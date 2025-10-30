Banco Itaú Chile Announces Third Quarter 2025 Management Commentary

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today its Management Commentary for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. For the full report, please refer to the following link:



https://ir.itau.cl/management-commentary-Q32025-english



On Monday, November 10, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. Santiago time (10:00 A.M. ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

The quiet period starts on October 16.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JOC_wq1mRnWQZfoKA_x4ZA

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:



The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.



Investor Relations – Itaú Chile