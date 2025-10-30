Sea Freight Forwarding Industry Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Agility, Bollore, C.H. Robinson, CEVA, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post, Expeditors, Geodis, Hellmann, Kerry

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sea Freight Forwarding Market Report by Type, Services, Vertical, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market is expected to witness strong growth and is anticipated to grow from US$ 75.56 Billion in 2024 to US$ 123.60 Billion by 2033

The growth signifies a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.62% during the period between 2025 and 2033. The sea freight forwarding market is one of the most vital and important industries in international trade as it is primarily responsible for the transfer of goods internationally through shipping across the globe.







Freight forwarders play the role of intermediaries, handling the intricacies of shipping internationally, such as documentation, customs clearance, and cargo insurance. This service proves to be extremely useful for companies handling bulky shipments or heavy goods, as it tends to provide a cost-saving solution in comparison to air freight.



Worldwide, sea freight forwarding is essential for industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and retail, enabling them to ship bulk goods and raw materials efficiently. It supports global trade by facilitating the movement of products between countries, contributing significantly to economies and supply chains. Sea freight is also environmentally friendlier than air transport, making it a preferred choice for sustainable practices. With the growth in global trade, sea freight forwarding remains a key driver of connecting markets, delivering products on time and as per regulations.



Market Growth Drivers in the Sea Freight Forwarding Industry

Increase in Global Trade and E-commerce



The growth of global trade and cross-border e-commerce has remarkably increased the sea freight forwarding market. As shoppers more and more purchase goods from abroad, manufacturers and retailers depend on sea freight for cheap, high-volume transport. Sea freight continues to be the backbone of international logistics, accounting for more than 80% of global trade tonnage as it is cheaper than air transport. With increasing demand for commodities from electronics to consumer goods, freight forwarders are investing in technology-enabled solutions and integrated offerings to offer visibility, efficiency, and punctual delivery. This trend makes sea freight forwarding a vital enabler of global commerce.



Growing Demand for Cost-Efficient Logistics Solutions



Businesses are under constant pressure to reduce supply chain costs, making sea freight forwarding an attractive solution for bulk shipments. Sea freight offers scalability, with containerization allowing standardized, efficient transport across borders. For retail, FMCG, and manufacturing industries, sea freight forwarders facilitate value-added services like customs clearance, warehousing, and packaging, in addition to cost savings.

With the increase in global trade volumes, there is a constant need for cost-effective yet dependable logistics services, and hence demand for sea freight forwarding keeps increasing. May 2025, NX Group has introduced "NX Lead Logistics Solutions," a new service that delivers end-to-end logistics optimization through the management and centralization of information for supply chain processes as well as enhancing order management efficiency. The Group will offer this service in helping its customers lower costs, increase operational efficiency, and create solid supply chains.



Infrastructure Development and Port Modernization



Heavy investments in shipping routes and port infrastructure across the globe are driving sea freight forwarding expansion. Private operators and governments are increasing container terminal capacity, embracing automation, and modernizing logistics corridors for enhanced capacity and minimizing bottlenecks. For instance, digital monitoring systems and smart port projects provide real-time monitoring of shipments, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.

These advancements make sea freight more competitive with other transport modes, and it is a rapidly growing favorite among industries that need high-volume shipments internationally. Sept 2025, India's Ministry of Shipping has rolled out a trillion-dollar blue economy maritime roadmap for foreign investment in strategic maritime infrastructure, announced the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways at a roundtable with foreign ambassadors prior to India Maritime Week (IMW).



Challenges in the Sea Freight Forwarding Industry

Port Congestion and Disruption to Supply Chains



Port congestion is one of the greatest challenges in sea freight forwarding and results in delays and additional costs for shippers. Incidents such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical disruptions have indicated how susceptible maritime logistics is to disruption. Container shortages, vessel delays, and uncertain schedules reduce reliability, which creates issues for firms to control inventory and supply chains efficiently. Freight forwarders need to invest in digital tools and strategic alliances to reduce these disruptions, but the challenge is a perpetual chokepoint in the industry.



Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Pressures



The seafreight industry faces mounting pressure to minimize its environmental impact. Strict global regulations like IMO 2020, which limit sulfur emissions, compel forwarders and carriers to spend capital on cleaner fuels, energy-efficient ships, and carbon reporting tools. Though necessary for long-term sustainability, compliance raises operational expenses. Shippers also demand green shipping solutions, compelling freight forwarders to reconcile cost competitiveness with sustainability. How to achieve this transition to greener logistics without compromising affordability is a vital challenge the sector must address.



Full Container Load Sea Freight Forwarding Market



Full Container Load (FCL) services lead sea freight forwarding because they are cost-effective, fast, and secure. Companies with large shipment volumes favor FCL since containers are committed to one customer and thus minimize handling risks and delays. FCL is also flexible when it comes to shipping schedules and destinations, and it is suitable for international trade. As e-commerce and manufacturing exports rise, the demand for FCL services keeps increasing with the help of technological improvements in tracking and automated documentation.



Packaging and Labelling Sea Freight Forwarding Market



Packaging and labelling are key value-added sea freight forwarding services that guarantee goods transport in safe and regulatory-compliant manners. Packaging prevents damage while in long transit, while labelling ensures smooth customs clearance and inventory tracking. Packaging solutions like the temperature-controlled container are required for industries like FMCG and healthcare. Increased trade across the world and stricter compliance rules have rendered the services of packaging and labelling an essential part of sea freight forwarding.



Charter Services Sea Freight Forwarding Market



Charter services offer specialized solutions for companies with specific or large cargo requirements. From equipment such as heavy machinery to project cargo, chartering ships provides greater routing, schedule, and cargo capacity flexibility. Energy, construction, and defense industries depend significantly on these services. With supply chains across the world calling for more flexibility, charter services are growing as freight forwarders increase their fleets and alliances. Growing demand for tailored shipping solutions will drive the position of charter services in sea freight forwarding further.



Retail and FMCG Sea Freight Forwarding Market



Retail and FMCG industries are significant drivers of sea freight forwarding demand as they depend on affordable bulk transport. Sea freight facilitates global retailers to have effective inventory control and respond to customer needs across geographies. Value-added services such as consolidation, warehousing, and packaging optimize supply chain performance for FMCG products. With the rise in e-commerce and omnichannel retailing, sea freight forwarding offers scalable solutions to support global product availability while maintaining competitive costs.



Healthcare Sea Freight Forwarding Market



The medical sector demands specialized sea freight forwarding solutions for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and equipment. Temperature-controlled containers, tamper-proof packaging, and regulatory compliance are essential for shipping vulnerable products. As healthcare supply chains globalize, sea freight forwarding supports bulk, economically viable distribution of medicines and vaccines. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the value of robust and compliant sea freight systems for healthcare logistics, promoting innovation in cold chain and safety-oriented forwarding services.



Manufacturing Sea Freight Forwarding Market



Manufacturing sectors use sea freight forwarding to ship raw materials and finished products across borders. Scalability and cost-effectiveness of sea freight make it the sector's preferred mode for automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery sectors. Freight forwarders provide value by providing end-to-end logistics services, such as customs clearance and inventory management. Increasing industrialization across emerging economies will continue to boost demand for sea freight forwarding services among manufacturing industries.

