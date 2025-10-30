Option Care Health Announces Financial Results For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

(Year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted)

Net revenue of $1,435.0 million, up 12.2%

Gross profit of $272.9 million, up 6.3%

Net income of $51.8 million, down 3.8%

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.32, up 3.2%

Adjusted EBITDA of $119.5 million, up 3.4%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.45, up 9.8%

YTD cash provided by operating activities of $222.6 million

Repurchased $62.5 million of stock in the quarter

Term loan expanded $49.6 million, and interest rate reduced

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team delivered another strong quarter with balanced growth across the portfolio. I’d like to thank our team for their extraordinary execution and continued dedication to providing access to quality care to more patients. We are well positioned for success as we continue to navigate a dynamic regulatory environment, changing competitive landscapes, and our evolving portfolio of therapies while always keeping the patient at the center of everything we do.”

Updated Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2025, Option Care Health now expects to generate:

Net revenue of $5.60 billion to $5.65 billion

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.68 to $1.72

Adjusted EBITDA of $468 million to $473 million

Cash flow from operations of at least $320 million

Effective tax rate of 25% to 27%

Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $57 million

Conference Call

Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at investors.optioncarehealth.com . A replay of the call will be available at the same web link for 90 days after the call.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; pending and future litigation; potential liability for claims not covered by insurance; and loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our periodic reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, earnings per share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definitions of Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted diluted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. As defined by the Company: (i) Adjusted net income represents net income before intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net of tax adjustments, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, and (iii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share represents Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, certain litigation expenses and reserves related to acquired businesses, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that these adjusted measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitate comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. Full reconciliations of each adjusted measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth below.

Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 309,822 $ 412,565 Accounts receivable, net 474,500 409,733 Inventories 415,723 388,131 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,721 112,198 Total current assets 1,282,766 1,322,627 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 134,298 127,367 Intangible assets, net 22,732 16,993 Referral sources, net 295,716 284,017 Goodwill 1,606,646 1,540,246 Other noncurrent assets 137,687 130,493 Total noncurrent assets 2,197,079 2,099,116 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,479,845 $ 3,421,743 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 627,867 $ 610,779 Other current liabilities 196,039 169,367 Total current liabilities 823,906 780,146 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,155,056 1,104,641 Other noncurrent liabilities 142,224 132,718 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,297,280 1,237,359 Total liabilities 2,121,186 2,017,505 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,358,659 1,404,238 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,479,845 $ 3,421,743

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET REVENUE $ 1,435,016 $ 1,278,546 $ 4,184,073 $ 3,651,784 COST OF REVENUE 1,162,114 1,021,797 3,379,076 2,907,170 GROSS PROFIT 272,902 256,749 804,997 744,614 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 172,104 156,999 510,314 465,524 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,291 14,659 48,278 44,294 Total operating expenses 188,395 171,658 558,592 509,818 OPERATING INCOME 84,507 85,091 246,405 234,796 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (14,146 ) (12,345 ) (41,824 ) (38,150 ) Other, net (1,394 ) 808 (3,197 ) 5,904 Total other (expense) income (15,540 ) (11,537 ) (45,021 ) (32,246 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 68,967 73,554 201,384 202,550 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 17,151 19,698 52,303 50,860 NET INCOME $ 51,816 $ 53,856 $ 149,081 $ 151,690 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.91 $ 0.88 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.91 $ 0.87 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 161,829 170,636 163,393 172,490 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 163,086 171,941 164,602 173,848

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 149,081 $ 151,690 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 50,374 46,029 Other adjustments 57,401 54,926 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (55,430 ) (51,293 ) Inventories (24,899 ) (36,595 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,694 (3,175 ) Accounts payable 10,224 164,754 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 8,338 (31,673 ) Other 2,773 (7,393 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 222,556 287,270 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (27,661 ) (25,266 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (117,247 ) — Other investing activities (2,529 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (147,437 ) (25,266 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of company stock and related excise taxes (214,887 ) (160,122 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 229,472 49,959 Retirement of debt obligations (180,239 ) — Other financing activities (12,208 ) (12,664 ) Net cash used in financing activities (177,862 ) (122,827 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (102,743 ) 139,177 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 412,565 343,849 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 309,822 $ 483,026

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 51,816 $ 53,856 $ 149,081 $ 151,690 Interest expense, net 14,146 12,345 41,824 38,150 Income tax expense 17,151 19,698 52,303 50,860 Depreciation and amortization expense 17,048 15,227 50,374 46,029 EBITDA 100,161 101,126 293,582 286,729 EBITDA adjustments Stock-based incentive compensation expense 11,125 10,407 30,638 27,620 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,744 — 4,744 377 Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 3,468 4,050 16,318 7,504 Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,498 $ 115,583 $ 345,282 $ 322,230 Net income $ 51,816 $ 53,856 $ 149,081 $ 151,690 Intangible asset amortization expense 9,269 8,596 27,663 25,809 Stock-based incentive compensation expense 11,125 10,407 30,638 27,620 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) 4,744 — 4,744 — Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 3,468 4,050 16,318 7,504 Total pre-tax adjustments 28,606 23,053 79,363 60,933 Tax adjustments (1) (7,183 ) (6,178 ) (20,634 ) (15,294 ) Adjusted net income $ 73,239 $ 70,731 $ 207,810 $ 197,329 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.91 $ 0.87 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.41 $ 1.26 $ 1.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 163,086 171,941 164,602 173,848

(1) Tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate