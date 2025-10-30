Baking Ingredients Market Size to Exceed USD 31.72 Billion by 2034, Driven by Health and AI Innovation | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global baking ingredients market size stood at USD 16.90 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 18 billion in 2025 to USD 31.72 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing growth driven by higher demand for freshly baked goods on a larger scale globally. The market is also propelling due to high demand for multi-cuisine bakery items, international bakery products, and a variety of bakery ingredients that help to enhance the speed of baking procedures.

The bakery ingredients industry is undergoing a structural shift led by global health awareness and technological advancements,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “Our research indicates that innovations in clean-label formulations, digital manufacturing, and sustainable sourcing will define the next decade of growth for ingredient suppliers and manufacturers.”

Key Highlights of the Baking Ingredients Market

By region, North America led the baking ingredients market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product, the baking powder and mixes segment led the market in 2024, whereas the emulsifier segment is expected to expand in the forecast period.

By end use, the bread segment led the baking ingredients market in 2024, whereas the cakes and pastries segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Innovation and Nutrition are Helpful for the Expansion of the Baking Ingredients Industry

The baking ingredients market is propelling majorly due to factors such as changing consumer preferences, higher demand for convenient goods, and the rising population of health-conscious consumers. Availability of innovative bakery products from around the world is one of the major factors for the expansion of the baking industry. Consumers prefer to opt for new and innovative choices. Hence, there is a higher demand for artisanal and high-end bakery items available in multiple taste profiles.

Another major factor propelling the baking ingredient sector is the use of healthier and functional ingredients. Use of ingredients such as a variety of seeds, a variety of flours in replacement of refined flour, and use of dairy-free butters and cream further help to boost the growth of the baking ingredients market. The growing health-conscious population's demand for healthy and fresh bakes goods is helpful for the growth of the market. Hence, such consumers also demand no-sugar, low-sugar, and gluten-free options. Such consumers also opt for bakery items made from functional ingredients to enjoy guilt-free cakes and pastries.

Major Functional Baking Ingredients Suppliers

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)- ADM is an American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation. Its business segments involve Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It also provides a variety of baking ingredients such as baking flours, mixes, and sweeteners.

Cargill- Cargill is an American multinational food corporation founded in 1865. The company provides different types of functional baking ingredients, such as emulsifiers, enzymes, and other functional baking ingredients. Hence, it holds a huge importance in the baking industry.

Kerry Group- Kerry Group is an international leader in taste and nutrition. The main aim of the brand is to provide healthy and tasty baking ingredients that are also sustainable for the betterment of the environment. The brand is a massive supplier of flavors, dairy, and emulsifiers, with a huge focus on sustainability as well.

Ingredion- The brand specializes in providing clean-label and functional baking ingredients for making healthy bakery treats. Such ingredients help to elevate the nutritional profile of bakery products, further fueling the growth of the baking ingredients market.

Tate and Lyle- The brand focuses on the manufacturing of high-value specialty and functional ingredients to meet the growing needs of health-conscious consumers in tastier and healthier forms. The brand also focuses on maintaining sustainability to do its bit for the environment.



Impact of AI on the Baking Ingredients Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the baking ingredients market by driving innovation, optimizing production, and enhancing consumer engagement. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze vast datasets on ingredient functionality, nutrition science, and sensory preferences to help manufacturers develop new formulations, such as gluten-free, low-sugar, or high-protein baking mixes, that align with evolving consumer health trends. Machine learning models simulate how different ingredients interact under various baking conditions, enabling faster innovation and consistent product quality while reducing trial-and-error experimentation.

In manufacturing, AI-driven predictive analytics optimize mixing, fermentation, and baking processes, improving efficiency, yield, and energy usage. Computer vision systems ensure quality control by detecting inconsistencies in texture, color, or ingredient distribution, helping maintain product uniformity and compliance with food safety standards. AI also supports sustainability initiatives by analyzing resource consumption and minimizing waste in ingredient sourcing and production.

New Trends in the Baking Ingredients Market

Higher demand for options such as low-sugar, no-sugar, gluten-free, organic, and clean-label bakery items is one of the major factors for the growth of the baking industry.

