Rubicon Organics to Report Q3 2025 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis products, will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (“Q3 2025”) after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss Q3 2025 results on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Conference call details are as follows:

Time: 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET Conference ID: 89693 Local dial-in: +1 (289) 514 5100 Toll Free N. America: +1 (800) 717 1738 Webcast: Rubicon Organics Q3 2025 Earnings Call Registration

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company’s production base is anchored by its Pacifica facility (Delta, BC) and is now complemented by the acquisition and licensing of its Cascadia facility (Hope, BC), which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

