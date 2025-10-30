SKYX Signs Agreement with Prominent U.S. and International Real Estate Developers Global Ventures Group to Deploy its Advanced Smart Home Technologies to Buildings and Hotels in Middle East Projects Including Saudi Arabia and Egypt

During the Course of the Agreement Global Ventures Group Plans to Deploy SKYX’s Smart Technologies into Tens of Thousands of Homes and Hotel Rooms

SKYX Expects to Deploy Hundreds of Thousands of Products into Massive Growth of Middle East Projects

SKYX’s Technologies are Expected to Offer Long-Term Recurring Revenue Opportunities Through Monitoring, Subscriptions, and AI Services, in Addition to Product Upgrades, Interchangeability and Platform-Wide Integrations for Future Developments

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart and safe as the new standard, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Global Ventures Group, a leading U.S. and international real estate development firm based in Chicago, Illinois. Under the agreement, SKYX’s advanced smart home and smart building technologies will penetrate residential, commercial, and hotel projects across the Middle East, including developments in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The collaboration marks a significant step in SKYX’s global expansion strategy as it continues to advance its mission to make homes and buildings smarter, safer, and more connected as the new standard.

The Global Ventures Group is led by Randall Langer, Founder and CEO, and a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, participating in initiatives and councils in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

SKYX is expected to supply hundreds of thousands of units of its advanced and smart home technologies, including SKYX’s all-in-one smart home platform, its plug & play ceiling lighting, ceiling fans, recessed lights, down lights, EXIT signs, emergency lights, indoor and outdoor wall lights, plug-in LED mirrors, among other advanced smart products.

Randall Langer, Global Ventures Group Founder and CEO, said, “We are excited to collaborate with SKYX to bring their smart home and innovative technologies into our upcoming Middle East projects in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. As the founder of the Global Ventures Group and as a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, our goal is to deploy leading and highly disruptive U.S. technologies into international projects. By integrating SKYX’s technologies in the Middle East, we are advancing the standards of safety, convenience, and design for communities throughout the region, and we look forward to expanding this collaboration and related initiatives with SKYX throughout future developments.”

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said; “We are excited to be working with a prominent U.S. and international developer such as the Global Ventures Group. We look forward to collaborating with them on international projects to enhance the value of buildings and hotel projects in the region while creating safer, advanced, and smart homes and buildings for the future.”

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

