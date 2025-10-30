FBS Enhances Trading Experience with an Economic Calendar and Price Alerts





SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBS , a leading global broker, helps traders focus on what really matters with two powerful tools — the Economic Calendar and Price Alerts. Together, they give traders context, timing, and clarity, helping them trade with confidence in fast-moving markets.

Knowing what’s coming with the FBS Economic Calendar

The FBS Economic Calendar keeps traders ready for every key market-moving event.

Opening a trade without knowing what’s about to happen is risky. Many traders miss opportunities or take unnecessary losses simply because they don’t see what’s coming. The Economic Calendar solves that by helping traders:

Get ready for high-impact news.

Choose the right instruments before volatility hits.

Time trades more precisely.

Build discipline and reduce emotional trading.

The FBS Economic Calendar highlights major economic events, releases, and indicators, as well as their impact levels, previous results, and forecasts. Whether it’s a central bank decision, GDP update, or inflation report, the calendar helps traders understand not only when the market moves, but why.

Cutting out the noise with Price Alerts

Markets move fast, and monitoring charts all day can be overwhelming. The FBS Price Alerts feature helps traders stay focused and act only when it matters.

With Price Alerts, traders can:

Save time while the app tracks the market.

React only when conditions match the strategy.

Avoid rushed entries and exits.

Customize alerts to fit the plan.

Used together, the Economic Calendar and Price Alerts help traders master both information and timing.

“At FBS, we design tools that simplify trading,” the FBS team explains. “The Economic Calendar tells traders what’s coming, and Price Alerts help them stay aware of important market movements. With these tools, traders can stop reacting to noise and start trading with clarity.”

More information about FBS and its services is available at FBS.com .

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute a call to trade, trading advice, or recommendation and is intended for informational purposes only.

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.

