"Charm of Jiangsu" Extends Invitation to Sweden through Cultural Tapestry of Tea, Silk, and Porcelain

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 7th to 15th, 2025, the "Tea for Harmony · A Jiangsu Cultural Gathering" Tourism Promotion Event and "Glowing Grand Canal: The Rebirth of Traditional Crafts" - An Exquisite Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition will be held in Stockholm, Sweden. Bearing the profound friendship of Jiangsu, China, these events will take place at China Cultural Center in Stockholm, using culture as a bridge to showcase the unique charm of Jiangsu to friends in Northern Europe.

This is an invitation from Jiangsu, inspired by the themes of tea, silk, and porcelain. The event will blend heritage and innovation, craftsmanship and creativity, offering immersive experiences that reflect Jiangsu's refined aesthetics and cultural vitality. In the "Taste of Tea" section, guests can enjoy tea ceremonies led by Jiangsu tea masters, accompanied by flower arrangement and painting displays. The "Elegance of Silk" area will feature the dazzling Twelve-Colour Luobu silk fabric from Suzhou Silk Museum, alongside a cross-cultural installation inspired by Sweden's iconic Dala Horse - crafted with Chinese silkworm cocoons and silk threads. The "Colors of Porcelain" gallery will present Gaochun Ceramics, Yixing Celadon, and Taihu Kiln, offering visitors a tactile encounter with Eastern aesthetics. Beyond the exhibition, Chinese and Swedish artists will join hands for a special instrumental performance.

Amid the winter charm of Stockholm, visitors are invited to embark on an immersive journey into Eastern culture, where the millennia-old heritage of the Grand Canal and the serene beauty of Jiangsu shine even more brightly as China and Sweden celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. As guests linger among the fragrance of tea, the luster of silk, and the elegance of porcelain, these moments of beauty are expected to inspire future journeys to Jiangsu - where its cultural heritage and living traditions can be witnessed, felt, and experienced firsthand.

Source: China Cultural Center in Stockholm

