Aduro Clean Technologies Provides Update on NGP Pilot Plant Commissioning

LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today provides an update on the progress of the Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant.

Highlights of Ongoing Commissioning Progress

On-schedule progression: The NGP Pilot Plant remains on schedule, having advanced from Phase 1 to Phase 2 commissioning as planned.

The NGP Pilot Plant remains on schedule, having advanced from Phase 1 to Phase 2 commissioning as planned. Commissioning of core systems underway : All major modules, including the extruder, Zeton-fabricated process skids, and Siemens automation network, are now installed at the London, Ontario facility and are progressing through staged commissioning.

: All major modules, including the extruder, Zeton-fabricated process skids, and Siemens automation network, are now installed at the London, Ontario facility and are progressing through staged commissioning. System validation milestones achieved: The extruder successfully completed Site Acceptance Testing (SAT); Zeton skids passed Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT); and Siemens is continuing work on automation system commissioning alongside physical equipment.

The extruder successfully completed Site Acceptance Testing (SAT); Zeton skids passed Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT); and Siemens is continuing work on automation system commissioning alongside physical equipment. Phase 2 commissioning focus: Current activities include sequential testing, subsystem verification, wet runs, and process tuning through November and into mid-December 2025, preparing the plant for integrated operation.

Current activities include sequential testing, subsystem verification, wet runs, and process tuning through November and into mid-December 2025, preparing the plant for integrated operation. Operator training and procedures: Commissioning activities also include planned operator training and development of standardized operating procedures, ensuring readiness for continuous plant operation and future scale-up phases.





The NGP Pilot Plant is a key step in the Company’s scale-up pathway, designed to validate Hydrochemolytic™ Technology in continuous operation, establish operating parameters across target feedstocks, and produce product samples and quality data for customer evaluation. It will confirm mass and energy balances, yields, and controllability, supply data to support environmental assessments and lifecycle analyses, support operator training and procedures, and generate the key data to inform the design basis and integration approach for the previously announced demonstration plant with an initial capacity of 8,000 tons per year.

All three main systems are now onsite at the recently expanded Aduro laboratory facilities in London, Ontario, and commissioning has advanced into its next phase. Since the last project update, the NGP Pilot Plant moved from Phase 1 into Phase 2 commissioning. Phase 1, which began in September 2025, focused on assembly and installation of major systems, mechanical completion, and verification of utilities and communications. During this period, the extruder system was installed, commissioned, and successfully completed its Site Acceptance Test (SAT). The modular process skids fabricated by Zeton Inc. also completed Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) prior to shipment and have since been delivered to site. Siemens Canada completed configuration of the automation, control, and communication systems, and integrated the extruder systems, utilities, and ancillary systems into an integrated control network. Additional work included connection of plant utilities, electrical systems, and safety interlocks, ensuring full readiness for process commissioning. Assembly and integration activities continue as the plant progresses through Phase 2 commissioning.

The commissioning roadmap continues to follow a structured progression. Phase 2 commissioning, which began in October 2025, focuses on integrated operations, wet runs, and process tuning. These activities will continue through November and into mid-December, after which the Pilot Plant will move toward final preparation for extended operation campaigns.

Key partners of Aduro continue to play a central role in supporting the commissioning phase. Zeton Inc., the engineering, and fabrication partner that completed and delivered the modular process skids, remains actively engaged during integration and commissioning. Siemens Canada installed the plant’s automation and control systems and is supporting calibration and validation to ensure reliable process performance and proper data acquisition. These coordinated efforts provide the framework for a safe and efficient start-up.

“This milestone underscores the progress of Team Aduro,” said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro. “The NGP Pilot Plant represents the first-in-kind implementation of our Hydrochemolytic™ Technology, and seeing it move from construction into commissioning is deeply rewarding for everyone involved. This milestone reflects the dedication and collaboration across our operations, research, and senior leadership teams, people who have worked with relentless focus to bring us to this point. The data and experience gained during this process will provide critical insight into system performance, feedstock segregation, environmental footprint, and continuous improvement, all of which will inform the design, fabrication, and commissioning of our Demonstration Plant and bring us closer to commercialization. We are also grateful to our partners, Zeton and Siemens, whose expertise and collaboration have been instrumental in achieving this progress.”

“The Pilot Plant represents a complex integration of equipment and process systems, and I am very pleased with the coordinated effort across engineering, operations, and safety teams,” added David Weizenbach, Chief Operating Officer of Aduro. “As we progress through phase 2 commissioning, our focus remains on verifying performance, ensuring reliability, and completing operator training so that we enter the next stage of operation with confidence.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “potential,” “plans,” “projects,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or similar expressions.

In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the progress, timing, and objectives of the Pilot Plant Program, the advancement of Phase 2 commissioning and subsequent validation activities, anticipated outcomes from extended operation campaigns, and the expected development, design, and timing of the Demonstration Plant.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to technology development, operational execution, supply chain logistics, regulatory approvals, financing availability, and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.





