach with the emotion removed. We pair our market indicator signals with transparent research and histories so advisors can see what changed and why within our framework” said Tony Roylance, Director of Research.

Availability



SLS is available to licensed financial professionals by subscription at shermanportfolios.com. Mobile push notifications are supported via the SPL Research app on iOS and Android.

About Sherman Portfolios



Sherman Portfolios is an SEC-registered investment adviser providing patented, signal-driven research, model portfolios, and technology for financial professionals. As of September 30, 2025, Sherman Portfolios advises on almost $2 billion in assets, including $1.49 billion in AUM and $458 million in AUA.

Media Contact



Tom Bateman, Chief Marketing Officer

(888) 957-3438

info@shermanportfolios.com

Disclosures



Sherman Portfolios, LLC ("SPL") is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This communication is for financial professionals only and is not individualized investment advice. All investing involves risk, including loss of principal. “Patented” indicates some form of government-protected intellectual property and does not guarantee performance. Access Form ADV at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/322728

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8c8d5a3-27e0-43d9-892a-560a2a132c78