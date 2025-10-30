Prospectus updates

Lysaker, 30 October 2025
Effective from 30 October 2025, SKAGEN AS will be merged into Storebrand Asset Management (Storebrand AM), but despite the structural changes, the same SKAGEN investment team will continue to manage the SKAGEN equity fund range.
As a result of this formal change of structure, the Prospectuses for funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS are updated on page 8 to reflect that investment management services are no longer outsourced to SKAGEN AS, as the latter no longer exist as a separate company.
Some other changes to the Prospectuses, not related to the merger, are also reflected and they include:
- clarification of the cut-off time for fund-of-funds/feeder funds (pages 3 and 4), as earlier trading deadlines are necessary for these funds. This has no effect, though, for the trading taking place at Nasdaq Copenhagen.
- rephrased and more precise wordings in the Objective and Investment Policy section on page 1 for Storebrand Global Multifactor
- minor adjustments related to information about the management company (page 7)
- some linguistic adjustments to the wording
The updated Prospectuses are effective as of 30 October and enclosed herein. The undersigned can be contacted for any additional information.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|SKAGEN Focus A
|SKIFOA
|NO0010735129
|SKAGEN Global A
|SKIGLO
|NO0008004009
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|SKIKON
|NO0010140502
|SKAGEN m2 A
|SKIM2
|NO0010657356
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|SKIVEK
|NO0008000445
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1000 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.
