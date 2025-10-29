Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Shares Tank Amid “‘Abysmal’” Q3 2025 Results –Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in payments processor Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) saw the price of their shares tank over $59 (-47%) after reporting what some analysts reportedly labeled “‘abysmal’” Q3 2025 financial results.

The event and severe market reaction has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Fiserv may have misled investors about the reasonableness of its expected financial performance. The firm urges Fiserv investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Fiserv, Inc. (KBR) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Fiserv’s statements about its business and growth prospects.

On May 6, 2025, after the U.S. Senate confirmed Fiserv’s then-CEO and Chairman Frank Bisignano as the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, the company announced the appointment of Michael Lyons as its new CEO and Doyle Simmons as its non-executive Chairman.

On October 29, 2025, Fiserv shocked investors when it reported a sequential decline in Q3 2025 adjusted revenue, slashed organic revenue growth expectations to just 3.5%-4%, and similarly slashed EPS outlook to $8.50-$8.60. The company also said its chief financial officer was leaving and it was shaking up its board of directors, replacing Simmons as well as the head of the audit committee (Kevin Warren) effective January 1, 2026.

Fiserv’s new CEO explained during the earnings call that during Q3 the company conducted a “rigorous analysis of the company’s operations, technology, financials and forecasting,” recalibrated the “optimistic growth assumptions in the original guidance” set by prior leaders on April 24, 2025 and deprioritized “short term revenue and expense initiatives.” Lyons also said the analysis revealed several initiatives were found to be “short-term driven” used to achieve prior targets. “As I got a more fulsome understanding of those, that obviously prompted some dissatisfaction with the way we do the process, and we’ve made leadership changes around that,” Lyons told analysts on the earnings call.

The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of Fiserv shares down over $59 during intraday trading, and wiped out $32 billion of shareholder value in a single day.

One analyst reportedly remarked that the magnitude of the earnings miss and guidance cut was “‘difficult to comprehend.’” Another reportedly commented that Fiserv’s results “‘were not even ballpark close to Street’” and that the Q3 results were “‘abysmal.’”

“We’re focused on whether Fiserv may have intentionally misled investors about the state of its business and growth prospects,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