Health-conscious consumers in search of bakery items that are tasty, fulfilling, and also available with nutritional benefits, such as high in protein or fiber, are another major trend helpful to propel the growth of the market.

The growing population of vegans and plant-based diet followers, leading to demand for plant-based bakery items, also fuels the growth of the market.

Ready-to-eat bakery products available in convenient packaging are highly opted for by consumers with hectic lifestyles, further helping the growth of the market.

Higher demand for baking ingredients by consumers who prefer baking at home is also a major factor for the growth of the baking sector.



Recent Developments in the Baking Ingredients Market

In June 2025, Puratos, a well-renowned name in innovative bakery, sweet goods, and chocolate ingredients, announced the launch of its new pilot bakery plant at its US headquarters in New Jersey in collaboration with AMF Bakery Systems, the leader of bakery automation. (Source- https://finance.yahoo.com)

In July 2025, OSF Flavors, specializing in custom food and beverage flavors based on natural and organic ingredients, launched its Angel Hair Chocolate Flavor. The flavor includes silky, creamy, white chocolate with rich and nutty pistachio cream and a hint of sweet Turkish cotton candy Pismaniye. (Source- https://www.snackandbakery.com)

Product Survey of Baking Ingredients Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Forms Key Applications Leading Brands / Producers Flour & Premixes Primary base ingredient providing structure and texture; includes wheat, multigrain, and gluten-free options. Wheat flour, multigrain, almond, coconut, premix blends Bread, cakes, cookies, muffins, pastries General Mills, Cargill, King Arthur Baking, ITC, Pillsbury Leavening Agents Create aeration and volume by releasing gas during baking. Baking powder, baking soda, yeast, ammonium bicarbonate Bread, cakes, biscuits, pastries Lesaffre, AB Mauri, Angel Yeast, Dr. Oetker Sweeteners Provide sweetness and browning; includes natural and artificial options. Sugar, brown sugar, honey, molasses, stevia, syrups All bakery goods Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Südzucker, Domino Sugar Fats & Oils Add moisture, flavor, and tenderness; improve mouthfeel and texture. Butter, margarine, shortening, vegetable oils Cakes, cookies, pastries Wilmar International, AAK, Cargill, Bunge Emulsifiers Improve batter stability, texture, and shelf life. Lecithin, mono- & diglycerides, DATEM Bread, cakes, buns Corbion, ADM, Palsgaard, Kerry Group Enzymes Enhance dough handling, softness, and freshness retention. Amylases, lipases, proteases Bread, rolls, biscuits DSM-Firmenich, Novozymes, AB Enzymes Colors & Flavors Improve visual appeal and taste; natural colorants rising in demand. Natural, synthetic, flavor extracts Confectionery, cakes, cookies Givaudan, Symrise, Sensient Technologies Preservatives Extend shelf life by preventing microbial spoilage. Calcium propionate, sorbates, benzoates Packaged bread, pastries Kerry Group, Corbion, Jungbunzlauer Dairy Ingredients Add richness, flavor, and texture to baked goods. Milk powder, whey, butterfat, condensed milk Cakes, cookies, rolls Fonterra, Lactalis Ingredients, Saputo Cocoa & Chocolate Provide flavor, color, and aroma; used for coatings and fillings. Cocoa powder, chocolate chips, and chocolate liquor Brownies, cookies, cakes Barry Callebaut, Cargill Cocoa, Blommer Seeds, Nuts & Dried Fruits Add crunch, nutrition, and premium appeal. Almonds, raisins, sunflower seeds, chia Artisanal bread, cookies, bars Olam, Blue Diamond, Happilo Improvers & Conditioners Optimize dough elasticity, stability, and texture. Gluten, oxidizing agents, reducing agents Bread, rolls, industrial baking Lesaffre, Puratos, Ireks, Zeelandia Fillings & Toppings Enhance taste and visual appeal; ready-to-use formulations. Fruit fillings, icings, glazes, and chocolate spreads Cakes, tarts, donuts Dawn Foods, Puratos, CSK Food Enrichment



