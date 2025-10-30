Tilray Brands Sets Sights on Asia: Bringing Award-Winning Craft Beers to Japan’s Premier American Craft Beer Experience Festival

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, is bringing its celebrated craft beer brands to the heart of Asia. Tilray will debut select craft brands at the highly anticipated American Craft Beer Experience Festival in Japan, held November 22–24, 2025, in Tokyo’s vibrant Hibiya Park.

Tilray’s participation in the American Craft Beer Experience Festival in Japan underscores the company’s commitment to growing its beverage business across key global markets, especially in Asia, where demand for premium craft brews continues to soar. As part of the Brewers Association’s Export Development Program, the festival stands as Asia’s top event for American craft breweries, drawing thousands of industry leaders, enthusiasts, and media from across the region.





Tilray Brands will host its own dedicated booth, pouring tap-only selections from its celebrated portfolio, including:

“Tilray’s presence at the American Craft Beer Experience Festival is a testament to our global vision and the success of our beverage brands,” said Rajnish Ohri, President, International. “Expanding into Japan and broader Asia unlocks tremendous opportunities for growth, collaboration, and cultural exchange. We are excited to share the artistry and bold flavors of our craft beers with new audiences and strengthen our international footprint.”

The festival, now in its eighth year, is a cornerstone of the Brewers Association’s international outreach, offering a platform for U.S. breweries to build relationships and explore new market opportunities. Tilray’s booth will offer attendees a chance to engage directly with brewery representatives, learn about brewing techniques, and explore the unique flavor profiles of each beer, all served fresh from the tap.

About Tilray Brands



Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.



For more information on Tilray’s brand portfolio, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

