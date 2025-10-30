Environmental Sensor Market Size to Surpass USD 3.33 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Sensor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Environmental Sensors Market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.53% over 2025-2032.”

Growing Industrial Automation and Sustainability Boost Market Growth Globally

The market for environmental sensors is being driven by factors such as the growing use of smart manufacturing techniques and industrial automation. Advanced environmental sensors are being used in a variety of industries to continuously monitor environmental conditions. Ensuring security and safety, meeting environmental compliance, and optimizing production capacities are all critical. Smart sensors are essential for predictive maintenance, reducing downtime, and improving operational performance in industrial settings. Additionally, as industries move toward green and sustainable technology, there is a growing need for environmental sensors to track waste and emissions, which is driving the market.

Environmental Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.53% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Location (Outdoor, Indoor, Portable)

• By Type (Temperature, Chemicals, Humidity, Water Quality, Air Quality, Integrated, Ultraviolet (UV), Soil Moisture, Gas, Smoke)

• By Application (Smart City, Smart Home Automation, Smart Office Automation, Others)

• By Vertical (Government, Industrial, Healthcare, Residential, Commercial, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Location

The outdoor environment sensors segment held the largest share of 43.2% in 2024 owing to the rising demand for real-time monitoring of environment-related parameters in open spaces. Portable environmental sensors are expected to be the fastest-growing segment by CAGR from 2025-2032, owing to their versatility, mobility, and ease of using portable environmental sensors.

By Type

In 2024, temperature sensors held a dominant market share of 28.8% and are expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2032 as they are widely used for industrial processes, climate control systems, and environmental monitoring.

By Application

In 2024, Smart City applications accounted for 41.5% of the Environmental Sensors Market on a growth based on the surging investments in urban infrastructure intending to make cities smarter, sustainable, robust & convenient to live. Smart Home Automation is estimated to expand with a rapid growth rate throughout 2025-2032, due to the enhancing adoption by homeowners for convenience, energy efficiency, and comfort-based technologies.

By Vertical

In 2024, the government sector dominated the Environmental Sensors Market and held a share of 24.5%. Increased demand for environmental monitoring due to regulatory compliance and public health and safety concerns associated with industrial plants, as well as expanding initiatives for sustainable development, have all contributed to the growth. The Healthcare sector is likely to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2025-2032, due to the surging demand for accurate and real-time monitoring of environmental conditions in healthcare settings.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America commands an estimated 39% share of the Environmental Sensor Market, leading global adoption. The region’s strong regulatory frameworks for pollution monitoring, rapid growth in smart city projects, and early integration of IoT-based sensing technologies fuel market expansion.

The Asia Pacific Environmental Sensor Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 15.7% from 2025 to 2032. Rapid industrialization, expanding smart city investments, and increasing focus on air and water quality monitoring drive regional demand.

Recent News:

In 2025, Sensirion expanded its air quality portfolio with next-generation particulate and gas sensors designed for enhanced indoor monitoring and energy-efficient IoT integration.

Exclusive Sections of the Environmental Sensor Market Report (The USPs):

DEPLOYMENT & ADOPTION INDEX – helps you evaluate the penetration of environmental sensors across industrial and smart city infrastructures, highlighting IoT integration rates and the rising adoption of remote and wireless installations.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of environmental sensors across industrial and smart city infrastructures, highlighting IoT integration rates and the rising adoption of remote and wireless installations. SENSOR PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – enables you to assess response time variations across air, water, and soil sensors, while showcasing improvements in accuracy achieved through AI-driven calibration and enhanced data reliability in extreme environmental conditions.

– enables you to assess response time variations across air, water, and soil sensors, while showcasing improvements in accuracy achieved through AI-driven calibration and enhanced data reliability in extreme environmental conditions. COMPLIANCE & REGULATORY IMPACT METRICS – provides insights into global compliance adherence, government mandates on real-time pollution tracking, and the year-over-year increase in sensor certification and audit programs influencing market dynamics.

– provides insights into global compliance adherence, government mandates on real-time pollution tracking, and the year-over-year increase in sensor certification and audit programs influencing market dynamics. COST EFFICIENCY & OPERATIONAL VALUE INDEX – helps you understand cost reductions achieved through IoT-enabled monitoring, sensor lifecycle estimations, and the performance-to-cost comparison between battery-operated and energy-harvesting sensor systems.

– helps you understand cost reductions achieved through IoT-enabled monitoring, sensor lifecycle estimations, and the performance-to-cost comparison between battery-operated and energy-harvesting sensor systems. TECHNOLOGICAL INTEGRATION RATE – uncovers how advancements in AI, cloud connectivity, and energy-efficient sensor materials are accelerating deployment scalability and improving overall monitoring efficiency.

– uncovers how advancements in AI, cloud connectivity, and energy-efficient sensor materials are accelerating deployment scalability and improving overall monitoring efficiency. MARKET READINESS & INFRASTRUCTURE ADAPTABILITY – offers a detailed view of how various regions and sectors are adapting sensor infrastructure to meet sustainability targets, environmental compliance norms, and smart city expansion goals.