Baking Ingredients Market Dynamics

Post-Pandemic Rise in Home Baked Goods is Growing the Global Baking Ingredients Market

The baking ingredients market is seeing massive demand in the last few years due to the popularity of home baking and artisanal products. Since the viral food trends of COVID-19, a shift in consumer preference for home-based, creative baked goods is observed. There is also demand for high-quality, clean label ingredients including organic flour, natural, sugar-free sweeteners such as stevia and gluten-free alternatives. The use of non-GMO and vegan ingredients for baking is also on the rise. The rapid expansion of e-commerce has further fueled market growth by providing easier access to specialty baking ingredients for both home bakers and small-scale businesses.

With the rise of biotechnology research, food science has also made a massive leap, with manufacturers are innovating with functional food components such as enzymes, fiber blends, and plant proteins to enhance texture, nutrition, and shelf life of baking ingredients. These factors are creating robust growth for the baking ingredients market globally, particularly in emerging economies across Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where disposable incomes and interest in European-style bakery goods are steadily rising.

Opportunity

Diversification of Frozen Bakery Items is helpful for the Market’s Growth

Availability of different types of frozen baked goods is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the market. Such items can be easily carried and can be consumed anytime, as they have a longer shelf life. Hence, consumers prefer to opt for frozen breads, pastries, cakes, and other bakery items. Such bakery products have high nutritional qualities when made from functional ingredients and are ideal in taste even when consumed later.

Challenge

Regulatory Bodies May Slow the Growth of the Market

Regulatory agencies always ensure that the food-related products and ingredients are safe for consumption. Hence, they always apply stringent regulations in different procedures. Such procedures may hamper the product introduction in the market and may also slow down the introduction time. Hence, such issues may obstruct the growth of the baking ingredients market.

Baking Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Baking Ingredients Market in 2024

North America dominated the baking ingredients industry in 2024 due to higher demand for healthy bakery items. Consumers in the region prefer bakery options such as gluten-free, whole wheat, no-sugar or low-sugar, organic, clean label, and made with natural sweeteners. Hence, these factors further fuel market growth. The US plays a major role in the regional market's growth due to higher consumer demand for functional ingredients, clean–label products, artisanal bakery goods, and organic products.

Asia Pacific is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

The growing population of health-conscious consumers in the region is one of the biggest factors for the growth of the baking ingredients market in the Asia Pacific in the foreseeable period. Consumers highly demand gluten-free baked items, propelling the market’s growth. Hence, the region requires a higher supply of gluten-free flour and other functional ingredients helpful to enhance the nutritional profile of bakery items. Hence, such factors have a major contribution to the growth of the baking industry in the foreseeable period.

Due to higher demand for frozen bakery items, consumers are always in search of bakery products with a higher shelf life, which is helpful for the growth of the market. China has a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher demand for healthy baked goods, rapid urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and higher demand for natural and healthy baking ingredients.

Trade Analysis — Global Baking Ingredients Market: Import & Export

Top Exporters in the Baking Ingredients Market

United States



The U.S. is a leading exporter of baking ingredients, including high-quality wheat flour, sweeteners, baking powders, and functional ingredients such as enzymes and emulsifiers. Major American companies export to Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, leveraging strong R&D and advanced ingredient processing capabilities. The U.S. also leads in the export of organic and gluten-free baking ingredients, aligning with global consumer health trends.

European Union (Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy)



The EU dominates global exports of specialty baking ingredients, particularly emulsifiers, yeast, improvers, and flavor systems. Germany and France are major exporters of industrial baking ingredients and additives, while the Netherlands and Belgium serve as re-export hubs due to their well-developed ports and logistics networks. European manufacturers benefit from advanced food technology and compliance with strict EU quality standards, making them preferred suppliers to the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

China



China is a major exporter of commodity and specialty baking ingredients, including starches, leavening agents, and processed sugar derivatives. Its large-scale production capacity and competitive pricing make it a key supplier to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, China exports enzymes and chemical leaveners widely used by bakery manufacturers globally.

