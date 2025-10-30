OneBullEx Unveils 300 SPARTANS: An AI-Powered Trading Army

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneBullEx launches 300 SPARTANS, a groundbreaking automated trading service that brings institutional-quality AI strategies to every crypto investor. This “army” of 300 algorithmic bots will trade continuously on behalf of subscribers, using proven quantitative models to seize market opportunities around the clock. As OneBullEx’s motto “Smart Trading Simplified” suggests, 300 SPARTANS makes systematic trading easy: users simply deposit USDT into a chosen SPARTAN bot pool, and the bot’s AI executes trades automatically. No manual orders or crypto expertise are needed. The platform handles all trading, risk checks, and performance tracking; users just pick their bots and watch their NAV (Net Asset Value) grow or shrink in real time.





Hands-Off Automation – Each SPARTAN bot runs a fully automated strategy 24/7, so your portfolio never sleeps. As one industry report notes, crypto markets operate non-stop and favor algorithmic approaches that can respond instantly to volatility. By using AI-driven models rather than human discretion, SPARTANS aim to capture trends and arbitrage opportunities that would be impossible to trade manually.

Simple Subscription – Getting started takes only a few clicks. Users "subscribe" to a SPARTAN bot by transferring USDT into that bot's pool. OneBullEx immediately calculates the user's share of the pool (in NAV units) and begins trading. From then on, the bot trades that pooled capital automatically. Users see their share's value updated in real time with every trade.

– Getting started takes only a few clicks. Users “subscribe” to a SPARTAN bot by transferring USDT into that bot’s pool. OneBullEx immediately calculates the user’s share of the pool (in NAV units) and begins trading. From then on, the bot trades that pooled capital automatically. Users see their share’s value updated in real time with every trade. Transparent, Fair Performance – Every SPARTAN strategy is fully transparent . Users can view each bot’s logic summary, detailed trading history, and live metrics like NAV per share, daily P&L, and rolling ROI. Performance is reported using industry-standard methods: a time-weighted rate of return (TWRR) is used to neutralize the effects of deposit timing, and maximum drawdown (MDD) tracks each bot’s worst peak-to-trough loss. These metrics let subscribers verify returns and understand downside risk. Crucially, OneBullEx uses a fair NAV system – deposits or withdrawals during an open trade are queued and processed only after that trade closes. This unit-based accounting prevents any “first-in” advantage and ensures everyone enters and exits at the same price (i.e. no one can jump in mid-trade to gain an edge).

Transparent, Fair Performance – Every SPARTAN strategy is fully transparent. Users can view each bot's logic summary, detailed trading history, and live metrics like NAV per share, daily P&L, and rolling ROI. Performance is reported using industry-standard methods: a time-weighted rate of return (TWRR) is used to neutralize the effects of deposit timing, and maximum drawdown (MDD) tracks each bot's worst peak-to-trough loss. These metrics let subscribers verify returns and understand downside risk. Crucially, OneBullEx uses a fair NAV system – deposits or withdrawals during an open trade are queued and processed only after that trade closes. This unit-based accounting prevents any "first-in" advantage and ensures everyone enters and exits at the same price (i.e. no one can jump in mid-trade to gain an edge). Institutional-Grade Security & Risk Controls – All user funds remain safely within OneBullEx's exchange infrastructure; SPARTAN bots never move crypto off-exchange. Behind the scenes, a sophisticated Order Management System (OMS) executes trades and constantly monitors risk. Each bot must pass strict risk screens before launch, and its open positions are automatically liquidated if preset limits are breached. In practice, this means a SPARTAN bot will be halted (and even off-boarded) if it ever strays from its strategy rules. These safeguards protect subscribers from catastrophic losses and ensure that no individual bot can "run wild."





How It Works: AI Bots on Autopilot

Choose a SPARTAN bot – Pick from any of the live bot characters (each has a unique name, face, and trading style). The community even helps design new bot personas and backstories, making the experience fun and social. Subscribe with USDT – Transfer USDT into the bot’s pool. OneBullEx converts your deposit into shares of that pool at the current NAV per unit. Bot Trades Automatically – The SPARTAN’s AI-driven algorithm sends signals to the execution engine. Each buy/sell order is placed on your combined assets with other subscribers’ funds. Track Your NAV – As the bot profits or incurs losses, your share’s NAV updates in real time. You can monitor returns and risk metrics on the dashboard. (Time-weighted returns ensure performance is measured fairly, unaffected by when you joined.) Withdraw Anytime – You can cancel your subscription and withdraw instantly as long as the bot has no open position. If the bot is mid-trade, your withdrawal is queued and executed once the position closes – so everyone exits together at the same NAV.





Key Features & Benefits

24/7 Automated Trading: Crypto markets never sleep, so your SPARTANs don’t either. The bots can act on global news and volatility instantaneously, something human traders simply can’t match. This around-the-clock operation aims to capture more trading opportunities and smooth out performance over time.

No Expertise Needed: Beginners can benefit immediately from professional strategies. Unlike copy-trading a random influencer, each SPARTAN bot is a rule-based AI strategy. You get all the benefits of quantitative models – speed, accuracy, and emotion-free execution – without needing to understand complex tech. OneBullEx handles everything from orders to risk management.

