TOLREMO therapeutics Welcomes Multiple Myeloma Leader Kenneth C. Anderson to its Scientific Advisory Board

Basel, October 30, 2025 – TOLREMO therapeutics AG (TOLREMO) today announced the appointment of Kenneth C. Anderson, MD, a globally recognized leader in multiple myeloma research, to the company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). His unparalleled expertise in translational and clinical research in multiple myeloma will guide TOLREMO as it expands the clinical development program for its lead candidate TT125-802 beyond solid tumors and into hematologic malignancies.

TT125-802 is an orally available, highly selective CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitor, a validated target in liquid tumors. Inhibiting CBP/p300 transcriptionally suppresses key drivers of multiple myeloma, including IRF4 and Myc. TOLREMO recently presented the completed dose escalation part of an ongoing Phase 1 study at ESMO demonstrating clinical activity as a single agent in advanced solid tumors, including EGFR-mutated, KRAS-G12C-mutated, and squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). No myelosuppression, including thrombocytopenia, a clinically important adverse event impacting current CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitors and other multiple myeloma treatments, has been observed in this study. TT125-802 is therefore uniquely positioned to enable novel treatment approaches and complement existing therapies in multiple myeloma.

“Dr. Anderson’s appointment brings unmatched insight and guidance as we expand our development footprint into multiple myeloma as an additional indication for our marrow-sparing CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitor program,” said Stefanie Flückiger-Mangual, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of TOLREMO. “Thanks to its favorable safety profile, TT125-802 can hit the target harder and continuously. This has led to remarkable monotherapy activity in solid tumors, including hard-to-treat non-small cell lung cancer. Given the importance of this mechanism in hematological malignancies, we expect at least the same level of clinical activity in multiple myeloma. With Ken’s decades of industry leadership and deep expertise in multiple myeloma, we are well-positioned to expand our pipeline and help more patients in need.”

“TOLREMO’s approach to specifically inhibit the bromodomain of CBP/p300 is both scientifically intriguing and clinically compelling. TT125-802’s ability to inhibit key drivers of multiple myeloma such as IRF4 on a transcriptional level without causing hematologic toxicities offers the opportunity to unlock the full therapeutic potential of this target that was so far impaired by significant thrombocytopenia,” added Kenneth C. Anderson, MD, Scientific Advisory Board member at TOLREMO. “I am excited to support the TOLREMO team in expanding TT125-802’s application into multiple myeloma, where despite major advances in the field, accessibility and tolerability of novel treatments has limited therapeutic options for many patients. TT125-802’s well tolerated safety profile makes it a promising combination partner in our therapeutic toolbox.”

Kenneth C. Anderson is the Kraft Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Director of the LeBow Institute for Myeloma Therapeutics as well as the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He is also a Doris Duke Distinguished Clinical Research Scientist and an American Cancer Society Clinical Research Professor. During the past four decades, he has focused on translational and clinical research in multiple myeloma, developing laboratory and animal models to better understand the tumor microenvironment, identify novel therapeutic targets, and validate new treatment approaches. His work has directly contributed to the development and FDA approval of groundbreaking therapies, including bortezomib, lenalidomide, pomalidomide, panobinostat, and monoclonal antibodies such as elotuzumab and daratumumab, transforming the standard of care and significantly improving patient outcomes worldwide. Kenneth C. Anderson received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins Medical School, completed his residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and pursued hematology, medical oncology, and tumor immunology training at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Additionally, he has also received numerous honors recognizing his scientific and humanitarian achievements.

About TOLREMO

TOLREMO therapeutics is redefining cancer treatment by targeting non-oncogene addiction – a fundamental driver of cancer and drug resistance that functions in parallel to oncogenic pathways. We uncovered the epigenetic regulator CBP/p300’s role as a key mediator in this process, in addition to being a validated target in liquid tumors. Our small molecule inhibitor of CBP/p300’s bromodomain, TT125-802, is differentiated from other agents in the class by lack of significant hematologic toxicities, specifically thrombocytopenia, which allows for higher dosing required for anti-tumor activity. It is the first CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitor to report single-agent activity in solid tumors. By selectively blocking CBP/p300’s multi-modal functions, TT125-802 has transformative potential across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard-of-care therapies. Enabled by TT125-802’s broad applicability, TOLREMO strives to deliver an impactful and durable clinical benefit to cancer patients in need.

CONTACTS

TOLREMO therapeutics AG

Stefanie Flückiger-Mangual, PhD, CEO and Co-founder

stefanie.flueckiger@tolremo.com

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May, PhD, & Janet Tait, PhD

+ 49 151 540 41130

tolremo@trophic.eu

Attachment