India



India’s exports of baking ingredients — including wheat flour, dry yeast, and bakery mixes — have increased substantially due to rising global demand for cost-effective supplies. India also exports natural and plant-based additives and sweeteners to Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf region.

Turkey



Turkey has emerged as a significant regional exporter of yeast, wheat flour, and dough improvers. Turkish baking ingredient manufacturers cater mainly to Middle Eastern, North African, and Central Asian markets, benefiting from geographic proximity and strong trade relationships.

Other Key Exporters

Countries such as Canada, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia also contribute significantly to the global supply chain, particularly for flours, dairy-based ingredients, and sweeteners used in bakery applications.

Top Importers and Demand Centers

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia)



The Asia-Pacific region is the largest importer of baking ingredients, driven by the rapid expansion of bakery chains, convenience food consumption, and Westernized eating habits. Japan and South Korea import premium European and U.S. baking ingredients, while developing markets such as Indonesia and India import leavening agents, mixes, and improvers to support domestic production.

Middle East & Africa



Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are major importers of flour, yeast, and pre-mix formulations due to limited domestic production and growing bakery product demand. The Middle East acts as both a consumption and re-export hub for baking ingredients imported from Europe and Asia.

European Union



Intra-EU trade in baking ingredients remains high, with member states exchanging emulsifiers, dairy powders, and flavor enhancers. Non-EU countries, especially in Eastern Europe and North Africa, also import heavily from EU suppliers.

North America (U.S. and Canada)



While being exporters, North American countries also import specialty flavor systems, natural colorants, and premium European leavening and enzyme solutions for high-end bakery applications.

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Chile)

Rising bakery consumption and industrialization have led to growing imports of baking enzymes, flavorings, and improvers, particularly from the U.S. and Europe.



Baking Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.5% Market Size in 2025 USD 18 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 19.17 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 31.72 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Baking Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The baking powder and mixes segment dominated the baking ingredients market in 2024, as it plays a vital role in the making of different types of bakery goods such as breads, puffs, tarts, pies, pastries, and other similar options. Higher demand for healthier options has also helped to maintain the stability of the ingredient, further burgeoning the growth of the market. The ingredient is also available in premium options that help to enhance the flavor, taste, texture, and appearance of bakery items.

The emulsifier segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period, as it is highly utilized in the baking industry, which is helpful for the growth of the market. The ingredient helps to maintain the freshness, shelf life, and taste of bakery items for a longer duration. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Emulsifiers are highly used in the food sector, from which the baking industry has a major stake. Hence, the segment plays a crucial role in the growth of the market in the region.

End Use Analysis

The bread segment dominated the baking ingredients market in 2024 due to the higher adaptability of bread manufacturers to changing consumer dietary preferences and food regulatory bodies. The market has undergone major changes due to factors such as technological progress, evolving consumer habits, and adjustments in the global supply chain. Consumers today are in search of bread options made from gluten-free flour, multigrain variants, and breads that are rich in fiber and protein, helpful to manage their nutritional profile.

The cakes and pastries segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to their high demand globally. Cakes and pastries are usually consumed in different types of celebratory events and are also adored by consumers of all age groups. Hence, such factors help to hike the growth of the market in the foreseen period. The segment also observes growth due to the availability of healthy options in cakes and pastries, which are highly demanded by health-conscious consumers.

Leading Companies and Key Innovators Shaping the Global Baking Ingredients Market

Associated British Foods (ABF): Associated British Foods is a global leader in bakery and food ingredients through its subsidiaries AB Mauri and ABF Ingredients. The company offers yeast, enzymes, emulsifiers, and specialty flours that enhance texture, flavor, and shelf life in baked goods. Its commitment to R&D, innovation, and sustainability makes it a key supplier to both industrial and artisanal bakeries worldwide.

Cargill: Cargill supplies a wide range of baking ingredients, including cocoa, starches, sweeteners, emulsifiers, and specialty fats. The company's expertise in functional and clean-label ingredients supports bakery manufacturers in improving texture, taste, and nutritional value. Cargill's sustainability initiatives in sourcing and production strengthen its leadership in the global bakery supply chain.

