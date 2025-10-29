First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2025

 | Source: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. First Savings Financial Group, Inc.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $23.2 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $13.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2024. Excluding expenses related to the announced and pending merger with First Merchants Corporation, the Company reported net income of $23.8 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $3.41. (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the year ended September 30, 2025. Excluding all nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $22.7 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $3.25 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the year ended September 30, 2025 compared to $11.7 million (non-GAAP measure)(1), or $1.70 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the year ended September 30, 2024.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are pleased with the strong performance for the 2025 fiscal year and continually improving trends.  Earnings per share, diluted, increased significantly from $1.98 for 2024 to $3.32 for 2025.  Annualized return on average assets, return on average equity, and net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) improved 39 basis points, 450 basis points, and 26 basis points, respectively, when compared to the prior fiscal year.  The efficiency, nonperforming loans, and nonperforming assets ratios decreased 723 basis points, 8 basis points, and 5 basis points, respectively, from September 2024.  Additionally, customer deposits increased $118.2 million since September 2024 and the SBA Lending segment posted its third consecutive profitable quarter, which included a solid level of loans originations and sales.  On September 25, 2025, we announced our agreement to merge with First Merchants Corporation.  We are proud of what we’ve accomplished throughout our history and the 17 years since our public listing on Nasdaq Capital Markets.  We will continue to execute and enhance shareholder value as we prepare for the planned 2026 integration and believe that the First Savings franchise will be a meaningful contributor to the future success of First Merchants.”

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Net interest income increased $7.2 million, or 12.5%, to $65.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the year ended September 30, 2025 was 2.94% as compared to 2.68% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to a $5.5 million increase in interest income and a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $452,000 for the year ended September 30, 2025 and a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $118,000 and $9,000, respectively, compared to provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $3.5 million and $21,000, respectively, and a reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $421,000 for the same period in 2024. Provisions for the year ended September 30, 2025 were lower due to lower loan balances and a decrease in qualitative reserves. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $887,000 for the year ended September 30, 2025, of which $454,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $527,000 in 2024, of which $104,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $2.3 million from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $14.6 million at September 30, 2025.   

Noninterest income increased $6.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $4.0 million net gain on sales of home equity lines of credit (“HELOC”) in 2025 with no corresponding amount for 2024, a $1.2 million increase in net gain on sale of SBA loans, and increases in ATM and interchange fees and service charges on deposits of $374,000 and $277,000, respectively.

Noninterest expense increased $4.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and other operating expenses of $2.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to routine salary increases and increases in incentive and bonus compensation in 2025 related to stronger Company performance. The increase in other operating expenses was due primarily to a $395,000 accrued contingent liability associated with employee benefits recognized in the 2025 period with no corresponding amount in 2024 and a $721,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in the 2024 period with no corresponding amount for 2025.  

The Company recognized income tax expense of $3.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2025 compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2025 period. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 13.8% compared to 7.0%. The effective tax rate is below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

The Company reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding expenses related to the announced and pending merger with First Merchants Corporation, the Company reported net income of $5.9 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.84. (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Excluding all nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $5.8 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.82 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $3.7 million (non-GAAP measure)(1), or $0.53 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 13.6%, to $17.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.07% as compared to 2.72% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase of $67,000 in interest income and a decrease of $2.0 million in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans and unfunded lending commitments of $383,000 and $206,000, respectively, and a reversal of provision for credit losses on securities of $1,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.8 million and a reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments and securities of $262,000 and $86,000, respectively, for the same period in 2024. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $616,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2025, of which $402,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs of $304,000, of which $120,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in net gain on sales of HELOC and net gain on sales of SBA loans of $929,000 and $853,000, respectively. There was no gain on sales of HELOC in the 2024 period as sales of this product commenced in fiscal 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to routine salary increases and increases in incentive and bonus compensation in 2025 related to stronger Company performance.  

