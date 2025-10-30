RefMed Launches TruePrice: A UCR Fee Schedule Solution Powered by Real-Time Contract Data

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RefMed, a leading provider of market-based pricing and fee schedule solutions for healthcare stakeholders, today announced the launch of TruePrice, a transformative solution for Usual, Customary, and Reasonable (UCR) fee schedules that sets a new standard for accuracy and accessibility in healthcare pricing data.

Unlike traditional UCR solutions that rely on outdated claims data, TruePrice leverages current negotiated contract data to provide healthcare providers, payers, and administrators with real-time pricing intelligence.

"TruePrice represents a fundamental shift in how the healthcare industry accesses and utilizes pricing data," said Todd McDaniel, CEO of RefMed. "By moving away from outdated claims data and focusing on actual contracted rates, we're giving our customers the most accurate, actionable pricing information available in the market today."

Key Features:

Current Contract-Based Data : TruePrice eliminates the reliance on claims data that can be three or more years old, instead utilizing fresh, negotiated contract data that reflects today's healthcare pricing landscape.

: TruePrice eliminates the reliance on claims data that can be three or more years old, instead utilizing fresh, negotiated contract data that reflects today's healthcare pricing landscape. Real Contract Rates : The platform provides actual contracted payment rates rather than inflated billed amounts or maximum allowable figures, enabling more precise financial planning and decision-making.

: The platform provides actual contracted payment rates rather than inflated billed amounts or maximum allowable figures, enabling more precise financial planning and decision-making. Hyper-Local Pricing Intelligence : With coverage across all 50 states and granularity down to the geo-code level (first three digits of zip codes), TruePrice delivers location-specific pricing insights that reflect regional market variations.

: With coverage across all 50 states and granularity down to the geo-code level (first three digits of zip codes), TruePrice delivers location-specific pricing insights that reflect regional market variations. Provider-Level Data Available : TruePrice empowers users to seamlessly drill down from aggregate decile benchmarks into granular provider-level data, delivering actionable insights on specific physicians, facilities, or networks when deeper workers' compensation cost analysis is required beyond high-level summaries.

: TruePrice empowers users to seamlessly drill down from aggregate decile benchmarks into granular provider-level data, delivering actionable insights on specific physicians, facilities, or networks when deeper workers' compensation cost analysis is required beyond high-level summaries. Data Lineage – TruePrice stands out because it provides precise, traceable source data directly linked to specific payer files, ensuring unmatched accuracy and transparency. This lineage ensures the price deciles are based on verified, original payer data, reducing disputes and increasing defensibility.

TruePrice stands out because it provides precise, traceable source data directly linked to specific payer files, ensuring unmatched accuracy and transparency. This lineage ensures the price deciles are based on verified, original payer data, reducing disputes and increasing defensibility. Modern, Accessible Delivery: TruePrice moves beyond cumbersome text files and spreadsheets, offering both an intuitive online portal for instant lookups and a robust API for seamless system integration.

TruePrice serves a broad range of healthcare stakeholders, including providers and payers working in the workers’ compensation and auto injury markets, where accurate pricing is critical for fair claim resolution. Whether you're a bill review company validating charges, a TPA managing claim costs, a self-insured employer controlling expenses, or a provider seeking proper reimbursement, TruePrice delivers current, contract-based pricing data. The platform's combination of accuracy, transparency, and ease of use makes it an essential tool for organizations navigating complex injury claim pricing.

TruePrice is available now. Organizations interested in learning more can schedule a demo or explore the portal and API options at www.refmed.com/trueprice.

About RefMed

RefMed is a leading provider of healthcare pricing data, delivering comprehensive fee schedule solutions across multiple healthcare sectors. Our offerings include State fee schedules, Usual, Customary and Reasonable (UCR) data, and Medicare pricing information, serving workers' compensation, auto casualty, group health, and other healthcare-related industries. With a commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, RefMed provides both data delivery and specialized consulting services that streamline medical billing and reimbursement processes. We empower payers, providers, TPAs, employers, attorneys, and state governments to navigate complex healthcare pricing with confidence. For more information, visit www.refmed.com.