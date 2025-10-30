Hofseth BioCare ASA: NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") on 27 October 2025 regarding (i) the completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company the "Offer Shares"), the completion of which by delivery of Offer Shares in tranche 2 (the "T2 Offer Shares") is subject to, among other things, an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") resolving to issue the T2 Offer Shares in the Private Placement and (ii) a potential subsequent repair offering which is subject to the EGM authorising the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to issue new shares.

The Board therefore calls for an EGM to be held at the offices of the Company at Keiser Wilhelms gate 24, Ålesund on 20 November 2025 at 11:00 hours CEST.

The Company has already received voting undertakings from shareholders representing the necessary majority requirement to approve the Transaction and related resolutions at the EGM.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 93632966

E-mail: investor@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry by taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health.

These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen, OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil, with all the fatty acid fractions contained in fish, and CalGo® / NT-II® salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health.

HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. This includes the demonstration of improved iron metabolism by boosting the body's ability to utilize and use iron resulting in increased energy and vitality with ProGo® as well as the activation of the GLP-1 receptor with fat reduction in overweight adults. OmeGo® has shown important immune health benefits including recovery from viral infection and improved respiratory health and sleep in adults troubled by particulate matter pollution. Finally, CalGo®/ NT-II® has shown both bone and joint health benefits to support healthy aging and active lifestyles.

This work has also resulted in the granting of several patents protecting these discoveries. It has also led to the discovery of potential therapeutics and HBC has spun out a biotech-focused company, AecorBio Inc., and the lead program is prostate cancer followed by ovarian cancer. A separate molecule is targeted as an oral, steroid-sparing therapy for asthma. HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Los Angeles, and Menlo Park, CA.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker "HBC".

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

