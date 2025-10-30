Aqua Labs Champions UAE Vision 2030

With $20 Million Global Startup Program



And Summit Leadership in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Labs, the emerging UAE-based Web3 investment group, has reinforced its commitment to the nation’s Economic Vision 2030 through its leadership role at the Vision 2030: Global Digital Economy and Brand Excellence Summit. The event was held from 23 to 28 October 2025, at Palazzo Versace in Dubai.

Organised by MOVA, the next-generation modular blockchain for global payments, and Minax, the real-world asset (RWA) platform, the summit celebrated the convergence of technology, art, and enterprise in driving the next phase of global economic transformation.

The event convened senior representatives from the UAE Ministry of Economy & Tourism, the World Bank, the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Bithumb and Palm Promax Investment, alongside leading investors and innovators.

Speakers included Dr Peter Knez, former Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock; Dr Sara Al Mashjari; Representatives of the Promotion and Investment Center for Burkina Faso and Partners (CPIB) in the UAE; Board Members of Promax Group; and representatives from the UN headquarters of AACID - ECOSOC UN; Wael Muhalsen, CEO of MOVA; and Bobby Zhou, Founding Partner of Aqua Labs.

The participation of Aqua Labs, an innovative new player, at the summit followed the recent launch of its $20 million Startup Support Program. The program was unveiled in October 2025 in Abu Dhabi and invites founders worldwide to apply for funding, mentorship, and access to Web3 infrastructure designed to accelerate real-world adoption of blockchain, AI, and digital finance technologies. The program also underscores Aqua Labs’ nascent mission to empower visionary entrepreneurs and position the UAE as a global launchpad for next-generation innovation.

At the summit, Bobby Zhou, Founding Partner of Aqua Labs, said:

“We are honored to have supported the Vision 2030: Global Digital Economy & Brand Excellence Summit and to have given the opening address. Vision 2030 is a celebration of the convergence of technology, art, and real-world assets. We brought together visionary leaders, pioneering brands, and innovators with a shared goal: to transform traditional industries through blockchain-powered infrastructure and global asset tokenization.

“Too often, when people hear the word ‘blockchain,’ they think of volatility, speculation, or fringe technologies. That perception is outdated. Blockchain represents excellence and virtue, a framework for trust in the digital world. By embracing it, we can reimagine industries, unlock new creative potential, and enable real-world value to flow seamlessly across borders. We are not just imagining the future, we are creating it.”

Aqua Labs Investment LLC recently launched in Abu Dhabi as a licensed entity under the Department of Economic Development, serving as the operational arm of the Aqua1 Foundation. Its next-generation mandate is to develop infrastructure for real-world asset tokenization, AI-powered financial systems, and compliant blockchain ecosystems that connect sovereign and institutional capital with digital finance innovation.

Through partnerships with sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, and global technology leaders, Aqua Labs is building a transparent and scalable framework for the next generation of financial systems – one capable of bringing trillions in real-world assets on-chain while fostering liquidity, resilience, and inclusion across markets.