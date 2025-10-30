iBio Unveils New Non-Human Primate Data on IBIO-610, an Activin E Antibody with Strong Therapeutic Potential for Fat-Selective Weight-Loss and Weight Maintenance

Previously reported data showed that in a diet-induced obesity mouse model, IBIO-610 drives fat-selective, GLP-1-synergistic weight loss and prevents weight regain following GLP-1 treatment discontinuation

New non-human primate data projects a human half-life of up to 100 days, potentially enabling treatment with only twice-yearly dosing

Extended half-life data and differentiated mechanism of action reinforce IBIO-610’s potential as a leading next-generation therapy for obesity and cardiometabolic disease

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody therapies, today announced new preclinical data from its obese non-human primate (NHP) study evaluating IBIO-610, potentially a first-in-class Activin E antibody candidate supported by preclinical data. The new data demonstrates an extended half-life of 33.2 days in NHPs and a predicted human half-life of up to 100 days, suggesting the potential for dosing as infrequently as twice per year. The findings will be presented by Cory Schwartz, Ph.D., Director of Research and Early Development of iBio, during an oral session at ObesityWeek® 2025, taking place November 4–7 in Atlanta.

“GLP-1 therapies have transformed the treatment for obesity, but gaps in patient care remain for durable options addressing biology beyond appetite control,” said Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of iBio. “Our AI-enabled discovery platform has accomplished what was long considered extremely difficult - creating potentially a first-in-class long-acting antibody against Activin E. We believe this modality offers deep, sustained pathway blockade with infrequent dosing while leveraging the scalability and reliability of the global antibody manufacturing infrastructure. These advances underscore the differentiated potential of IBIO-610 and the broader power of our platform to unlock challenging, next-generation targets in obesity and cardiometabolic disease.”

The pharmacokinetic data, to be presented at ObesityWeek, demonstrates IBIO-610 has an extended half-life in obese non-human primates of 33.2 days. Based on an allomeric scaling model of half-life extended antibodies1,2, it is predicted IBIO-610 will have a half-life in humans of up to 100 days, reducing the dosing frequency to once every six months, which has the potential to significantly improve patient experience.

“We are encouraged by these findings, as the combination of extended half-life and strong mechanistic validation in our mouse models underscores the differentiated profile of IBIO-610,” said Dr. Schwartz. “We believe that antibody-mediated targeting of Activin E has the potential to enable more comprehensive pathway modulation than other therapeutic approaches for the treatment of obesity. With its long-acting profile and fat-selective biology, IBIO-610 could not only promote fat-selective weight loss but also serve as an option for individuals transitioning off GLP-1 therapies, helping them maintain results without frequent injections, daily pills, or the side effects associated with GLP-1 agonism.”