Beginners can benefit immediately from professional strategies. Unlike copy-trading a random influencer, each SPARTAN bot is a rule-based AI strategy. You get all the benefits of quantitative models – speed, accuracy, and emotion-free execution – without needing to understand complex tech. OneBullEx handles everything from orders to risk management. Diverse Strategy Pool: Instead of putting all your funds in one trading strategy, SPARTANS allows easy diversification. With up to 300 bots planned, each with a different style (momentum, arbitrage, mean-reversion, etc.), you can spread your capital across multiple algorithms from a single platform. This mirrors how portfolio theory spreads risk – and according to industry analyses, a broad mix of bots is a key trend in trading (with retail adoption of crypto bots surging globally).

Diverse Strategy Pool: Instead of putting all your funds in one trading strategy, SPARTANS allows easy diversification. With up to 300 bots planned, each with a different style (momentum, arbitrage, mean-reversion, etc.), you can spread your capital across multiple algorithms from a single platform. This mirrors how portfolio theory spreads risk – and according to industry analyses, a broad mix of bots is a key trend in trading (with retail adoption of crypto bots surging globally).

Every bot’s live stats and full history are open for inspection. Subscribers see current NAV, daily P&L, 30-day ROI, and risk metrics on demand. This openness lets users verify any performance claims themselves. (By contrast, many retail copy-trading services lack such visibility, often hiding how returns are computed.) Fair, Rule-Based Operation: All SPARTAN bots operate by fixed, pre-set rules. There are no surprises or hidden “black boxes.” The same rules apply to each bot’s trading, so no single subscriber or insider can manipulate trades. The queued entry/exit system and NAV units guarantee that every user is treated equally, regardless of when they subscribe or the size of their deposit.

Fun, Community-Driven: Each bot is personified with a character and backstory. Community members vote on new bot themes, design faces, and share tales of their SPARTANs – blurring the line between trading and gamified social experience. This approach keeps the platform engaging; in fact, analysts note that gamification and community rewards are major growth drivers in crypto platforms.





Target Audience

300 SPARTANS is designed for everyone in crypto and fintech who wants intelligent trading without the hassle. Its simplicity appeals to retail beginners – you just “pick a bot” and go, no trading skill required. At the same time, sophisticated quant developers can join as bot providers, contributing new strategies and earning a share of revenues. Influencers and educators (KOLs) can also leverage SPARTANS: they can highlight top bots to followers, share performance, and even create invite codes or perks for their community. In short, 300 SPARTANS bridges the gap between institutional-grade quant funds and the broader crypto community, making advanced strategies accessible to all.

Roadmap & Launch Plan

Now – Launch Day (Oct 24, 2025): Four SPARTAN bots are live and open for subscription. Each has passed rigorous testing. The platform already provides real-time monitoring and risk controls for these bots.

Next 3 Months: Rapid expansion to ~300 bots is planned. New quantitative strategies will be onboarded and community-vetted. We'll roll out a Dashboard 2.0 with interactive charts and richer analytics. Early-stage gamification features (like leaderboards and achievement badges) will go live to boost engagement. Extensive marketing campaigns will kick off to attract crypto investors, fintech media attention, and institutional interest.

Rapid expansion to is planned. New quantitative strategies will be onboarded and community-vetted. We’ll roll out a Dashboard 2.0 with interactive charts and richer analytics. Early-stage gamification features (like leaderboards and achievement badges) will go live to boost engagement. Extensive marketing campaigns will kick off to attract crypto investors, fintech media attention, and institutional interest. Longer Term: The full “300 SPARTANS Army” will be in place, each strategy unique in style and purpose. The community will co-create this universe through contests and votes (designing new SPARTAN characters and lore). OneBullEx will also open its platform to external strategy creators on a B2B model, sharing trading fee revenue with qualified bot providers. Looking further ahead, SPARTANS is expected to expand beyond a single exchange – enabling multi-exchange and even DeFi integrations – and pursue global compliance for broader availability. A future possibility is a branded credit card tied to OneBullEx balances, letting users spend their SPARTANS earnings in everyday life.





About OneBullEx

OneBullEx is a crypto exchange platform focused on empowering traders with new technology. With 300 SPARTANS, OneBullEx is making systematic trading strategies (once the province of hedge funds) available to everyone, all while maintaining strict transparency and fairness. As the company likes to say, “Command Your SPARTANS. Conquer the Market.” For more information, visit OneBullEx’s website or follow their social channels for the launch event.

Citations: Industry reports note the rapid growth of algorithmic trading and crypto-bot markets. Automated strategies use advanced models to improve trading speed, accuracy, and efficiency. Key performance metrics like time-weighted returns and maximum drawdown are standard measures used to fairly report investment outcomes. Crypto’s 24/7 nature makes AI bots particularly well-suited to the market, a fact central to the 300 SPARTANS offering. Each reference here underscores OneBullEx’s commitment to best practices in transparent, rule-based crypto trading.

https://www.11.com/

https://linktr.ee/OneBullEx

https://onebullex.com/

Media Contact

Isroil Shafiev

Marketing Manager

https://onebullex.com/

isroil@onebullex.com

