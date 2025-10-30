CropLife Canada Urges Bold Action to Unlock Agricultural Productivity Growth and Strengthen the Economy

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CropLife Canada is calling on the federal government to prioritize agriculture by making bold and decisive policy changes that can help unlock over $100B in GDP growth over the next decade.

Pierre Petelle, president and CEO of CropLife Canada, emphasizes the critical need for the Government of Canada to adopt a growth mindset that positions agriculture as an economic superpower. "There has been considerable talk about unleashing Canada’s economy and agriculture cannot be overlooked as a national priority,” Petelle stated.

Despite its undeniable impact, the agricultural sector faces significant hurdles that hinder its growth, including timely and predictable approvals for new agricultural innovations like seed and crop protection products. “While there are many things outside of Canada’s control like extreme weather events and tariffs, the regulatory system is within its control,” says Petelle.

While Canadian farmers used to be among the first to have access to new crop protection tools, they are now often left waiting while their competitors in other countries reap the benefits of the technologies.

“There are currently half as many submissions of pesticides seeking regulatory approval in Canada as there were a decade ago, and yet the timelines for approval have nearly doubled. This puts Canada at risk of falling further behind other nations that have established more efficient and predictable regulatory frameworks,” says Petelle.

It is critical that farmers have timely access to new seed and crop protection tools to remain resilient in the face of climate change challenges and to compete in the global market. Canada’s agricultural productivity growth has stagnated at less than 1 per cent from its peak of almost 2 per cent two decades ago.

“In an industry where there’s so much potential to increase productivity and serve a global market in need of Canadian-grown food and feed, we need to capitalize on the opportunity,” says Petelle.

In addition, it’s important that Canada position itself as an attractive place for investment in R&D so we can have made-in-Canada solutions for farmers.

"We have Canadian companies doing exceptional work, yet they often seek paths to commercialization in other countries due to uniquely Canadian demands and lack of timeliness. Canada needs a bold re-set when it comes to modernizing its regulatory approach,” says Petelle.

CropLife Canada is urging the federal government to act decisively on a number of no-cost measures that will help drive productivity and innovation within the sector. Key recommendations include:

Put food security and affordability at the forefront – update the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) mandates to weigh economic impacts alongside health and safety.

– update the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) mandates to weigh economic impacts alongside health and safety. Institute cutting-edge regulatory practices – leverage reviews and best regulatory practices from trusted, risk-based jurisdictions.

– leverage reviews and best regulatory practices from trusted, risk-based jurisdictions. Set and meet clear regulatory approval timelines – require the PMRA to meet 100% of its performance targets to make Canada a top destination for innovation and investment.

– require the PMRA to meet 100% of its performance targets to make Canada a top destination for innovation and investment. Cut red tape – eliminate bureaucratic processes at the PMRA that do nothing to protect health and safety and focus scientific resources on getting new tools to farmers faster.

New data from spark*insights reveals that 81% of Canadians believe every dollar invested in agricultural science and technology yields significantly greater economic benefits for the nation.

A recent report by RBC shows Canada’s global market share in agriculture has dropped 12% since 2000, slipping from 5th to 7th place globally, and could fall even further if corrective measures are not taken.

“Canadian crops are exported around the world and bring billions into our economy, funding essential services like healthcare and infrastructure. Agriculture is truly the backbone of the Canadian economy and a huge engine for growth that benefits every Canadian,” said Petelle.

CropLife Canada joined other national agricultural organizations in a joint letter to the Prime Minister, urging the government to act now. Read the Let’s Grow Canada letter.

