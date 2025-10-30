Nucific BIO-X4 Wins “2025 Weight Management Product of the Year” Mindful Award





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucific® , founded by leading nutrition expert Dr. Amy Lee, has been recognized by the 2025 Mindful Awards. The brand’s best-selling product, BIO-X4™ , was named “Weight Management Product of the Year”, highlighting its innovation and effectiveness in supporting healthy weight management.

“I’m truly honored that Nucific BIO-X4 has been recognized as ‘Weight Management Product of the Year’ by the 2025 Mindful Awards. As a physician, my goal has always been to create solutions that genuinely help people feel and live better, and the thousands of positive reviews we’ve received from BIO-X4 users are proof that this formula is making a difference. With its unique blend of probiotics, digestive enzymes, and green tea extract, BIO-X4 was designed to support digestion, curb unhealthy cravings, and promote a healthier metabolism, all in one simple daily capsule. This award is a wonderful validation of the science and dedication behind Nucific, but most importantly, it reflects the life-changing results our customers experience every day.”

- Dr. Amy Lee

What is Nucific Bio-X4?

Nucific BIO-X4 is a powerful 4-in-1 dietary supplement designed to support digestion, help manage unhealthy cravings, support metabolism, and promote weight management — all in one easy-to-use formula. This advanced blend adopts a comprehensive approach to wellness by targeting the root causes of stubborn weight gain and digestive issues. Packed with clinically studied Nucific BIO-X4 ingredients, including probiotics, green tea extract (EGCG), digestive enzymes, and the cravings-fighting botanical Caralluma Fimbriata, Nucific BIO-X4 helps users experience better digestion, reduced bloating, more energy, and greater control over food choices.†*

With 12 billion CFUs from 5 potent probiotic strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, BIO-X4 helps rebalance your gut microbiome, easing occasional gas and discomfort. To enhance nutrient absorption, every capsule includes digestive enzymes, amylase, lipase, and bromelain, which help break down carbs, fats, and proteins for smoother digestion. Plus, BIO-X4 contains EGCG from green tea to help support metabolism and natural fat-burning processes. Whether you’re seeking better digestion or lasting weight management, BIO-X4 users consistently praise this formula for delivering noticeable, sustainable results.†*

Nucific BIO-X4 Reviews

“I have been talking BIO-X4 for about 6 weeks twice a day. No noticeable taste, smell or odd texture and best of all no reminder benches after. My bowel movements have become more regular with ideal consistency after about 2 weeks. My most notable take away is about 3 weeks into taking it, I entered a prolonged period of stress which in the past would wreak havoc on my gut health and cause weight gain. However I have actually lost weight and maintained my gut health despite taking a cruise and having my world turned upside down after vacation. I intend to continue with BIO-x4 and will recommend it to anyone.” - Charissa (May, 2025)*



“I’ve been using Bio-X4 for two months and I’ve noticed less bloating during the time I’ve used the product. Bowel movements have become more frequent along with[...]weight loss.” - Jim (January, 2025)*



“I am a person who has had weight issues for sometime. These tablets were used by to reduce cravings and not assist with efficient weight lost. I am now at the lowest weight I have been in sometime.” - Delores (December, 2025)*





BIO-X4 Ingredients

BIO-X4 combines four key ingredient blends: Green tea extract (EGCG), Caralluma Fimbriata, potent probiotics, and 3 key digestive enzymes. Here is a list of the main ingredients:

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

Lactobacillus plantarum

Bifidobacterium lactis

Bifidobacterium animalis

Amylase

Bromelain

Lipase

Green tea extract (50% EGCG)

Slimaluma





Nucific is honored to be the recipient of the 2025 Mindful Award for Weight Management Product of the Year. The Mindful Awards Program is devoted to recognizing the most innovative and impactful achievements in categories such as Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Their judging process is carefully designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and a rigorous evaluation of each submission.

Nucific BIO-X4 FAQ

How do I use Nucific BIO-X4? Nucifc recommends taking 1 capsule with each meal, 3 times per day for optimal results. You can take up to 2 capsules per meal, but do not exceed 6 capsules a day.



How long until I notice a difference from taking Nucific BIO-X4? Nucific recommends taking 3 capsules a day for at least 30 days for optimal results. Many users experience their best results after 60 days.*



Does Nucific BIO-X4 need to be refrigerated? Because Nucific BIO-X4 is packaged in a high-quality amber glass jar to ensure each capsule's optimal freshness and potency, this supplement does not require refrigeration.



Who should take Nucific Bio-X4? BIO-X4 is expertly designed to support overall digestive health from the inside out. It’s an excellent choice for anyone seeking smoother digestion, a slimmer waistline, regular bowel movements, and increased energy. Effective for all ages and body types, BIO-X4 helps improve digestion while supporting healthy weight management. It’s especially beneficial for those aiming to lose weight or struggling with bloating and irregular digestion.†*



About Dr. Amy Lee

Dr. Amy Lee is a native of Hong Kong who immigrated to the United States. She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Washington, her medical degree at the University of Illinois, and completed an internal medicine residency and a clinical nutrition fellowship at USC and UCLA, respectively.



Dr. Lee is a member of the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists and board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Serving as the Chief Medical Officer in more than 30 nutrition clinics in Southern California, Dr. Lee has dedicated her career to discovering exactly how different foods affect the body and creating optimized diet plans for her patients, helping them achieve their weight goals and supporting their overall well-being.



Her continued research allows her to create innovative nutritional supplements to help people across the world look and feel their absolute best. For more information, visit dramylee.com and follow @dramy_lee on Instagram.

About Nucific

Nucific believes great nutrition is the key to a healthy mind and body. This has led the wellness brand and its creators to develop some of the most advanced supplements on the market.

Backed by Dr. Amy Lee, Nucific’s product line helps people from all walks of life look and feel their best. With powerful formulas that combine digestive enhancers with cutting-edge enzyme supporters, like the best-selling BIO-X4, to help people at home support healthy weight loss, fight junk food cravings, boost energy, and feel healthier overall.



Some of the brand's other whole-body health support formulas include Advanced Slimming Probiotic , Carb-C6 , Deep Cell Activator , and Nighttime Slimming Complex .



Nucific's products contain premium ingredients that are third-party tested for quality.

For more information, visit www.nucific.com or @nucific on Instagram.

*Individual results will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

