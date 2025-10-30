WatchGuard recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Network Detection & Response (NDR), 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading NDR vendors.

WatchGuard, with its comprehensive NDR solution ThreatSync, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named WatchGuard as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Network Detection & Response, 2025.

Mohnish Rathore, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "The WatchGuard ThreatSync NDR solution provides continuous network monitoring that helps organizations quickly spot unusual or risky activity without needing complex setups. It uses smart AI technology to watch all network traffic, including encrypted flows, and alerts IT teams to potential threats with easy-to-understand risk scores. The solution is designed to work smoothly with existing security tools and makes responding to threats faster with policies and automation. “

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Network Detection & Response providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“Being named a leader in the SPARK Matrix validates our push to deliver enterprise-grade network detection and response without the complexity of traditional NDR,” said Andrew Young, Chief Product Officer at WatchGuard Technologies. “ThreatSync NDR’s cloud-native, AI-driven design gives midsize and small enterprises the visibility, speed, and protection to stop advanced threats like ransomware and supply chain attacks faster. It’s proof we’re redefining NDR for leaner teams without losing depth or speed.”

Additional Resources:

For more information about WatchGuard, visit the WatchGuard website.

About WATCHGUARD:

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases business scale and velocity while improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect over 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions, and updates, follow WatchGuard on Instagram, X.com (@WatchGuard), Facebook, or LinkedIn. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Inkhouse@watchguard.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/watchguard-recognized-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-network-detection-response-ndr-2025-by-qks-group-1561

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/