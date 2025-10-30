New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $19M Raised as V1 Launch Draws Closer

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance sector continues to expand rapidly, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has become one of the most closely watched new names in the space. With its presale now approaching the $19 million milestone and Phase 6 nearing completion, the project is drawing serious attention from investors following DeFi development cycles. The upcoming V1 launch on Sepolia Testnet, planned for Q4 2025, represents a key moment for Mutuum Finance as it moves from concept to a working product — a stage that often separates promising projects from those that fade away.





Presale Reaches New Heights

Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6 of its presale, with tokens currently priced at $0.035. The next phase will raise the price by nearly 20% to $0.04, followed by a confirmed launch price of $0.06, giving early participants a clear, defined entry window.

So far, the project has raised more than $18.2 million and attracted over 17,600 holders, a strong figure for a protocol still in its presale stage. Interest has accelerated throughout each phase, with demand pushing every previous round to sell out faster than the last. This growth has created a sense of momentum that many in the community now describe as one of the most active presales in DeFi this year.

The appeal lies not only in the token’s affordability but also in its clear roadmap and practical utility. As the team continues building toward its product release, Mutuum Finance has established a reputation for maintaining a professional pace of development rather than relying on hype alone.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

At its foundation, Mutuum Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol where users can lend or borrow crypto assets directly through smart contracts. It combines two complementary lending models designed to make on-chain credit more efficient and accessible.

The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model allows users to supply assets to a shared liquidity pool. In exchange, they receive mtTokens, which serve as proof of deposit and automatically accrue interest as loans are repaid. A depositor lending 1 ETH, for example, would receive 1 mtETH, which gradually increases in value over time as the pool generates yield.

Meanwhile, the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace lets participants create direct lending agreements with each other. This is especially useful for less common assets or custom loan terms. Lenders and borrowers can agree on interest rates and durations while still benefiting from full on-chain transparency and automatic liquidations if collateral becomes unsafe.

By combining both markets, Mutuum Finance provides flexibility for different types of users — those who prefer passive income and those who want more control over lending terms.

Data-Driven Risk Management

Security and stability are central to Mutuum Finance’s design. Each supported asset is assigned risk parameters, including Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, liquidation thresholds, and caps on deposits and borrowing. Stablecoins such as ETH and USDT can reach up to 75% LTV with an 80%liquidation threshold, while more volatile tokens are capped around 40% LTV with tighter liquidation triggers.





These measures ensure that the protocol maintains a healthy balance between safety and efficiency. If collateral values drop below safe limits, the system automatically liquidates positions to protect lenders and preserve liquidity. A Liquidator Bot is being developed to handle these processes without manual intervention, improving transparency and reliability.

Mutuum Finance also plans to integrate oracle infrastructure, likely beginning with Chainlink, to guarantee accurate asset pricing and timely liquidation updates. Reliable oracle data is vital for preventing manipulation and maintaining confidence in the protocol’s risk engine.

Credibility and Security Measures

Mutuum Finance’s presale success has been matched by its focus on transparency and code quality. The project recently passed a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan Score — a strong result that underscores its commitment to smart-contract security. Alongside the audit, the team launched a $50,000 bug bounty program to reward ethical hackers for discovering potential code issues before the mainnet release.

Community engagement has also played a big role in Mutuum Finance’s visibility. The team introduced a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This feature keeps the community active, promotes transparency in fundraising, and maintains excitement during the presale.

From Development to Deployment

The upcoming V1 protocol launch on Sepolia Testnet is expected to be the project’s most important milestone so far. This release will introduce Mutuum Finance’s four main components: the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. The testnet will initially support ETH and USDT for both lending and collateral, two assets chosen for their strong liquidity and stable market behavior.

The purpose of the testnet is to validate real-time interest calculations, liquidation mechanisms, and overall system performance before deployment on mainnet. Once testing is complete, Mutuum Finance plans to expand support to additional cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, paving the way for a multi-chain rollout.

Moving from development to a live test environment is a crucial step for any DeFi protocol. It provides tangible proof that the project’s technology works as intended, which often drives a surge in visibility and confidence among both investors and developers.

Structured Tokenomics and Sustainable Model

Mutuum Finance’s tokenomics are built for long-term functionality rather than short-term hype. Out of the 4 billion MUTM tokens, the presale accounts for 45.5%, while the remainder is reserved for ecosystem development, liquidity mining, partnerships, and community incentives. This balanced approach helps ensure continued funding and engagement as the platform grows.

With more than $18.2 million raised and 80% of Phase 6 already allocated, many in the DeFi community are watching closely for when the next stage opens. Each price step brings Mutuum Finance closer to its launch valuation, and the remaining allocation for Phase 6 is tightening quickly.

As the presale nears its next price increase and the V1 testnet gets closer, excitement continues to build. Early participation remains open, but supply in this phase is limited — creating a sense of urgency among those looking to secure positions before the token lists publicly.

