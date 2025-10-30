MoneyHero Officially Launches Credit Hero Club in Hong Kong, Powered by TransUnion

Strategic milestone in driving platform engagement and deepening long-term user value

New platform provides free credit scores and reports to help consumers make informed borrowing decisions

Launch follows data showing shift to more prudent borrowing, indicating heightened need for credit transparency



HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced the public launch of Credit Hero Club in Hong Kong after a successful beta testing phase throughout September 2025. The new offering marks a strategic milestone in MoneyHero’s ongoing evolution toward tech- and AI-driven product offering innovation.

Credit Hero Club, powered by TransUnion, a global information and insights company, aims to provide users one-stop access to their credit profiles leveraging TransUnion’s credit data. The platform helps users better understand their credit position, identify financial products that align with their credit profile, and simplify the application process — all of which drives improved approval and conversion rates for partner banks and financial institutions, while delivering a more seamless and personalised experience for users.

Market Data Suggests Increasingly Prudent Borrowing Patterns

By offering free access to credit scores and credit reports, Credit Hero Club empowers users to make better-informed borrowing decisions and allows commercial partners to acquire highly-targeted and engaged customers. MoneyHero’s loan application data for the first nine months of 2025 shows a shift toward more prudent borrowing:

Super small loans applications surge : The proportion of applications for super small loans (below HK$100,000) rose by approximately 7 percentage points, increasing from approximately 31% of all applications in the first nine months of 2024 to approximately 38% in the same period of 2025. This indicates a stronger appetite for smaller loans.

: The proportion of applications for super small loans (below HK$100,000) rose by approximately 7 percentage points, increasing from approximately 31% of all applications in the first nine months of 2024 to approximately 38% in the same period of 2025. This indicates a stronger appetite for smaller loans. Small loans applications stabilise : Applications for small loans (HK$100,000 to HK$299,999) fluctuated within a range of 17 to 25% in different quarters of 2024 but stabilised at roughly 21% during the first nine months of 2025.

: Applications for small loans (HK$100,000 to HK$299,999) fluctuated within a range of 17 to 25% in different quarters of 2024 but stabilised at roughly 21% during the first nine months of 2025. Medium and large loans applications decline: Applications for medium-sized loans (HK$300,000 to HK$799,999) decreased from approximately 32% in the first nine months of 2024 to approximately 28% in the same period of 2025. Applications for large loans (HK$800,000 and above) decreased from approximately 16% in the first nine months of 2024 to approximately 13% in the same period of 2025.



This shift toward smaller loan amounts might also reflect heightened caution among banks in Hong Kong, which appear to be prioritising risk management and lower exposure. The trend underscores the demand for clearer credit transparency in a more cautious lending environment: accurate, accessible credit information supports responsible borrowing by consumers and better targeting and risk assessment by lenders.

Hong Kong Consumers Increasingly Focused on Credit Health

According to TransUnion’s latest Consumer Pulse Study for Q3 2025, nearly half of the surveyed Hong Kong consumers (48%) are considering applying for new credit or refinancing existing credit within the next year, the highest level recorded over the past five quarters. Hong Kong consumers are also showing a growing awareness of their credit health. Average monthly traffic to MoneyHero’s Credit Score & Report-related content increased by approximately 32% in the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, reflecting stronger user engagement and a heightened desire to make informed financial decisions.

Rohith Murthy, Chief Executive Officer of MoneyHero, said: “We are thrilled to launch Credit Hero Club to the public in Hong Kong with TransUnion, marking a significant milestone in our evolution. Moving beyond a comparison website, we are enhancing user engagement through technology and data. We’re empowering Hong Kong consumers with free access into their credit profiles, enabling them to make more informed financial decisions. This allows us to offer special partner products and to significantly improve the user experience, marking a significant step in the digitalisation of the end-to-end purchase journey. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with TransUnion as we expand Credit Hero Club’s capabilities and roll out more targeted and personalised features in the future.”



For more information on Credit Hero Club, visit: https://creditheroclub.moneyhero.com.hk/en

​​​​About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform that provides consumers with actionable insights to discover, compare, and choose the best financial products with confidence — bringing data intelligence and seamless digital access across insurance and banking solutions. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 270 commercial partner relationships as at 30 June, 2025, and had approximately 5.3 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended 30 June, 2025. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and also contains certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including, but not limited to, statements as to the Company’s growth strategies, future results of operations and financial position, market size, industry trends and growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