Cargill supplies a wide range of baking ingredients, including cocoa, starches, sweeteners, emulsifiers, and specialty fats. The company’s expertise in functional and clean-label ingredients supports bakery manufacturers in improving texture, taste, and nutritional value. Cargill’s sustainability initiatives in sourcing and production strengthen its leadership in the global bakery supply chain. DSM (now part of DSM-Firmenich): DSM provides nutritional and functional ingredients such as enzymes, vitamins, and specialty proteins that improve baking performance and shelf stability. Its BakeZyme enzyme range and clean-label solutions help bakers enhance dough tolerance and texture naturally. DSM’s innovations align with global demand for healthier, fortified baked products.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM): ADM is a major supplier of flour, emulsifiers, starches, and lecithin used across baked goods. The company's natural ingredient portfolio supports gluten replacement, texture enhancement, and moisture retention. ADM's vertically integrated grain sourcing ensures quality, consistency, and traceability for bakery applications.

ADM is a major supplier of flour, emulsifiers, starches, and lecithin used across baked goods. The company’s natural ingredient portfolio supports gluten replacement, texture enhancement, and moisture retention. ADM’s vertically integrated grain sourcing ensures quality, consistency, and traceability for bakery applications. Dawn Foods: Dawn Foods is a leading manufacturer of bakery mixes, fillings, glazes, and icings, serving industrial and retail bakeries worldwide. Its focus on taste innovation and ready-to-use ingredients supports product development across cakes, pastries, and desserts. Dawn’s extensive global network ensures consistent supply and technical support.

Dawn Foods is a leading manufacturer of bakery mixes, fillings, glazes, and icings, serving industrial and retail bakeries worldwide. Its focus on taste innovation and ready-to-use ingredients supports product development across cakes, pastries, and desserts. Dawn’s extensive global network ensures consistent supply and technical support. Grupo Bimbo: Grupo Bimbo, one of the world’s largest bakery companies, also produces and distributes baking ingredients such as premixes and improvers for internal and commercial use. Its vertically integrated operations and strong R&D capabilities promote efficiency and product innovation.

Grupo Bimbo, one of the world’s largest bakery companies, also produces and distributes baking ingredients such as premixes and improvers for internal and commercial use. Its vertically integrated operations and strong R&D capabilities promote efficiency and product innovation. Lallemand Inc.: Lallemand specializes in yeast and bacteria-based ingredients used in breadmaking and fermentation. Its Baking Solutions Division offers yeast, dough conditioners, and functional blends designed for consistent quality and performance.

Lallemand specializes in yeast and bacteria-based ingredients used in breadmaking and fermentation. Its Baking Solutions Division offers yeast, dough conditioners, and functional blends designed for consistent quality and performance. General Mills Inc.: General Mills manufactures a broad range of baking mixes, flours, and improvers under brands like Pillsbury and Gold Medal. The company’s innovation in convenience baking and premium at-home products continues to drive market growth.

General Mills manufactures a broad range of baking mixes, flours, and improvers under brands like Pillsbury and Gold Medal. The company’s innovation in convenience baking and premium at-home products continues to drive market growth. Corbion: Corbion is a global leader in emulsifiers, enzymes, and natural preservatives for the bakery industry. Its Pristine and SweetPro ranges improve texture, freshness, and shelf stability while meeting clean-label demands.

Corbion is a global leader in emulsifiers, enzymes, and natural preservatives for the bakery industry. Its Pristine and SweetPro ranges improve texture, freshness, and shelf stability while meeting clean-label demands. Bakels: Bakels provides a comprehensive portfolio of bakery mixes, fillings, and improvers, focusing on ready-to-use and time-saving ingredients. Its global R&D network tailors formulations for local consumer preferences and production environments.

Ingredion: Ingredion supplies starches, sweeteners, and hydrocolloids that improve texture and moisture management in baked products. Its focus on plant-based and functional ingredients aligns with clean-label and gluten-free trends.

