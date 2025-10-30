Flow Traders Secures New Credit Facility

Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) secures a new $200 million private credit facility and $75 million revolving credit facility to bolster its trading capital base.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 30 October, 2025 - Flow Traders Ltd. (the “Company”), a leading global trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes across all major exchanges, announced today that it has closed on a $200 million private credit facility (PCF) and a $75 million revolving credit facility (RCF), co-led by leading global asset managers Benefit Street Partners and Stone Point Credit.

The interest rate on the PCF is SOFR + 500 basis points and would decrease to SOFR + 450 basis points if the trading capital to net debt ratio increases above a certain threshold. The facility has a maturity of six years and is subject to customary terms and conditions. The RCF has the same terms and conditions as the PCF.

The proceeds of the credit facilities will be used primarily for trading capital purposes.

Benefit Street Partners:

“Benefit Street Partners is honored to co-lead this financing and grateful for the partnership. This important capital raise will enable the Flow Traders team to continue executing on their strategy to build one of the world’s leading ETF market makers.”

Stone Point Credit:

“The Flow Traders team has built an impressive business with a demonstrated history of resilience across market cycles. Stone Point Credit is excited to provide debt capital to support the Company’s next stage of growth.”

Thomas Spitz, CEO nominee:

“These new credit facilities will support the growth and diversification agenda of Flow Traders. I am excited that the team was able to execute the deal to help bolster our trading capital base and propel the company onto its next phase of growth.”

Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisor and A&O Shearman as legal advisor for the Company on this transaction. Debevoise & Plimpton acted as legal advisor for Benefit Street Partners and Stone Point Credit.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes, covering all major exchanges. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders is a leading global ETP market maker and has leveraged its expertise in trading European equity ETPs to expand into fixed income, commodities, digital assets and FX globally. Flow Traders’ role in financial markets is to ensure the availability of liquidity and enabling investors to continue to buy or sell financial instruments under all market circumstances, thereby ensuring markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In addition to its trading activities, Flow Traders has established a strategic investment unit focused on fostering market innovation and aligned with our mission to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the financial ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, we have built a team of over 600 talented professionals, located globally, contributing to the firm's entrepreneurial culture and delivering the company's mission.

About Benefit Street Partners

BSP is a leading global alternative credit asset manager offering clients investment solutions across a broad range of complementary credit strategies, including direct lending, special situations, structured credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans and commercial real estate debt. As of June 30th, 2025, BSP, along with Alcentra, has $82 billion of assets under management globally, with 494 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. BSP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. For further information, please visit www.benefitstreetpartners.com.

About Stone Point Credit

Stone Point Credit is the credit-investing platform established by Stone Point Capital, with more than $11.5 billion of assets under management. Stone Point Credit manages a range of private and liquid credit strategies, with a focus on investments in the financial services, business services, software and technology, and healthcare services sectors. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com/credit.



