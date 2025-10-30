MarketWise, Inc. Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal

BALTIMORE, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that it has received a proposal (the "Proposal") from Monument & Cathedral Holdings, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “M&C”) to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of each of MarketWise, Inc. and Marketwise, LLC that are not owned directly or indirectly by M&C, for cash consideration of $17.25 per share, which is contingent upon the termination of Marketwise, Inc.’s tax receivable agreement. The Company’s Board of Directors is reviewing this Proposal in consultation with its advisors. This Proposal may or may not lead to a transaction, and the Company does not intend to update disclosures regarding the Proposal unless a definitive agreement has been reached or disclosure is otherwise required under applicable U.S. securities laws. The summary of the Proposal is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Proposal, a copy of which was filed as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K filed on October 30, 2025.