Ingredion supplies starches, sweeteners, and hydrocolloids that improve texture and moisture management in baked products. Its focus on plant-based and functional ingredients aligns with clean-label and gluten-free trends. Yamazaki Baking: Yamazaki Baking, Japan’s largest bread manufacturer, produces baking ingredients such as yeast, flour blends, and improvers for its operations and partners. Its emphasis on quality and innovation supports consistent product standards across markets.

Yamazaki Baking, Japan’s largest bread manufacturer, produces baking ingredients such as yeast, flour blends, and improvers for its operations and partners. Its emphasis on quality and innovation supports consistent product standards across markets. Flowers Foods: Flowers Foods manufactures bread, rolls, and snack cakes under brands like Nature’s Own and Dave’s Killer Bread. The company also develops proprietary baking formulations to enhance product consistency and nutrition.

Flowers Foods manufactures bread, rolls, and snack cakes under brands like Nature’s Own and Dave’s Killer Bread. The company also develops proprietary baking formulations to enhance product consistency and nutrition. Puratos: Puratos is a major supplier of improvers, mixes, and fillings, serving artisan, industrial, and in-store bakeries. Its Sapore and O-tentic lines use natural fermentation to improve taste and freshness. The company’s strong focus on innovation centers, sensory research, and sustainable sourcing reinforces its market leadership.

Puratos is a major supplier of improvers, mixes, and fillings, serving artisan, industrial, and in-store bakeries. Its Sapore and O-tentic lines use natural fermentation to improve taste and freshness. The company’s strong focus on innovation centers, sensory research, and sustainable sourcing reinforces its market leadership. Lesaffre: Lesaffre is a global expert in yeast, fermentation, and baking solutions. Its product portfolio includes active dry yeast, sourdough starters, and improvers that enhance dough structure and flavor. Lesaffre’s continuous innovation supports both traditional and industrial baking applications.

Lesaffre is a global expert in yeast, fermentation, and baking solutions. Its product portfolio includes active dry yeast, sourdough starters, and improvers that enhance dough structure and flavor. Lesaffre’s continuous innovation supports both traditional and industrial baking applications. Aryzta AG: Aryzta supplies frozen bakery products and ingredient solutions to global retailers and foodservice operators. Its innovation in frozen doughs, artisan breads, and ready-to-bake pastries supports operational flexibility and quality consistency.

Aryzta supplies frozen bakery products and ingredient solutions to global retailers and foodservice operators. Its innovation in frozen doughs, artisan breads, and ready-to-bake pastries supports operational flexibility and quality consistency. Britannia Industries Ltd.: Britannia is a leading Indian bakery brand producing biscuits, cakes, and bread. The company sources and develops baking ingredients in-house, focusing on taste innovation, affordability, and mass-market accessibility.

Britannia is a leading Indian bakery brand producing biscuits, cakes, and bread. The company sources and develops baking ingredients in-house, focusing on taste innovation, affordability, and mass-market accessibility. Tiger Brands Company: Tiger Brands is a leading South African food producer offering flours, mixes, and bakery products under brands like Albany. Its integrated operations ensure product consistency and quality across the African market.

Tiger Brands is a leading South African food producer offering flours, mixes, and bakery products under brands like Albany. Its integrated operations ensure product consistency and quality across the African market. Goodman Fielder: Goodman Fielder supplies flour, yeast, and pre-mixes for bakery operations in the Asia-Pacific region. Its brands, including MeadowLea and White Wings, are well recognized in both retail and commercial baking.

Goodman Fielder supplies flour, yeast, and pre-mixes for bakery operations in the Asia-Pacific region. Its brands, including MeadowLea and White Wings, are well recognized in both retail and commercial baking. Uniferm GmbH & Co.: Uniferm develops yeast, improvers, and sourdoughs for industrial and artisan bakeries. The company’s expertise in fermentation and clean-label technology enhances dough performance and flavor development.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Emulsifier

Yeast

Enzymes

Baking Powder & Mixes

Oils, Fats & Shortenings

Colors & Flavors

Starch

Preservatives

Others



By End use

Bread

Cakes & Pastries

Cookies & Biscuits

Rolls & Pies

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

