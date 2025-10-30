Sweden Coin (swed) Launches Presale to Fuel 'Swedish Trust,' the First Blockchain-Based Trust Deed Platform





STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move set to redefine digital agreements, the team behind Sweden Coin (swed) today announced the launch of its highly anticipated public presale. Sweden Coin is the exclusive currency and utility token fueling 'Swedish Trust,' the world's first blockchain-based platform for creating, managing, and verifying digital trust deeds.

This ambitious project leverages Sweden's global reputation for transparency to solve one of the oldest problems in commerce and law: verifiable trust. The 'Swedish Trust' platform is designed to replace opaque, costly, and slow legal processes with immutable, transparent, and instantly verifiable digital agreements on the blockchain.

Sweden Coin (swed) is the essential fuel for this new ecosystem. It is the currency required to create, execute, and validate every trust deed on the platform, locking in tangible utility from day one.

"For too long, the potential of blockchain has been focused on speculation. We are focusing on utility," said a spokesperson for the Sweden Coin development team. "We are building the essential infrastructure for verifiable trust. 'Swedish Trust' will revolutionize how agreements are made, and Sweden Coin (swed) is the currency that makes it all possible."

The launch of the presale offers a ground-floor opportunity for investors to acquire the key utility token for a platform with clear, real-world applications in legal tech, real estate, inheritance, and beyond. This direct link between the token and the platform's utility is designed to intrigue investors seeking projects with fundamental value, not just hype.

"This presale is an invitation to be part of the infrastructure for the future of legal agreements," the spokesperson added. "We are not just launching a coin; we are launching the currency for a new economy of trust."

The Sweden Coin (swed) presale is now live for a limited time. To learn more about the project's vision and participate in the presale, visit their official website.

About Sweden Coin (swed)

Sweden Coin (swed) is the native utility token for 'Swedish Trust,' the first blockchain-based trust deed creation platform. Inspired by Swedish innovation and transparency, the project's mission is to create a secure, decentralized, and verifiable ecosystem for digital agreements, bridging the gap between traditional legal structures and the future of digital assets.



