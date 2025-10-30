EUR 540,000 administrative fine imposed on Verkkokauppa.com by Regional State Administrative Agency for deficiencies in anti-money laundering legislation compliance

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Press Release 30 October 2025 at 12.25 EET

Verkkokauppa.com has today received a notification of the Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland’s decision to impose an administrative fine of EUR 540,000 on Verkkokauppa.com. The decision is based on an inspection conducted by the Regional State Administrative Agency in 2023 concerning the Company's practices related to compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering Act during the period from 1 September 2020 to 31 August 2023. In its decision, the Regional State Administrative Agency concluded that the documentation and processes required under the Anti-Money Laundering Act related to cash payments received in stores were not at a sufficient level during the inspection period. According to the Regional State Administrative Agency, there were deficiencies in the risk assessment related to cash payments, customer due diligence measures, and reporting obligation.

Verkkokauppa.com takes anti-money laundering extremely seriously and actively participates in efforts to combat money laundering and the grey economy. The Company develops its anti-money laundering measures continuously and systematically. Following the Regional State Administrative Agency's inspection, the Company tightened its operating procedures during 2024, including introducing a maximum limit of EUR 200 for cash payments in individual purchases. The Company believes that one of the most effective ways to mitigate the money laundering risk associated with accepting cash payments is to restrict the acceptance of large cash amounts.



The Company will thoroughly review the Regional State Administrative Agency’s decision and will decide thereafter whether to appeal. The Regional State Administrative Agency's decision is not legally binding.

