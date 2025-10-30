Prospectus updates

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 30 October 2025

Effective from 30 October 2025, SKAGEN AS will be merged into Storebrand Asset Management (Storebrand AM), but despite the structural changes, the same SKAGEN investment team will continue to manage the SKAGEN equity fund range.

As a result of this formal change of structure, the Prospectuses for funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS are updated on page 8 to reflect that investment management services are no longer outsourced to SKAGEN AS, as the latter no longer exist as a separate company.

Some other changes to the Prospectuses, not related to the merger, are also reflected and they include:

  • clarification of the cut-off time for fund-of-funds/feeder funds (pages 3 and 4), as earlier trading deadlines are necessary for these funds. This has no effect, though, for the trading taking place at Nasdaq Copenhagen.
  • rephrased and more precise wordings in the Objective and Investment Policy section on page 1 for Storebrand Global Multifactor
  • minor adjustments related to information about the management company (page 7)
  • some linguistic adjustments to the wording

The updated Prospectuses are effective as of 30 October and enclosed herein. The undersigned can be contacted for any additional information.

Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
SKAGEN Focus ASKIFOANO0010735129
SKAGEN Global ASKIGLONO0008004009
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki ASKIKONNO0010140502
SKAGEN m2 ASKIM2NO0010657356
SKAGEN Vekst ASKIVEKNO0008000445
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1000 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.

Attachments

Storebrand Global Multifactor Prospectus_ENG Storebrand Global Plus Prospectus_ENG Storebrand Global Solutions Prospectus_ENG Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder Prospectus_ENG Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder Prospectus_ENG SKAGEN Focus Prospectus_ENG SKAGEN Global Prospectus_ENG SKAGEN Kon-Tiki Prospectus_ENG SKAGEN m2 Prospectus_ENG SKAGEN Vekst Prospectus_ENG