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $145,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in 2025 as compared to 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 19.8% compared to 3.8% for 2024. The effective tax rate is below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024

Total assets decreased $50.8 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.40 billion at September 30, 2025. Net loans held for investment decreased $77.0 million during the year ended September 30, 2025, due primarily to an $87.2 million sale of HELOC during the year ended September 30, 2025 that were previously classified as held for investment at September 30, 2024. Total loans held for sale increased $25.7 million due primarily to an increase in HELOC loans held for sale of $36.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans held for sale of $10.9 million.  

Total liabilities decreased $67.2 million due primarily to a decrease in total deposits and subordinated debt and other borrowings of $171.0 and $19.8 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in FHLB borrowings of $133.4 million. The decrease in total deposits was due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $289.2 million, which was due primarily to proceeds from the aforementioned HELOC sale and greater utilization of FHLB borrowings, partially offset by an increase in customer deposits of $118.2 million. The decrease in subordinated debt and other borrowings is due to the redemption of $20.0 million of subordinated notes during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 41.9% of total deposits and 25.6% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $16.4 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $193.5 million at September 30, 2025, due primarily to a $18.8 million increase in retained net income, partially offset by a $3.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the year ended September 30, 2025, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-072

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
(Unaudited) 
           
           
 Three Months Ended Years Ended   
OPERATING DATA:September 30, September 30,   
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025   2024   2025   2024    
           
Total interest income$32,290  $32,223  $127,527  $121,988    
Total interest expense 15,160   17,146   62,219   63,926    
           
Net interest income 17,130   15,077   65,308   58,062    
           
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 383   1,808   (118)  3,492    
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments 206   (262)  452   (421)   
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities (1)  (86)  (9)  21    
           
Total provision for credit losses 588   1,460   325   3,092    
           
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,542   13,617   64,983   54,970    
           
Total noninterest income 4,659   2,842   18,842   12,530    
Total noninterest expense 14,628   12,642   56,962   52,890    
           
Income before income taxes 6,573   3,817   26,863   14,610    
Income tax expense 1,302   145   3,702   1,018    
           
Net income$5,271  $3,672  $23,161  $13,592    
           
Net income per share, basic$0.77  $0.54  $3.37  $1.99    
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,881,658   6,833,376   6,871,242   6,830,466    
           
Net income per share, diluted$0.75  $0.53  $3.32  $1.98    
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,998,118   6,877,518   6,976,901   6,856,520    
           
           
Performance ratios (annualized)          
Return on average assets 0.88%  0.61%  0.96%  0.58%   
Return on average equity 11.28%  8.52%  12.80%  8.31%   
Return on average common stockholders' equity 11.28%  8.52%  12.80%  8.31%   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.07%  2.72%  2.94%  2.68%   
Efficiency ratio 67.13%  70.55%  67.69%  74.92%   
           
           
     QTD   FYTD 
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2025   2025  (Decrease)  2024  (Decrease) 
           
Total assets$2,399,532  $2,416,675  $(17,143) $2,450,368  $(50,836) 
Cash and cash equivalents 31,851   52,123   (20,272)  52,142   (20,291) 
Investment securities 252,620   244,284   8,336   249,719   2,901  
Loans held for sale 51,454   19,178   32,276   25,716   25,738  
Gross loans 1,907,107   1,916,343   (9,236)  1,985,146   (78,039) 
Allowance for credit losses 20,289   20,522   (233)  21,294   (1,005) 
Interest earning assets 2,232,497   2,260,099   (27,602)  2,277,512   (45,015) 
Goodwill 9,848   9,848   -   9,848   -  
Core deposit intangibles 234   275   (41)  398   (164) 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 187,564   202,649   (15,085)  191,528   (3,964) 
Interest-bearing deposits (customer) 1,302,378   1,253,525   48,853   1,180,196   122,182  
Interest-bearing deposits (brokered) 219,940   280,020   (60,080)  509,157   (289,217) 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 435,000   434,924   76   301,640   133,360  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 28,762   28,722   40   48,603   (19,841) 
Total liabilities 2,206,053   2,232,853   (26,800)  2,273,253   (67,200) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,087)  (20,061)  4,974   (11,195)  (3,892) 
Total stockholders' equity 193,479   183,822   9,657   177,115   16,364  
           
Book value per share$27.73  $26.35   1.38  $25.72   2.01  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) 26.28   24.90   1.39   24.23   2.05  
           
