Bayou Fox Hooters Joins Krewe of Priscus Charity Golf Tournament, Helping Raise Over $23,000 for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Foundation

Bayou Fox Hooters proudly took part in the recent Charity Golf Tournament hosted by the Krewe of Priscus, an annual event that continues to make a lasting impact on the local community. This year's tournament successfully raised $23,170.42 in support of the Escambia County Sheriff's Foundation, an organization dedicated to enhancing public safety and supporting the men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The Krewe of Priscus Charity Golf Tournament has become a well-recognized local tradition, drawing participants from across the Gulf Coast region. Each year, golfers, sponsors, and community members gather for a day of camaraderie, competition, and charitable giving. The funds raised directly benefit programs that aid law enforcement officers and their families, as well as outreach initiatives designed to strengthen relationships between the Sheriff's Office and the community it serves.

For Bayou Fox Hooters, the opportunity to participate in this event was both meaningful and rewarding. The company's involvement underscores its ongoing commitment to community engagement and philanthropy throughout Northwest Florida.

"Our team is honored to contribute to such a meaningful cause that directly impacts the men and women who serve our community," said Carly Dockery, Director of Operations at Bayou Fox Hooters. "Supporting events like this is part of our ongoing commitment to being an active and positive presence in the communities where we live and work. We are proud to stand beside the Krewe of Priscus and the Escambia County Sheriff's Foundation in their efforts to create a safer, stronger community for everyone."

The Escambia County Sheriff's Foundation plays a vital role in promoting positive community relations, improving officer wellness, and providing essential resources to local law enforcement. By helping raise funds through community events like this golf tournament, the Foundation can continue to offer scholarships, equipment support, and charitable assistance to officers and their families in times of need.

Carly Dockery emphasized that partnerships between local businesses and community organizations are essential to creating long-term positive change. "When local companies come together for a shared cause, it shows how powerful community collaboration can be," Dockery said. "This tournament is a perfect example of how small actions, like spending a day on the golf course, can lead to big results for those who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe."

In addition to its participation in the Krewe of Priscus Charity Golf Tournament, Bayou Fox Hooters maintains a strong focus on giving back through year-round community involvement. The company frequently supports local fundraising efforts, youth programs, veteran initiatives, and charitable drives across its restaurant locations. This continued dedication reflects the company's broader mission to not only serve great food and hospitality but also make a positive difference in the areas it serves.

The success of this year's event highlights the collective effort of everyone involved, from the organizers and participants to sponsors like Bayou Fox Hooters who made it possible to raise more than $23,000 for an important local cause.

