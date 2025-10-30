Alberta Teamsters Blast Danielle Smith After Attack on Teachers’ Rights

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Teamsters are standing firmly with education workers in defence of their right to free and fair collective bargaining. Union leaders today condemned Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to invoke the notwithstanding clause to force teachers back to work.

“Danielle Smith has once again proven herself a pathetic leader. She loves to talk a big game about freedom, but denies workers their Charter rights the second they stand up to her. Our teachers have my full respect and admiration for demanding better for students. They and all Albertans deserve better than authoritarian, thin-skinned politicians,” said Bernie Haggarty, Secretary-Treasurer, Teamsters Local Union 362.

“Being able to go on strike and demand better working conditions are some of the hallmarks of free and developed societies. But Danielle Smith seems intent on dragging Alberta back to a time when strikes were illegal and unions were muzzled. If the premier can tear up workers’ rights today, what’s stopping them from doing it again tomorrow? When politicians like her learn they can override rights at will, no one’s freedoms are safe,” warned Jim Harryett, Secretary-Treasurer, Teamsters Local Union 987.

“Attacks on workers exercising their right to strike are becoming far too routine. When the federal government ordered railroaders at CPKC and CN back to work last year, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference acted quickly to file court challenges. But Danielle Smith has taken things to a new low, openly admitting that what she’s doing is unconstitutional by using the notwithstanding clause,” said Paul Boucher, President, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

Alberta Teamsters represent over 15,000 workers in a variety of industries, including trucking, construction, warehousing, parcel delivery, healthcare, and more.

Teamsters Canada represents 135,000 workers across the country.