Non-performing assets:          
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed$2,699  $2,713  $(14) $5,036  $(2,337) 
Nonaccrual loans 11,926   12,502   (576)  11,906   20  
Total nonaccrual loans$14,625  $15,215  $(590) $16,942  $(2,317) 
Accruing loans past due 90 days -   -   -   -   -  
Total non-performing loans 14,625   15,215   (590)  16,942   (2,317) 
Foreclosed real estate 1,093   1,113   (20)  444   649  
Total non-performing assets$15,718  $16,328  $(610) $17,386  $(1,668) 
           
Asset quality ratios:          
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.06%  1.07%  (0.01%)  1.07%  (0.01%) 
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 138.73%  134.88%  3.85%  125.69%  13.04% 
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.77%  0.79%  (0.03%)  0.85%  (0.08%) 
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.66%  0.68%  (0.02%)  0.71%  (0.05%) 
           
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.
 
           
           
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):          
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's
 
performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to
 
evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the
 
Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
 
         
 Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended   
Net IncomeSeptember 30, September 30,   
(In thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024    
           
Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP)$5,771  $3,660  $22,680  $11,674    
Plus: Insured recovery of legal fees previously recognized, net of tax 157   -   157   -    
Plus: Gain on life insurance -   -   255   -    
Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect -   -   378   -    
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect -   -   313   -    
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect -   - 3   35   87    
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect -   15   -   342    
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect -   -   -   492    
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect -   -   -   212    
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect -   -   -   583    
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect -   -   -   117    
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect -   -   -   85    
Less: Merger related professional fees, net of tax effect (657)  -   (657)  -    
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)$5,271  $3,672  $23,161  $13,592    
           
Net Income per Share, Diluted          
           
Net income per share attributable to the Company, diluted (non-GAAP)$0.82  $0.53  $3.25  $1.70    
Plus: Insured recovery of legal fees previously recognized, net of tax 0.02 - - - 0.02   -    
Plus: Gain on life insurance - - - - 0.04   -    
Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect - - - - 0.05   -    
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect - - - - 0.04   -    
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect - - - - 0.01   0.01    
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.05    
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.07    
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.03    
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.09    
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.02    
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.01    
Less: Merger related professional fees, net of tax effect (0.09)- - - (0.09)  -    
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)$0.75  $0.53  $3.32  $1.98    
           
Core Bank Segment Net Income          
(In thousands)          
           
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP)$5,689  $4,081  $21,920  $15,941    
Plus: Insured recovery of legal fees previously recognized, net of tax 157 - - - 157   -    
Plus: Gain on life insurance - - - - 255   -    
Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect - - - - 378   -    
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect - - - - 313   -    
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect - - - 3 - 35   87    
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect - - 15 - -   342    
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect - - - - -   212    
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect - - - - -   583    
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect - - - - -   117    
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect - - - - -   85    
Less: Merger related professional fees, net of tax effect (657)- - - (657)  -    
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP)$5,189  $4,093  $22,401  $17,367    
           
Core Bank Segment Net Income per Share, Diluted          
           
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)$0.82  $0.60  $3.14  $2.33    
Plus: Insured recovery of legal fees previously recognized, net of tax 0.02 - - - 0.02   -    
Plus: Gain on life insurance - - - - 0.04   -    
Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect - - - - 0.05   -    
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect - - - - 0.04   -    
Plus: Gain (loss) on premises and equipment, net of tax effect - - - - 0.01   0.01    
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.05    
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.03    
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.09    
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.02    
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect - - - - -   0.01    
Less: Merger related professional fees, net of tax effect (0.09)- - - (0.09)  -    
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP)$0.75  $0.60  $3.21  $2.54    
           
           
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended   
Efficiency RatioSeptember 30, September 30,   
(In thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024    
           
Net interest income (GAAP)$17,130  $15,077  $65,308  $58,062    
           
Noninterest income (GAAP) 4,659   2,842   18,842   12,530    
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP) 14,628   12,642   56,962   52,890    
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.13%  70.55%  67.69%  74.92%   
           
