7 Stars, A New Glory of Yangtze in Global Quality Management

TAIZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of October 16th (European Standard Time), at the EFQM Sustainable Performance Conference and Global Award Gala 2025 held in Spain, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group (hereinafter ‘Yangtze’) received the “7 stars” Certificate in the category of RbE on-site review. As a new breakthrough in the field of quality management after the winning of “5 Diamonds” at the “EFQM Global Award” in 2021, the “7 Stars” award marks that the quality management level of Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises has reached a new height in the world.





“This is not the end, but rather a new starting point in our continuous pursuit of excellence,” said by an executive from Yangtze. According to the interview, the escalation from 5 to 7 Stars certification achieved in a span of four years is attributed to Yangtze’s continuous promotion and internalization of the “Mode of Excellent Performance” and the “EFQM Model”. In April this year, after a 5-day review by the panel of experts from Germany, UK, Portugal, etc., a rigorous “physical examination” comprising 30 interviews and 450 Q&As regarding this enterprise’s strategic execution, innovation mechanism, operational performance, brand building and cultural blending, a consensus was reached for recognizing its advanced strength.





The review process brought the experts into a journey of witnessing Yangtze’s innovative localized integration of the EFQM model, especially the iterated development of the course “EFQM Blooming at Yangtze”, transforming international standards into internal management language and action guideline. Yangtze Group is now using the universal “management language” in summarizing and presenting their work performance, which is an advanced concept for motivating all-staff actions.

Industry experts believe that Yangtze’s winning of this year’s award not only highlights the strength of Chinese pharmaceutical brands in the international field of quality management, in a more practical sense, this path of “international standards benchmarking - localized transformation - full-scale implementation” provided a sample for Chinese enterprises in adapting to international standards and achieving high-quality development.

