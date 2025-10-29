Malibu Boats, Inc. Brands Brings New Models and Latest Innovations to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

LOUDON, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of recreational powerboat brands, today announced that its brands Pursuit Boats , Cobalt Boats , and Maverick Boat Group, Inc. made up of Cobia Boats and Pathfinder Boats , will showcase the latest models in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), the world’s premier boating event. The show runs from October 29 - November 2, 2025. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Of special interest is the launch of Pathfinder Boats latest model, the all-new 2600 TRS , at the show. The 2600 TRS delivers both hardcore fishability and family-ready functionality, and is on display at Booth 2044.

“We are thrilled to bring our latest models and innovations to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show,” said Dave Cluka, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Malibu Boats, Inc. “Each of our brands reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences across all segments of recreational boating, and FLIBS provides the perfect opportunity to connect with boating enthusiasts, industry partners, and the media.”

Attendees of FLIBS are invited to visit Malibu Boats, Inc. brands at their booth locations to discover the latest models and experience the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer experiences.

Pursuit Boats:

Pursuit Boats will showcase the new S 388 Sport , the latest addition to Pursuit’s award-winning Sport line-up of luxury fishing boats. Engineered to elevate every experience whether entertaining, cruising, or chasing gamefish offshore, the S 388 is a bold mix of performance, luxury and innovation.

The S 388 offers industry-leading fishability and versatility, coupled with upscale features that define the Pursuit experience, including:

Multiple social zones including a wraparound bow lounge with adjustable backrests, integrated adjustable chaise lounge feature and dedicated audio controls

A fully equipped entertainment center with grill, sink, fridge, and dedicated storage

A spacious cabin with abundant natural light, comfortable overnight accommodations, mini galley and well-appointed head

Fishing amenities, including a 36-gallon livewell, in-floor fishboxes, tackle storage, premium outriggers, and a starboard dive door with removable ladder.





Press Conference + Booth Location:

Attendees are invited to experience the unveiling of the all-new S 388 Sport Center Console on Thursday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Reservations are required, please RSVP to Megan Morris at mmorris@pursuitboats.com

The Pursuit display at FLIBS is located at C Dock, Slips 301-313.

The Pursuit OS 405 Offshore will also be featured atop the arch at the show’s main entrance.

Cobalt Boats:

Cobalt Boats will show-off the new R31 Outboard at its booth, an outboard-powered luxury runabout that combines sophisticated design with exceptional performance for coastal waters.

The R31 Outboard is crafted for oceanside living and family boating, offering a thoughtful layout, a wealth of amenities, and ocean-ready construction. With its seamless blend of comfort, performance, and luxury, the R31 Outboard delivers an elevated boating experience, making it the perfect companion for a day on the water.

Standard features include dual touchscreen Garmin displays, digital switching and a joystick control for effortless maneuvering, along with a wealth of cupholders, a side-entry step, below-deck head and six-speaker audio system.

Upgrade options let owners personalize their experience with LED lighting, dual hardtop soundbars, a watersports closet, and a food-prep station.

Booth Location: The Cobalt Booth at FLIBS will be located at Booth 2034.

Maverick Boat Group

Pathfinder Boats

Pathfinder Boats , the leader in bay boats, proudly revealed its latest model, the all-new 2600 TRS, at the show. This model reaffirms Pathfinder’s commitment to serious anglers while delivering the comfort and versatility today’s boaters demand. Built on Pathfinder’s legacy of angler-driven innovation, the 2600 TRS delivers both hardcore fishability and family-ready functionality. Designed for those who expect more from their time on the water, this model features a range of enhancements that elevate both performance and experience.

At its core, the 2600 TRS is engineered for the serious angler, with multiple fishing-focused design elements and options to ensure that every angling need is met with precision and practicality.​ While performance remains at the forefront, versatility is where the 2600 TRS truly shines. Pathfinder has seamlessly integrated creature comforts throughout, allowing easy transitions between fishing-focused and family-oriented days on the water.​

Press Conference + Booth Location: On Wednesday, October 29, at 2 p.m., Pathfinder will unveil the new model at Booth 2044 at FLIBS. Attendees are encouraged to stop by and join the reveal.

Cobia Boats

Cobia Boats will display the all-new 245 Center Console (245 CC) and the larger 305 Center Console (305 CC), showcasing the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation and quality in the center console category. These models highlight Cobia’s focus on performance and comfort for serious anglers and recreational boaters alike.

The Cobia 305 CC delivers an unbeatable blend of space, power, and performance in the 30-foot class. Rated for up to 800 horsepower, it offers one of the largest, most functional layouts in its category perfect for serious fishing or easy entertaining. Built with Cobia’s advanced VARIS (Vacuum-Assisted Resin Infusion System), the 305 CC’s hull is lighter, stronger, and more fuel-efficient, delivering a smoother, drier ride. It also offers the optional Seakeeper Ride system for enhanced control and comfort. Anglers will find dual livewells, in-floor fish boxes, and ample tackle storage, while families enjoy plush seating, a convertible bow lounge, and an oversized head compartment.

For boaters seeking versatility, the Cobia 245 CC shines in the 24-foot class with its refined layout and hallmark dry ride. Rated for up to 350 horsepower, it’s equally at home offshore or cruising the coast. Fishing features include a 30-gallon livewell, tuna door, and abundant storage, while comfort amenities like fold-down seating, a roomy bow area, and optional sunshade make it ideal for family adventures.

Press Conference + Booth Location:

Cobia Boats will host an exclusive media event at FLIBS on Wednesday, October 29, at 2:30 p.m., offering attendees the first major boat show preview of its newest models, the 305 CC and 245 CC.

Attendees can find Cobia at FLIBS in Booth 2045.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, www.pursuitboats.com, or www.maverickboatgroup.com.