Noninterest income (GAAP)$4,659  $2,842  $18,842  $12,530    
Less: Gain on life insurance -   -   (255)  -    
Less: Gain on lease termination -   -   (487)  -    
Less: Gain on sale of equity securities -   -   (403)  -    
Less: (Gain) loss on premises and equipment -   4   (45)  (116)   
Less: Record Visa Class C shares -   (20)  -   (456)   
Less: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance -   -   -   (777)   
Less: Distribution from equity investment -   -   -   (113)   
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 4,659   2,826   17,652   11,068    
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$14,628  $12,642  $56,962  $52,890    
Plus: Insured recovery of legal fees previously recognized 203   -   203   -    
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans -   -   -   656    
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability -   -   -   283    
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual -   -   -   156    
Less: Merger related professional fees (707)  -   (707)  -    
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)$14,124  $12,642  $56,458  $53,985    
           
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP) 64.82%  70.61%  68.05%  78.09%   
           
     QTD   FYTD 
Tangible Book Value Per ShareSeptember 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase 
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025   2025  (Decrease)  2024  (Decrease) 
           
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)$193,479  $183,822  $9,657  $177,115  $16,364  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,082)  (10,123)  41   (10,246)  164  
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)$183,397  $173,699  $9,698  $166,869  $16,528  
           
Outstanding common shares 6,977,308   6,976,558  $750   6,887,106  $90,202  
           
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$26.28  $24.90  $1.39  $24.23  $2.05  
           
Book value per share (GAAP)$27.73  $26.35  $1.38  $25.72  $2.01  
           
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):As of 
Summarized Consolidated Balance SheetsSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
           
Total cash and cash equivalents$31,851  $52,123  $28,683  $76,224  $52,142  
Total investment securities 252,620   244,284   244,084   242,634   249,719  
Total loans held for sale 51,454   19,178   61,239   24,441   25,716  
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,886,818   1,895,821   1,880,176   1,884,514   1,963,852  
Loan servicing rights 3,085   2,869   2,744   2,661   2,754  
Total assets 2,399,532   2,416,675   2,376,230   2,388,735   2,450,368  
           
Customer deposits$1,489,942  $1,456,174  $1,392,411  $1,395,766  $1,371,724  
Brokered deposits 219,940   280,020   396,770   437,008   509,157  
Total deposits 1,709,882   1,736,194   1,789,181   1,832,774   1,880,881  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 435,000   434,924   325,310   295,000   301,640  
           
Common stock and additional paid-in capital$30,452  $30,090  $28,650  $28,382  $27,725  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted 192,114   187,969   182,918   178,526   173,337  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,087)  (20,061)  (19,385)  (17,789)  (11,195) 
Unearned stock compensation (1,829)  (2,005)  (862)  (973)  (901) 
Less treasury stock, at cost (12,171)  (12,171)  (12,132)  (12,119)  (11,851) 
Total stockholders' equity 193,479   183,822   179,189   176,027   177,115  
           
Outstanding common shares 6,977,308   6,976,558   6,919,136   6,909,173   6,887,106  
           
           
 Three Months Ended 
Summarized Consolidated Statements of IncomeSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
           
Total interest income$32,290  $31,965  $30,823  $32,449  $32,223  
Total interest expense 15,160   15,240   14,832   16,987   17,146  
Net interest income 17,130   16,725   15,991   15,462   15,077  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 383   347   (357)  (491)  1,808  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments 206   77   123   46   (262) 
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities (1)  (1)  (1)  (6)  (86) 
Total provision (credit) for credit losses 588   423   (235)  (451)  1,460  
           
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 16,542   16,302   16,226   15,913   13,617  
           
Total noninterest income 4,659   4,520   3,560   6,103   2,842  
Total noninterest expense 14,628   13,693   13,698   14,943   12,642  
Income before income taxes 6,573   7,129   6,088   7,073   3,817  
Income tax expense 1,302   963   589   848   145  
Net income 5,271   6,166   5,499   6,225   3,672  
           
           
Net income per share, basic$0.77  $0.90  $0.80  $0.91  $0.54  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,881,658   6,881,077   6,875,826   6,851,153   6,832,626  
           
