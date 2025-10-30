America’s Retirement Crisis Deepens — AI Computing Power Offers a New Path to Financial Security





Washington D.C., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the United States, millions of people are asking themselves the same question:

“ How will I afford to live when I retire? ”

The cost of living continues to rise, traditional savings are losing value, and many Americans are realizing that relying solely on Social Security and pensions may no longer be enough.

This growing concern has sparked a search for smarter and more sustainable ways to secure financial independence.

When Traditional Income Isn’t Enough

As inflation and uncertainty persist, the retirement model that once worked for previous generations is showing its limits.

More individuals are exploring new approaches to generate stable, long-term income — focusing on automation, transparency, and technology-driven solutions rather than speculation.

One emerging path gaining international attention is AI computing power investment — a model where artificial intelligence manages digital resources to produce real, consistent returns.

AI Computing Power — A New Path to Wealth Creation

In an era of growing economic uncertainty, a new investment trend is rapidly emerging:

AI Computing Power Investment.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrency mining, AI computing power doesn’t require expensive hardware or technical know-how.

Users simply rent high-performance computing resources powered by artificial intelligence.

The system automatically manages operations, optimizes performance, and distributes digital asset profits daily.

The entire process is transparent, intelligent, automated, and energy-efficient —

perfect for those seeking smart, hands-free passive income.

How to Get Started with BC DEFI

① Register an Account

Visit the official website , sign up for free,

and receive a $20 welcome bonus as a new user.

② Deposit and Choose a Currency

The minimum investment is just $100,

and users can choose from popular cryptocurrencies including

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, USDT, ADA, DOGE, and SOL.

③ Activate Your AI Computing Contract and Start Earning

Once activated, the AI computing system runs automatically,

allocating resources and distributing profits daily —

creating truly “intelligent passive income.”

Example Returns

Plan Type Investment Daily Profit Total Income Basic Plan $100 $5 $110 Starter Plan $1,000 $13.40 $1,134 Intermediate Plan $5,500 $84.70 $8,041 Advanced Plan $18,000 $331.20 $32,904 Expansion Plan $40,000 $764 $74,380

(For more details, please visit the official website )

Five Layers of Security Protection

Green Energy Data Centers: Powered by renewable energy sources such as hydro and solar for sustainability and efficiency.

AI Scheduling System: Automatically allocates computing power to ensure maximum performance.

Multi-Currency Settlement: Compatible with BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, SOL, and other leading cryptocurrencies.

Bank-Level Security: Dual-layer protection with McAfee® and Cloudflare® to safeguard user assets and system stability.

Affiliate Program: Earn up to 4.5% in additional rewards through the referral program.

Redefining Retirement — Technology as Long-Term Security

Amid global economic volatility, declining interest rates, and persistent inflation,

the traditional retirement model is facing a structural crisis.

More and more Americans are realizing that relying solely on Social Security and personal savings

is no longer enough to guarantee a dignified and secure retirement.

The rise of AI computing power and digital assets offers a new alternative —

a transparent, automated, and sustainable way to create additional income for individuals.

As Charlie Lars, CEO of BC DEFI , explains:

“Our mission is to empower everyone who believes in technology

to build sustainable wealth through transparency and intelligence —

so that no one has to fear their financial future again.”

Official Information

Website: www.bcdefiai.com

Email: info@bcdefiai.com

Attachment