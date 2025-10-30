OTC Markets Group Welcomes Lynas Rare Earths Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX: LYC; OTCQX: LYSDY, LYSCF), the only commercial producer of Light and Heavy Rare Earth oxides outside of China, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Lynas Rare Earths Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “LYSDY” and “LYSCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Lynas Rare Earths Limited

Lynas Rare Earths Limited is an Australian publicly listed company headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Lynas was established as a responsible producer of rare earth materials. Lynas’ products are supplied to manufacturing supply chains in east Asia, Europe and North America. Lynas offers assured provenance from mine to finished rare earth materials through its integrated supply chain. This includes the Mt Weld mine in Western Australia, acknowledged as one of the world’s premier rare earths deposits, the Kalgoorlie Rare Earths Processing Facility in Western Australia, and the Lynas Malaysia advanced materials plant in Kuantan, Malaysia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

