Inteleos Opens Africa Office to Advance Basic Obstetric Point of Care Ultrasound (OPOCUS) Certification Across East Africa

ROCKVILLE, Md. and NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a global nonprofit healthcare certification organization, expands its commitment to working on the ground in Africa to elevate the standard of global healthcare with the opening of an office with a dedicated, local team in Nairobi, Kenya. Inteleos Africa, opened in October 2025, will focus on improving the quality of and access to Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) education and certification in East Africa and beyond.

Improving Outcomes Through Certification

Through education and validation of clinical proficiency by certification, the ultimate goal is to improve maternal and fetal health outcomes. In addition, certification stands to expand economic and employment opportunities for frontline clinicians, especially midwives and nurses. Inteleos will continue its prior work in Kenya in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and their new certification requirements to set standards that other nations will follow as a model for improving maternal-fetal outcomes.

“Certification ensures that the pockets and pilots of POCUS training meet the global standard of proficiency while aligning with the local scope of practice. This ensures sustainable proficiency and accessible quality of care,” noted Pamela Ruiz, Chief Business Development Officer at Inteleos. “Our ongoing collaboration with Kenya’s Ministry of Health and stakeholders on the ground shows how local and global leadership can drive meaningful change.”

Global Experience, Local Impact

Inteleos and its related organizations bring a 50-year legacy of working with communities of practice and institutions to ensure equitable access to quality care through sonography and other imaging certification, including POCUS and obstetric POCUS (OPOCUS) certification programs. Inteleos has certified more than 150,000 healthcare practitioners of varying levels in 113 different countries. As a leading provider of certification in Africa, Inteleos has actively worked in Kenya for the last three years and also brings certifications to the country that are ISO certified.

The first Inteleos Africa executive is Steven Opondo, the new Director of Partnerships and Growth. "Kenya is pioneering approaches that will help transform healthcare outcomes regionally,” said Mr. Opondo. “Having an Inteleos Africa team on the ground will accelerate adoption of international standards and benefit patients across Africa.”

Nairobi was chosen as the location for Inteleos’ first Africa office since Kenya is at the forefront of setting standards and policies that will transform patient care. While OPOCUS certifications are accepted across the globe, Kenya is the only nation that requires certification for OPOCUS trainers. The Kenya Ministry of Health has set out the certification requirements as a part of its National Obstetrics Point of Care Ultrasound (O-POCUS) Guidelines, with the goal of improving maternal and fetal health outcomes.

Supporting Growth and Collaboration

Inteleos Africa will participate in two upcoming events: The Kenya Medical Association OPOCUS training and certification event in late October and the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA) conference in early November.

For more information on Inteleos Africa, visit Inteleos.org/Africa_office.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare globally. It oversees the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™), and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ (PCA), collectively representing 150,000 certified medical professionals worldwide. The Inteleos Foundation manages the organization’s philanthropic initiatives. Learn more at Inteleos.org.