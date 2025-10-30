NETSCOUT positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Network Detection & Response (NDR), 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading NDR vendors.

NETSCOUT, with its comprehensive NDR solution Omnis Cyber Intelligence, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named NETSCOUT as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Network Detection & Response, 2025.

“The NETSCOUT NDR solution, Omnis Cyber Intelligence, delivers powerful network visibility and advanced encrypted traffic analysis to uncover threats others might miss,” stated Mohnish Rathore, Analyst, QKS Group. “With automated forensics, real-time traffic insights, and high-fidelity network logs, it enables faster investigations and smarter responses. Its integration with MITRE ATT&CK helps security teams link threats to known tactics, strengthening intelligence-driven monitoring and protection.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Network Detection & Response providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“Being recognized in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Network Detection and Response underscores NETSCOUT’s commitment to delivering packet-based visibility, threat detection, and investigation at scale,” said Tom Bienkowski, Director of Product Marketing at NETSCOUT. “Our Omnis Cyber Intelligence platform empowers organizations to see what others miss - from encrypted traffic to east-west traffic - ensuring faster, data-driven investigation and responses across their hybrid and cloud environments.”

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

