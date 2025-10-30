San Diego's Premier Home Remodeling Contractor Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence with 500+ Successful Projects

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Home Builders, a leading provider of home remodeling in San Diego , celebrates over 30 years of delivering exceptional remodeling services to homeowners throughout San Diego County. Since 1995, the family-owned company has completed more than 500 successful projects, earning a spotless reputation with zero liens, zero lawsuits, and a 5.0-star rating from satisfied customers.





Founded as a family-owned business with a mission to restore integrity to the home remodeling industry, First Choice Home Builders has grown from a small Mira Mesa operation into San Diego County's most referred remodeling contractor. The company's unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and on-time project delivery has made it the go-to choice for homeowners seeking reliable home renovation services.

"We started this company 30 years ago because San Diego homeowners deserved better," said Igor, Managing Director of First Choice Home Builders. "Too many contractors overpromised and underdelivered. We built our reputation on a simple principle: keep your word, finish on time, and treat every home like it's your own. Three decades later, that's still how we operate every single day.

Comprehensive Remodeling Services for Every San Diego Home

First Choice Home Builders offers complete home transformation solutions, specializing in kitchen remodeling San Diego projects that range from $35,000 modern makeovers to $200,000 luxury renovations. The company provides comprehensive services including:

Custom kitchen remodeling with designer cabinetry and premium countertops

Luxury bathroom renovations and spa-like master bath transformations

ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) construction adding $150,000-$300,000+ in property value

Room additions and second-story expansions

Complete whole-home renovations

Outdoor living spaces, decks, and patio covers

Structural modifications and layout redesigns



As a fully licensed California contractor (License #1139661), bonded, and insured, First Choice Home Builders handles every aspect of the remodeling process, from initial design consultation and permit processing through construction and final inspection. The company's deep expertise with San Diego's 18 different jurisdictions, building codes, and HOA requirements ensures smooth project approvals and code compliance.

Setting the Standard for San Diego Remodeling Excellence

What distinguishes First Choice Home Builders from competitors is their proven 30-year track record with zero liens and zero lawsuits – a rare achievement in the construction industry. The company's comprehensive approach includes:

Deep Local Expertise : Three decades serving exclusively San Diego County, with intimate knowledge of coastal climate construction, local building codes, and neighborhood architectural standards

: Three decades serving exclusively San Diego County, with intimate knowledge of coastal climate construction, local building codes, and neighborhood architectural standards Transparent Pricing : Detailed, itemized estimates with no hidden fees or surprise costs – homeowners know exactly what they're paying before construction begins

: Detailed, itemized estimates with no hidden fees or surprise costs – homeowners know exactly what they're paying before construction begins Full-Service Solutions : Complete project management from design consultation through final walkthrough, including permits, construction, and quality assurance

: Complete project management from design consultation through final walkthrough, including permits, construction, and quality assurance Licensed & Insured : Fully licensed California contractor (License #1139661), bonded, and insured with all work meeting or exceeding San Diego building codes

: Fully licensed California contractor (License #1139661), bonded, and insured with all work meeting or exceeding San Diego building codes Clear Communication : Regular project updates, prompt responses, and construction that stays on schedule and on budget

: Regular project updates, prompt responses, and construction that stays on schedule and on budget Quality Materials: Premium materials and finishes including luxury flooring, custom cabinetry, high-performance countertops, and energy-efficient upgrades

Serving All San Diego Communities

First Choice Home Builders proudly serves neighborhoods throughout San Diego County, including Scripps Ranch, Mira Mesa, Miramar Ranch, Carroll Canyon, Torrey Highlands, Sorrento Valley, La Jolla, Normal Heights, and surrounding communities. The company's portfolio spans diverse architectural styles, from 1920s Craftsman bungalows to modern coastal estates.

Recent projects include complete kitchen renovations in Scripps Ranch, luxury bathroom remodels in Mira Mesa, ADU construction in Torrey Highlands, and whole-home transformations throughout San Diego County. The company's expertise with San Diego's unique coastal climate ensures all work is built to withstand the region's specific environmental conditions.

Proven Process Eliminates Stress and Surprises

First Choice Home Builders has refined its five-step remodeling process over 30 years to deliver zero-stress project experiences:

Free Design Consultation: Comprehensive in-home assessment with 3D renderings, preliminary designs, and detailed estimates at no cost ($500 value) Design Development: Complete construction documents, finish selections, and fixed-price contracts with no hidden costs Permits & Approvals: Full management of San Diego permit processes, city meetings, and HOA approvals Expert Construction: Licensed electricians, plumbers, and craftsmen with daily progress updates and organized job sites Final Walkthrough & Warranty: Thorough inspection, documentation, and lifetime support



About First Choice Home Builders

Founded in 1995, First Choice Home Builders is a family-owned and operated home remodeling company serving San Diego County, California. Fully licensed (License #1139661), bonded, and insured, the company specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, ADU construction, room additions, and complete home transformations for residential properties.

With over 30 years of experience, 500+ completed projects, and a pristine record of zero liens and zero lawsuits, First Choice Home Builders has become synonymous with quality, reliability, and exceptional customer service throughout San Diego County. The company's team of expert craftsmen and designers is trained to handle projects ranging from $35,000 kitchen makeovers to $200,000+ whole-home renovations, delivering results on time and on budget.

The company maintains its headquarters at 10620 Treena St, San Diego, CA 92131, and offers free design consultations to homeowners throughout San Diego County. First Choice Home Builders' commitment to transparent pricing, clear communication, and superior craftsmanship has earned the trust of generations of San Diego families.

For more information or to schedule a free $500 design consultation, call (619) 673-5570 or email info@1homebuilders.com.

Media Contact:

First Choice Home Builders

Phone: (619) 673-5570

Email: info@1homebuilders.com

Address: 10620 Treena St, San Diego, CA 92131

License: #1139661

Website: www.1homebuilders.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d80a552d-0f55-4601-a7ca-e9253d987ef0