Net income per share, diluted$0.75  $0.88  $0.79  $0.89  $0.53  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,998,118   6,977,674   6,960,020   6,969,223   6,894,532  
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended 
Noninterest Income DetailSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands) 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
           
Service charges on deposit accounts$582  $537  $541  $567  $552  
ATM and interchange fees 698   648   632   665   642  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (50)  15   47   78   28  
Net gain on equity securities -   -   -   403   -  
Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration 1,500   932   1,078   711   647  
Net gain on sales of loans, home equity lines of credit 929   617   -   2,492   -  
Mortgage banking income 79   96   104   78   6  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 404   358   380   361   363  
Gain on life insurance -   147   -   108   -  
Commission income 197   184   255   210   294  
Real estate lease income 16   132   122   121   122  
Net gain (loss) on premises and equipment -   -   -   45   (4) 
Other income 304   854   401   264   192  
Total noninterest income$4,659  $4,520  $3,560  $6,103  $2,842  
           
           
 Three Months Ended 
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
           
Return on average assets 0.88%  1.02%  0.93%  1.02%  0.61% 
Return on average equity 11.28%  13.66%  12.24%  14.07%  8.52% 
Return on average common stockholders' equity 11.28%  13.66%  12.34%  14.07%  8.52% 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.07%  2.99%  2.93%  2.75%  2.72% 
Efficiency ratio 67.13%  64.45%  70.06%  69.29%  70.55% 
           
           
 As of or for the Three Months Ended 
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
           
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.77%  0.79%  0.67%  0.87%  0.85% 
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.66%  0.68%  0.55%  0.71%  0.71% 
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.06%  1.07%  1.08%  1.09%  1.07% 
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 138.73%  134.88%  161.04%  124.85%  125.69% 
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.03%  0.02%  -0.01%  0.01%  0.02% 
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended 
Segmented Statements of Income InformationSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands) 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
           
Core Banking Segment:          
Net interest income$15,402  $15,086  $14,259  $13,756  $14,083  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans (481)  420   (540)  (745)  1,339  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments (51)  32   35   (75)  78  
Credit for credit losses - securities (1)  (1)  (1)  (7)  (86) 
Total provision (credit) for credit losses (533)  451   (506)  (827)  1,331  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 15,935   14,635   14,765   14,583   12,752  
Noninterest income 2,941   3,340   2,242   5,253   2,042  
Noninterest expense 12,240   11,366   11,486   12,574   10,400  
Income before income taxes 6,636   6,609   5,521   7,262   4,394  
Income tax expense 1,447   835   452   893   301  
Net income$5,189  $5,774  $5,069  $6,369  $4,093  
           
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):          
Net interest income$1,728  $1,639  $1,732  $1,706  $994  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 864   (73)  183   255   469  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments 257   45   88   121   (340) 
Total provision (credit) for credit losses 1,121   (28)  271   376   129  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 607   1,667   1,461   1,330   865  
Noninterest income 1,718   1,180   1,318   850   800  
Noninterest expense 2,388   2,327   2,212   2,369   2,242  
Income (loss) before income taxes (63)  520   567   (189)  (577) 
Income tax expense (benefit) (145)  128   137   (45)  (156) 
Net income (loss)$82  $392  $430  $(144) $(421) 
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended 
Segmented Statements of Income InformationSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
           
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment          
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking$0.75  $0.84  $0.74  $0.93  $0.60  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.01   0.06   0.06   (0.02)  (0.06) 
Total net income per share, basic$0.76  $0.90  $0.80  $0.91  $0.54  
           
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment          
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking$0.75  $0.82  $0.73  $0.91  $0.60  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.01   0.06   0.06   (0.02)  (0.06) 
Total net income per share, diluted$0.76  $0.88  $0.79  $0.89  $0.53  
           
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized)          
Core Banking 0.90%  1.01%  0.90%  1.09%  0.71% 
SBA Lending 0.30%  1.36%  1.58%  (0.55%)  (1.71%) 
           
