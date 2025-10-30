Dr. Maye Musk, Disney, Mastercard, Former TikTok, Apple, Google, Airbnb, and Nike Executives Set To Address Sustainable Creator Income Streams

Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC), November 14–16, 2025, Lisbon, to host global content creators including Erin Teague, (Disney), Christian Rao, (Mastercard), Nick Tran (former CMO, TikTok), Sergej Loiter (Yango), Musa Tariq (ex-Airbnb, Apple, Nike), and more

With 67 million creators worldwide, expected to reach around 107 million by 2030, and social commerce growing rapidly, expected to be worth $2 trillion by 2026, CCCC creators will explore key themes including monetization gaps, growth tactics, revenue opportunities and ways to build thriving communities

The three-day event will offer meet and greets - including Dr. Maye Musk, a creator challenge, among other activities



Lisbon, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From innovative monetization strategies to the impact of influencer marketing, the creator economy is redefining the future of online platforms. With an estimated 67 million creators worldwide, expected to increase to around 107 million by 2030, and social commerce growing rapidly, expected to be worth $2 trillion by 2026, the rise of the creator economy is transforming industries.

Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) , taking place in Lisbon from 14–16 November 2025, will host global content creators at the Carlos Lopes Pavilion. Dr. Maye Musk, Disney, Mastercard, former TikTok, Apple, Google, Airbnb, and Nike executives are set to address sustainable creator income streams, growth tactics, revenue opportunities and ways to build thriving communities.

Taking place in Lisbon, Europe’s leading crypto hub, driven by favorable regulation, DeFi activity, and community adoption, the summit arrives at a pivotal moment for Europe’s digital economy.

This year marks the third annual edition of CCCC. The 2025 edition celebrates innovation, new platforms, and the creators shaping today’s digital landscape. Discussing the advancement of disruptive new technology, lifestyle, and health, creator monetization gaps, and the rapidly evolving future for global content creators.

The programming features sessions, hands-on workshops, closed-door mentorship labs, and networking spaces designed to help creators build practical strategies and sustainable income streams. This year’s campus will also introduce a first-of-its-kind Game Arcade Zone, designed to bring engagement mechanics to life. The arcade experience forms part of CCCC’s broader push to explore gamification as a community-building and monetization tool for creators.

About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC)

CCCC is a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we've curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other. The CCCC 2025 will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 14 to 16, 2025.