Cartesian Therapeutics Announces Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., Named as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., was named as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective October 29, 2025. Dr. Brunn, who currently serves as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, will succeed Carrie S. Cox, who is stepping down to focus on other responsibilities, including her recent appointment as Executive Chair of another publicly-traded company. In connection with Dr. Brunn’s assumption of the role of Chairman of the Board, Patrick Zenner, M.B.A., was named as Lead Independent Director of the Board.

“Carrie’s contributions as Chairman of the Board have been instrumental in advancing Descartes-08 to where it is today,” said Dr. Brunn. “We are grateful for her knowledge and guidance over the years, and we wish her the very best as she focuses on her other commitments.”

“I firmly believe that Cartesian is on the precipice of expanding the reach of potentially transformative cell therapies to autoimmune diseases, and it has been an honor to be a part of their exciting journey thus far,” said Ms. Cox. “With a deeply experienced team possessing a broad range of expertise across the entirety of the drug development continuum, I am confident that Cartesian is well positioned for continued success as they advance closer toward their first planned regulatory submission for Descartes-08 and ultimately, subject to approval, a successful commercial launch.”

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