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized)          
Core Banking 66.73%  61.68%  69.61%  66.15%  64.50% 
SBA Lending 69.30%  82.55%  72.52%  92.68%  124.97% 
           
           
 Three Months Ended 
Noninterest Expense Detail by SegmentSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands) 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
           
Core Banking Segment:          
Compensation$6,986  $6,470  $6,637  $7,245  $5,400  
Occupancy 1,476   1,533   1,648   1,577   1,554  
Advertising 479   437   429   338   399  
Other 3,299   2,926   2,772   3,414   3,047  
Total Noninterest Expense$12,240  $11,366  $11,486  $12,574  $10,400  
           
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):          
Compensation$1,853  $1,914  $1,892  $1,931  $1,854  
Occupancy 53   92   50   59   55  
Advertising 16   17   10   14   17  
Other 466   304   260   365   316  
Total Noninterest Expense$2,388  $2,327  $2,212  $2,369  $2,242  
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended 
SBA Lending (Q2) DataSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
           
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA$25,948  $18,019  $15,716  $10,785  $10,880  
           
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA$2,443  $1,548  $1,508  $1,141  $1,029  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 9.41%  8.59%  9.60%  10.58%  9.46% 
           
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2)$1,500  $932  $1,078  $711  $647  
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 5.78%  5.17%  6.86%  6.59%  5.95% 
           
           
(2) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.     
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended 
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance SheetsSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 
(In thousands) 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  
Interest-earning assets          
Average balances:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$14,385  $15,889  $11,851  $21,102  $16,841  
Loans 1,978,946   1,992,567   1,946,338   2,010,082   1,988,997  
Investment securities - taxable 107,698   104,169   102,744   101,960   99,834  
Investment securities - nontaxable 162,070   162,017   161,579   160,929   158,917  
FRB and FHLB stock 25,299   24,993   24,986   24,986   24,986  
Total interest-earning assets$2,288,398  $2,299,635  $2,247,498  $2,319,059  $2,289,575  
           
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$175  $145  $168  $210  $209  
Loans 29,263   29,214   27,998   29,617   29,450  
Investment securities - taxable 1,000   947   921   914   910  
Investment securities - nontaxable 1,732   1,733   1,719   1,715   1,685  
FRB and FHLB stock 574   416   511   493   471  
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)$32,744  $32,455  $31,317  $32,949  $32,725  
           
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4.87%  3.65%  5.67%  3.98%  4.96% 
Loans 5.91%  5.86%  5.75%  5.89%  5.92% 
Investment securities - taxable 3.71%  3.64%  3.59%  3.59%  3.65% 
Investment securities - nontaxable 4.27%  4.28%  4.26%  4.26%  4.24% 
FRB and FHLB stock 9.08%  6.66%  8.18%  7.89%  7.54% 
Total interest-earning assets 5.72%  5.65%  5.57%  5.68%  5.72% 
           
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing deposits$1,524,714  $1,537,248  $1,653,058  $1,671,156  $1,563,258  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 446,039   437,371   266,975   315,583   378,956  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 28,735   35,070   48,656   48,616   48,576  
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,999,488  $2,009,689  $1,968,689  $2,035,355  $1,990,790  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest-bearing deposits$10,504  $10,601  $12,069  $13,606  $12,825  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 4,291   4,149   2,001   2,617   3,521  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 365   489   762   764   800  
Total interest expense$15,160  $15,239  $14,832  $16,987  $17,146  
           
Weighted average cost (annualized):          
Interest-bearing deposits 2.76%  2.76%  2.92%  3.26%  3.28% 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3.85%  3.79%  3.00%  3.32%  3.72% 
Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.08%  5.58%  6.26%  6.29%  6.59% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.03%  3.03%  3.01%  3.34%  3.45% 
           
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)$17,584  $17,216  $16,485  $15,962  $15,579  
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment (454)  (491)  (494)  (500)  (502) 
Net interest income$17,130  $16,725  $15,991  $15,462  $15,077  
           
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 2.69%  2.62%  2.56%  2.34%  2.27% 
           
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.07%  2.99%  2.93%  2.75%  2.72% 
           



Recommended Reading