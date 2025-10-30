Canada Pharmaceutical Market Report 2025: A $48.11 Billion Industry by 2033, Driven by Aging Populations, Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence, Supportive Regulations, and Strong R&D Infrastructure

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Pharmaceutical Market Report by ATC / Therapeutic Class, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Region, and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Canada Pharmaceutical Market is expected to reach US$ 48.11 billion by 2033 from US$ 32.88 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.32% from 2025 to 2033

The aging of the population and the increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses, government assistance and healthcare regulations, and a strong pharmaceutical R&D industry backed by top-tier research institutes are the main drivers of the market. The pharmaceutical business in Canada is centered in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, where robust infrastructure, manpower availability, and research ecosystems propel industry expansion. Although they have lower roles in production and innovation, other provinces are building their capacities.







The pharmaceutical sector in Canada, which includes a broad range of operations including R&D, production, distribution, and regulatory affairs, is an essential part of the nation's healthcare ecosystem. By guaranteeing access to necessary medications, the industry promotes public health objectives while also making a substantial contribution to employment and economic activity. Canada is known for its high standards in medicine quality, safety, and efficacy, and it has a significant number of both domestic and foreign companies.



One major element affecting the pharmaceutical market in Canada is the aging of the population. Over the next ten years, there will likely be 5.1 million people over the age of 65, which will significantly increase demand for pharmaceuticals and medical services. In order to manage age-related illnesses and chronic health conditions, seniors usually need to take drugs. The need for pharmaceutical companies to create medications and healthcare solutions specifically suited to the demands of senior citizens is underscored by this demographic transition. The aging population is a major factor influencing the dynamics of the Canadian pharmaceutical market since it highlights the significance of geriatric medicine and healthcare services.



The market is anticipated to develop as a result of rising need for improved therapeutics and early and precise disease detection. With almost 28% of all deaths occurring each year, cancer is the nation's biggest cause of death, according to the Canadian Cancer Society. In 2022, there were approximately 233,900 new instances of cancer and 85,100 cancer-related deaths in Canada. In the same year, around 121,100 men and 112,800 women received a cancer diagnosis. Lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers are the most frequently diagnosed cancers in the nation.



Key Factors Driving the Canada Pharmaceutical Market Growth

Growth of Specialty Drugs and Biopharmaceuticals



Biopharmaceuticals and specialty medications that address certain illnesses and complicated medical situations are becoming more and more popular in Canada's pharmaceutical sector. These goods frequently call for specialized production, delivery, and storage, which promotes the expansion of sophisticated pharmaceutical infrastructure. Businesses are investing in R&D for biologics, immunotherapies, and gene-based treatments in response to the growing need for precision therapies.

Collaboration between academic institutions and biotech companies is broadening medicinal possibilities and speeding up research schedules. Additionally, regulatory frameworks are changing to promote innovation while maintaining efficacy and safety. The expansion of this sector is strengthening Canada's standing as a hub for pharmaceutical innovation and opening up new business prospects for companies involved in high-value, high-complexity drug markets.



Growing Chronic Illnesses and the Aging Population



The country's aging population and rising rates of chronic illnesses are the main factors propelling the Canadian pharmaceutical market. More than 861,000 people 85 and older were counted in the 2021 Census, more than twice as many as in the 2001 Census, according to Statistics Canada. With a 12% increase over 2016, the population 85 and older is one of the fastest-growing age groups. At the moment, 2.3% of people are 85 years of age or older. The demand for medications and medical services increases as the population ages.

Elderly people are more likely to suffer from chronic conditions including diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, and cardiovascular disease, which need for ongoing treatment and medication. Pharmaceuticals, including both prescription and over-the-counter medications, are in constant demand due to this demographic transition. Additionally, the market is further stimulated by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among younger populations as a result of lifestyle factors such stress, poor food, and lack of exercise.



Government Assistance and Policy Measures



The industry is expanding as a result of government initiatives to improve domestic pharmaceutical capabilities and healthcare delivery. Research, production, and commercialization programs are making Canadian pharmaceutical companies more competitive. Infrastructure expenditures, tax breaks for research and development, and public funding for the life sciences all foster innovation and the growth of the sector

Policies aimed at enhancing medicine accessibility and affordability also contribute to increased demand, especially for generic and necessary drugs. Regulatory and economic objectives are increasingly aligned when federal and provincial governments collaborate on health programs. Investors, researchers, and businesses looking to expand or enter the Canadian pharmaceutical sector are encouraged by this policy environment.



Challenges in the Canada Pharmaceutical Market

Pressures from Regulation and Pricing



Pharmaceutical businesses may face difficulties in Canada's regulatory environment, despite the country's strict standards for patient safety and drug licensing. The approval procedure can be drawn out and complicated, particularly for expensive or novel treatments. Government initiatives to regulate medicine costs can also have an impact on market entry tactics and profitability.

Product release is frequently delayed by price regulations and reimbursement negotiations with provincial drug programs, which may need for substantial documentation. Pharmaceutical companies must carefully plan and allocate their resources in order to meet these obstacles. A major conflict still exists between affordability and innovation, particularly when it comes to the introduction of ground-breaking treatments that demand large financial outlays and sustained benefits.



Manufacturing and Supply Chain Restrictions



Global interruptions, a lack of indigenous production capacity, and logistical inefficiencies can all have an impact on Canada's pharmaceutical supply chain. Reliance on foreign vendors for both raw supplies and final goods makes one more susceptible to delays and shortages. During public health emergencies, these problems were more noticeable, underscoring the necessity of increased self-sufficiency.

Significant funding, personnel development, and regulatory alignment are necessary for local manufacturing expansion. Additionally, smaller producers face operational issues when it comes to adhering to strict quality standards. In order to sustain the industry's worldwide competitiveness in an increasingly complicated supply landscape, improve healthcare resilience, and guarantee constant access to drugs, these constraints must be addressed.

Recent Developments in Canada Pharmaceutical Industry

GSK's Jemperli (dostarlimab) plus chemotherapy was approved by Health Canada in April 2025 for all persons with primary advanced or first recurrent endometrial cancer.

After receiving permission from Health Canada in August 2024, Shield Therapeutics plc and Kye Pharmaceuticals introduced ACCRUFeR (ferric maltol) in Canada in March 2025. For adults with iron deficiency anemia (IDA), the medication is now prescribed.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. announced in April 2025 that Nora Pharma Inc., its fully owned subsidiary, will be launching Everolimus in Canada. It is anticipated that the oncology medication will have a USD 2.5 billion global market potential.

