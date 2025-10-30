Prospectus updates

Lysaker, 30 October 2025

Effective from 30 October 2025, SKAGEN AS will be merged into Storebrand Asset Management (Storebrand AM), but despite the structural changes, the same SKAGEN investment team will continue to manage the SKAGEN equity fund range.

As a result of this formal change of structure, the Prospectuses for funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS are updated on page 8 to reflect that investment management services are no longer outsourced to SKAGEN AS, as the latter no longer exist as a separate company.

Some other changes to the Prospectuses, not related to the merger, are also reflected and they include:

clarification of the cut-off time for fund-of-funds/feeder funds (pages 3 and 4), as earlier trading deadlines are necessary for these funds. This has no effect, though, for the trading taking place at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

rephrased and more precise wordings in the Objective and Investment Policy section on page 1 for Storebrand Global Multifactor

minor adjustments related to information about the management company (page 7)

some linguistic adjustments to the wording

The updated Prospectuses are effective as of 30 October and enclosed herein. The undersigned can be contacted for any additional information.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129 SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009 SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502 SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356 SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445 Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1000 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.

Attachments